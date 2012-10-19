Oct 19Port conditions of Vishakapatnam as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 20 Waiting Vessels 15 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessles 59 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) FC RAVI AND FC VFOP Cok Coal ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 2) Barge JUBILEE VFOP MAIZE ----- ----- ----- nil 450 nil 1,550 3) M.V MAERSK DALTON VCTPL CNTR 17/10 ----- ----- nil nil 17,125 3,071 4) M.T TONY Seniority Crude Oil 16/10 ----- ----- nil 18,131 nil COMP 5) M.V VINALINES Seniority MAIZE 13/09 ----- ----- 2,150 nil nil 19,340 6) Barge JUBILEE - V VFOP MAIZE ----- ----- ----- nil 300 nil 1,700 7) LPG/C. MAHARSHI Seniority LPG 05/10 ----- ----- nil 12,955 nil 6,635 8) M.V POS AMETRIN F.Finished DAP 07/10 ----- ----- nil 8,320 nil 17,667 10) M.V GREAT CREATIONSeniority MAIZE 01/09 ----- ----- 4,800 nil nil 13,970 11) M.V NOSCO TRADER Seniority LIME STONEW 03/10 ----- ----- nil TOCOME nil 6,201 12) M.V TAMIL NADU F.Finished UREA 12/10 ----- ----- nil 3,400 nil 34,200 13) M.V D D VIGOR BOT A/C GYPSUM 15/10 ----- ----- nil 12,000 nil 19,938 14) M.V DENSA LEOPARD BOT A/C M.ORE 15/10 ----- ----- nil 9,700 nil 15,600 16) M.V TCI ARJUN 24 HRS Prio Timber 17/10 ----- ----- nil 812 nil 1,745 17) M.V MONTE PELMO Seniority Coking Coal 09/10 ----- ----- nil 9,700 nil 37,846 18) M.V KUMANO LILY Seniority PIG IRON 10/10 ----- ----- TOCOME nil nil 28,000 19) M.V FATHUR RAHMAN Seniority Timber Logs 04/10 ----- ----- nil 298 nil 526 20) M.V NEW RAINBOW BRS Petroleum 16/10 ----- ----- nil 8,950 nil 19,232 21) M.T JAG PRERANA Seniority HSD 10/10 ----- ----- nil 11,800 nil 5,099 22) LPG/C. GAS CAT Seniority Liquid Ammo 16/10 ----- ----- nil 3,200 nil 3,300 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Yasa Anatolia Sravan A.Nirate nil 28,600 nil 26/08 --- 3) Albarellia Interocean A.Nirate nil 9,496 nil 02/09 --- 4) Konstantions Lotus MAize 33,000 nil nil 11/09 --- 5) Nosco Trader GAC/Tinna Steel 6,000 6,201 nil 03/10 --- 6) Pacific Tramp Sravan A.Nitrat nil 29,303 nil 03/10 --- 7) Endevour OSL Steam Coal nil 68,000 nil 12/10 --- 8) Seahorse Atlantic COIL nil 140,000 nil 12/10 --- 9) Halili Sahin Seatrans sulphur nil 23,100 nil 13/10 --- 10) Hizir G Intergrap A.Nirate nil 29,112 nil 13/10 --- 11) Rainbow Jyothi Urea nil 16,650 nil 15/10 --- 12) Glovis Master Infinity Met Coke nil 26,250 nil 15/10 --- 13) Ratna Shruti JMB COIL nil 79,000 nil 15/10 --- 14) TCI Prabhu GPRSP Food Grains 2,900 nil nil 17/10 --- 15) Sagar Sakthi Deblines B.Ore nil 46,200 nil 18/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Great Mary Puyvast Steel Plates 9,000 nil nil 19/10 Great Mary Puyvast Silico M.Ore 3,500 nil nil 19/10 Great Mary Puyvast GB 4,000 nil nil 19/10 2) Ayse Aksoy Monship Alumina 30,600 nil nil 19/10 3) Silver Fern Focus Cont nil nil 6,000 19/10 4) Tasman Castle Jyothi Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 19/10 5) Alexander Amma Dried Cashew nil 6,067 nil 19/10 6) Oxl Avatar Everett Genreal nil 350 nil 19/10 7) APL Sokhna APL Cont nil nil 400/100 19/10 8) Seaways Venture Seaways Cont nil nil 100/100 19/10 9) Eagle Meerut Sravan HFHSD nil 8,500 nil 19/10 10) Jag Ravi Chowgule I.Ore 28,500 nil nil 20/10 11) Ithomi BSS mill scale 15,000 nil nil 20/10 12) Vishva Vijay SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 20/10 13) Malavika Essar Cola Fines nil 35,000 nil 20/10 14) Simge Aksoy Seatrans Steam Coal nil 51,670 nil 20/10 15) Histria Prince ATLANTIC FO 31,500 nil nil 20/10 16) Pacific Royal Eversun Gypsum nil 40,150 nil 21/10 17) Ram Prasad Essar I.Ore 97,000 nil nil 22/10 18) Sunrise Star Chowgule I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 23/10 19) Kamlesh Essar I.ORe 100,000 nil nil 23/10 20) Pacific Guardian SAIL Coking Coal nil 51,116 nil 23/10 21) Jag Aparna KR&sons HSD nil 25,000 nil 23/10 22) Luilang Wisdom BSS Maize 20,000 nil nil 25/10 23) Jag Aditi SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 26/10 24) Sanko Mercury Eshwar Pet Coke nil 30,140 nil 26/10 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL