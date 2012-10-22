Oct 23- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 17 Waiting Vessels 18 Expected Vessels 25 Total Vessels 60 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) VISHVA SAIL Coal 20/10 --- --- nil 11,000 nil 23,790 2) RAM ESSAR I.ORE 21/10 ----- ----- nil nil nil 97,000 3) APL SOKHANA APL INDIA CNTR 22/10 --- --- nil 500 nil 19,560 4) VINALINES B.S.S Maize 13/09 --- --- 1,860 nil nil 14,730 5) GREAT PUYVAST Steel 19/10 --- --- 94 nil nil 10,156 6) TCI G.P.R.S Grains 17/10 --- --- 770 nil nil 1,932 7) GREAT GAC Maize 01/09 --- --- 4,324 nil nil 350 8) NOSCO TINNA Lime 03/10 --- --- nil 1,930 nil 1,521 9) TAMIL NADU PUYVAST Urea 12/10 --- --- nil 7,400 nil 15,112 10) SAGAR DEBLINES Bauxite 18/10 --- --- nil 9,380 nil 16,094 11) MONTE EVEREADY Coal 09/10 --- --- nil 12,800 nil 10,216 12) KUMANO CHOWGULE Pig iron 10/10 --- --- 9,420 nil nil 940 13) GLOVIS INFINITY Met Coke 15/10 --- --- nil 6,450 nil 11,776 14) NEW RAINBOW ESHWAR Coke 16/10 --- --- nil 6,120 nil 1,680 15) JAG ATLANTIC MS 20/10 --- --- nil nil nil 20,000 16) PRATIBHA ATLANTIC LSHS 20/10 --- --- 1,650 nil nil 14,000 17) RAINBOW JYOTHI Urea 15/10 --- --- nil 3,500 nil 8,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Yasa Anatolia Sravan A.Nirate nil 28,600 nil 26/08 --- 3) Albarellia Interocean A.Nirate nil 9,496 nil 02/09 --- 4) Konstantions Lotus MAize 33,000 nil nil 11/09 --- 5) Nosco Trader GAC/Tinna Lime 6,000 6,201 nil 03/10 --- 6) Pacific Tramp Sravan A.Nitrate nil 29,303 nil 03/10 --- 7) Endevour OSL Steam Coal nil 68,000 nil 12/10 --- 8) Halili Sahin Seatrans sulphur nil 23,100 nil 13/10 --- 9) Hizir G Intergrap A.Nirate nil 29,112 nil 13/10 --- 10) Ratna Shruti JMB COIL nil 79,000 nil 15/10 --- 11) Jag Ravi ChowGULE I.Ore 28,500 nil nil 19/10 --- 12) Ayse Aksoy Monship Alumina 30,600 nil nil 19/10 --- 13) Alexander Amma Cashew nil 6,067 nil 19/10 --- 14) Tamil Periyar Seapol t.Coal 44,000 nil nil 20/10 --- 15) Simge Aksoy Seatrans Steam Coal nil 51,670 nil 20/10 --- 16) Malavika Essar Coal Fines nil 35,000 nil 20/10 --- 17) Pacific Royal Eversun Gypsum nil 40,150 nil 20/10 --- 18) Eagle Meerut Seravan HF HSD nil 8,500 nil 21/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Banosa Bothra I.ORe 56,000 nil nil 22/10 2) Sunrise Star Chowgule I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 22/10 3) Kamlesh Essar I.ORe 100,000 nil nil 23/10 4) Pacific Guardian SAIL Coking Coal nil 51,116 nil 23/10 5) Maple ATLANTIC LPG nil 20,000 nil 23/10 6) Ithomi BSS mill scale 15,000 nil nil 25/10 7) Luilang Wisdom BSS Maize 20,000 nil nil 25/10 8) Histria Prince ATLANTIC FO 31,500 nil nil 25/10 9) Valor ATLANTIC P.Acid nil 10,059 nil 25/10 10) Jag Aparna KR&sons HSD nil 25,000 nil 25/10 11) Jag Aditi SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 26/10 12) Sanko Mercury Eshwar Pet Coke nil 30,140 nil 26/10 13) Shaffiah GAC Methonal nil 9,350 nil 26/10 14) United Halo BSS Coking Coal nil 54,258 nil 27/10 15) Navdhenu Sun Puyvast Urea nil 42,002 nil 28/10 16) Aoyama SAIL Coking Coal nil 28,000 nil 28/10 17) Jag Rani KRS Bauxite nil 44,600 nil 28/10 18) Passat Spring BTL cont nil nil 150/150 29/10 19) Seaways Venture Swaways cont nil nil 100/100 29/10 20) Trading Fabriza Rickhmark Alumina nil 31,500 nil 30/10 21) Kota Kaya Seaways cont nil nil 100/100 30/10 22) Fathur Raman Synergy T.Logs nil 526 nil 04/11 23) Prabhu Stram BSS Coking Coal nil 74,068 nil 05/11 24) Safe Voyager BSS Coking Coal nil 81,000 nil 05/11 25) Kataglan Wisdom Posiedon I.ORe 75,000 nil nil 10/11 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL