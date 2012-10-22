Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - JUN 05, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) JUN 05 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Oct 23- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 17 Waiting Vessels 18 Expected Vessels 25 Total Vessels 60 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) VISHVA SAIL Coal 20/10 --- --- nil 11,000 nil 23,790 2) RAM ESSAR I.ORE 21/10 ----- ----- nil nil nil 97,000 3) APL SOKHANA APL INDIA CNTR 22/10 --- --- nil 500 nil 19,560 4) VINALINES B.S.S Maize 13/09 --- --- 1,860 nil nil 14,730 5) GREAT PUYVAST Steel 19/10 --- --- 94 nil nil 10,156 6) TCI G.P.R.S Grains 17/10 --- --- 770 nil nil 1,932 7) GREAT GAC Maize 01/09 --- --- 4,324 nil nil 350 8) NOSCO TINNA Lime 03/10 --- --- nil 1,930 nil 1,521 9) TAMIL NADU PUYVAST Urea 12/10 --- --- nil 7,400 nil 15,112 10) SAGAR DEBLINES Bauxite 18/10 --- --- nil 9,380 nil 16,094 11) MONTE EVEREADY Coal 09/10 --- --- nil 12,800 nil 10,216 12) KUMANO CHOWGULE Pig iron 10/10 --- --- 9,420 nil nil 940 13) GLOVIS INFINITY Met Coke 15/10 --- --- nil 6,450 nil 11,776 14) NEW RAINBOW ESHWAR Coke 16/10 --- --- nil 6,120 nil 1,680 15) JAG ATLANTIC MS 20/10 --- --- nil nil nil 20,000 16) PRATIBHA ATLANTIC LSHS 20/10 --- --- 1,650 nil nil 14,000 17) RAINBOW JYOTHI Urea 15/10 --- --- nil 3,500 nil 8,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Yasa Anatolia Sravan A.Nirate nil 28,600 nil 26/08 --- 3) Albarellia Interocean A.Nirate nil 9,496 nil 02/09 --- 4) Konstantions Lotus MAize 33,000 nil nil 11/09 --- 5) Nosco Trader GAC/Tinna Lime 6,000 6,201 nil 03/10 --- 6) Pacific Tramp Sravan A.Nitrate nil 29,303 nil 03/10 --- 7) Endevour OSL Steam Coal nil 68,000 nil 12/10 --- 8) Halili Sahin Seatrans sulphur nil 23,100 nil 13/10 --- 9) Hizir G Intergrap A.Nirate nil 29,112 nil 13/10 --- 10) Ratna Shruti JMB COIL nil 79,000 nil 15/10 --- 11) Jag Ravi ChowGULE I.Ore 28,500 nil nil 19/10 --- 12) Ayse Aksoy Monship Alumina 30,600 nil nil 19/10 --- 13) Alexander Amma Cashew nil 6,067 nil 19/10 --- 14) Tamil Periyar Seapol t.Coal 44,000 nil nil 20/10 --- 15) Simge Aksoy Seatrans Steam Coal nil 51,670 nil 20/10 --- 16) Malavika Essar Coal Fines nil 35,000 nil 20/10 --- 17) Pacific Royal Eversun Gypsum nil 40,150 nil 20/10 --- 18) Eagle Meerut Seravan HF HSD nil 8,500 nil 21/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Banosa Bothra I.ORe 56,000 nil nil 22/10 2) Sunrise Star Chowgule I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 22/10 3) Kamlesh Essar I.ORe 100,000 nil nil 23/10 4) Pacific Guardian SAIL Coking Coal nil 51,116 nil 23/10 5) Maple ATLANTIC LPG nil 20,000 nil 23/10 6) Ithomi BSS mill scale 15,000 nil nil 25/10 7) Luilang Wisdom BSS Maize 20,000 nil nil 25/10 8) Histria Prince ATLANTIC FO 31,500 nil nil 25/10 9) Valor ATLANTIC P.Acid nil 10,059 nil 25/10 10) Jag Aparna KR&sons HSD nil 25,000 nil 25/10 11) Jag Aditi SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 26/10 12) Sanko Mercury Eshwar Pet Coke nil 30,140 nil 26/10 13) Shaffiah GAC Methonal nil 9,350 nil 26/10 14) United Halo BSS Coking Coal nil 54,258 nil 27/10 15) Navdhenu Sun Puyvast Urea nil 42,002 nil 28/10 16) Aoyama SAIL Coking Coal nil 28,000 nil 28/10 17) Jag Rani KRS Bauxite nil 44,600 nil 28/10 18) Passat Spring BTL cont nil nil 150/150 29/10 19) Seaways Venture Swaways cont nil nil 100/100 29/10 20) Trading Fabriza Rickhmark Alumina nil 31,500 nil 30/10 21) Kota Kaya Seaways cont nil nil 100/100 30/10 22) Fathur Raman Synergy T.Logs nil 526 nil 04/11 23) Prabhu Stram BSS Coking Coal nil 74,068 nil 05/11 24) Safe Voyager BSS Coking Coal nil 81,000 nil 05/11 25) Kataglan Wisdom Posiedon I.ORe 75,000 nil nil 10/11 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 2) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% ---------------------------