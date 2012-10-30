Oct 30- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 19 Waiting Vessels 11 Expected Vessels 37 Total Vessles 67 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M V RINA SEAPORT Steam Coal 25/10 ----- ----- nil nil 55,005 2) M V BANOS B.S.S IRON ORE 23/10 ----- ----- nil nil 14,500 3) Barge JUBILEE B.S.S Maize ----- ----- ----- 522 nil nil 4) M V PASSAT SPRI BTL CNTR 29/10 ----- ----- nil 12,797 nil 4,402 5) M V VINALI B.S.S Maize 13/09 ----- ----- 522 nil nil 6) Barge JUBILEE - B.S.S Maize ----- ----- ----- 1,850 nil nil 7) LPG/C. MAPLE -2 ATLANTIC LP Gas 23/10 ----- ----- nil 9,410 nil 1,239 8) M V KONSTANTIONS LOTUS Maize 11/09 ----- ----- 4,300 nil nil 14,903 9) M V NAVDHENU SUN PUYVAST UREA 28/10 ----- ----- nil 512 nil 41,489 10) M V SANKO ESHWAR PET COKE 26/10 ----- ----- nil 9,120 nil 4,857 11) M V GREAT MARY PUYVAST S.Mangense 19/10 ----- ----- 350 nil nil 2,950 12) Barge SUFFIYAN - EVERSUN nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 13) M V ALEXA AMMA Cashew N 19/10 ----- ----- nil 745 nil 2,890 14) M V APJ AKH SEAPOL Thermal C 27/10 ----- ----- 16,700 nil nil 17,204 15) M V PEDHO SEAPOL Steam Coal 27/10 ----- ----- nil 11,500 nil 22,313 16) M V JAG RANI K.R & SONS BAUXITE 28/10 ----- ----- nil 11,710 nil 30,790 17) M T JAG PA ATLANTIC FO, HSD 25/10 ----- ----- 7,400 nil nil 400 18) M T SC QINGDAO ATLANTIC Methnol 28/10 ----- ----- nil 7,000 nil 19) M V HALIL SAHIN SEATRANS Sulphur 13/10 ----- ----- nil 3,700 nil 14,690 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Albarellia Interocean A.Nirate nil 9,496 nil 02/09 --- 3) Pacific Tramp Sravan A.Nitrate nil 29,303 nil 03/10 --- 4) Fathur Raman Synergy T.Logs nil 526 nil 04/10 --- 5) Hannah Seatrnas Di-Ammonium nil 27,207 nil 08/10 --- 6) Hizir G Intergrap A.Nirate nil 29,112 nil 13/10 --- 7) United Halo BSS Coking Coal nil 54,258 nil 28/10 --- 8) Malavika Essar I.Ore 10,000 nil nil 29/10 --- 9) Pratibha Neera Atlantic LSHS&FO 25,000 nil nil 29/10 --- 10) AL Saffah GAC Styrene nil 4,000 nil 29/10 --- 11) Le Rong KRS Met Coke nil 7,800 nil 29/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Ocean Star Esskay Steel Cargo 19,000 nil nil 30/10 2) Ocean David Jyothi Rockphos nil 21,033 nil 30/10 3) Aoyama SAIL Coking Coal nil 28,000 nil 30/10 4) Tai Ping Shan Bothra Steam Coal nil 54,398 nil 30/10 5) Trading Fabriza Rickhmark Alumina nil 31,500 nil 30/10 6) Kota Kaya Seaways CNTR nil nil 100/100 30/10 7) Ipsea Collsus Seahorse M.Ore nil 21,559 nil 30/10 8) Maharaj Agarsen AVBGPR COIL nil 138,000 nil 30/10 9) Jag Vidi K.R & SONS LPG nil 15,000 nil 30/10 10) Chandi Prasad Essar I.ORe 97,000 nil nil 31/10 11) Indigo Spera BSS I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 31/10 12) Han Lini Everett T.Logs nil 55,000 nil 31/10 13) Maersk Delmont Maersk CNTR nil nil 100/100 31/10 14) Overseas Nedimar ATLANTIC FO 31,500 nil nil 01/11 15) Prabhu Das SAIL Coking Coal nil 40,000 nil 01/11 16) Seaways Venture Seaways CNTR nil nil 100/100 01/11 17) Ocean Probe Focus CNTR nil nil 350 02/11 18) iron Kalypso IOS Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 02/11 19) Silver Fern Focus CNTR nil nil 300 02/11 20) Crystal Dream Deblines Styrene nil 5,800 nil 02/11 21) Swarna Sindhu AVBGPR COIL nil 50,000 nil 02/11 22) Genius Star PuYVAST I.SAnd nil 10,000 nil 03/11 23) Great Hope EshWAR CP Coke 23,000 nil nil 03/11 24) Orient Rose Jyothi Rock P nil 50,560 nil 03/11 25) Fu Man Jyothi Coking Coal nil 61,300 nil 04/11 26) Ithomi BSS Mills scale 15,000 nil nil 05/11 27) Luilang wisdom BSS Maize 20,000 nil nil 05/11 28) Prabhu Stram BSS Coking Coal nil 74,068 nil 05/11 29) Safe Voyager BSS Coking Coal nil 81,000 nil 05/11 30) STX Kyla JMB Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 05/11 31) Euro Max BTL CNTR nil nil 394/150 05/11 32) Hellen ATLANTIC P.Acid nil 6,500 nil 06/11 33) Spar Rigel Seatrans Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 06/11 34) Bhairavi ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 6,500 nil 06/11 35) Trans iberia ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 16,000 nil 11/11 36) Endevour OSL Steam Coal nil 50,506 nil 12/10 37) Kataglan Wisdom Posiedon I.ORe 75,000 nil nil 15/11 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL