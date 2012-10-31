Oct 31- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 18
Waiting Vessels 13
Expected Vessels 38
Total Vessles 69
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) M V RINIA SEAPORT Steam Coal 25/10 ----- ----- nil 10,496 nil 44,509
2) M V MALAVIKA ESSAR IRON ORE 20/10 ----- ----- nil nil 10,000
3) Barge JUBILEE - VIB.S.S Steam Coal ----- ----- ----- nil 1,900 nil
4) M V KOTA KAYA SEAWAYS CNTR 30/10 ----- ----- nil nil 6,279 12,282
5) M V UNITED HALO B.S.S Steam Coal ----- ----- ----- nil 3,700 nil 50,558
6) Barge JUBILEE - V B.S.S Steam Coal ----- ----- ----- nil 1,850 nil
7) M V KONSTANTIONS LOTUS Maize 11/09 ----- ----- 4,700 nil nil 12,045
8) M V NAVDHENU SUN PUYVAST UREA 28/10 ----- ----- nil 6,710 nil 35,091
9) M V VINALINES B.S.S Maize 13/09 ----- ----- 522 nil nil
10) M V SANKO MERCURY ESHWAR PET COKE 26/10 ----- ----- nil 5,260 nil 210
11) M V GREAT MARY PUYVAST S.Mangense 19/10 ----- ----- 3,000 nil nil
12) Barge SUFFIYAN - 1EVERSUN nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil
13) M V ALEXA AMMA Cashew Nuts 19/10 ----- ----- nil 696 nil 2,194
14) M V PEDHOUL SEAPOL Steam Co 27/10 ----- ----- nil 11,000 nil 12,148
15) M V JAG RANI K.R & SONS BAUXITE 28/10 ----- ----- nil 16,850 nil 8,294
16) M T PRATIBHA NEERAATLANTIC LSHS & FO 29/10 ----- ----- 6,000 nil nil 17,000
17) M T AL SHAF GAC Styrene 29/10 ----- ----- nil 4,200 nil 6,622
18) M V HALIL SAHIN SEATRANS Sulphur 13/10 ----- ----- nil 4,100 nil 8,505
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 ---
2) Albarellia Interocean A.Nirate nil 9,496 nil 02/09 ---
3) Pacific Tramp Sravan A.Nitrate nil 29,303 nil 03/10 ---
4) Fathur Raman Synergy T.Logs nil 526 nil 04/10 ---
5) Hannah Seatrnas Phosphate nil 27,207 nil 08/10 ---
6) Hizir G Intergrap A.Nirate nil 29,112 nil 13/10 ---
7) Maharaj Agarsen AVBGPR COIL nil 138,000 nil 28/10 ---
8) Le Rong KRS Met Coke nil 7,800 nil 29/10 ---
9) Aoyama SAIL COking Coal nil 28,000 nil 30/10 ---
10) Tai Ping Shan Bothra Steam Coal nil 54,398 nil 30/10 ---
11) Trading Fabriza Rickhmark Alumina nil 31,500 nil 30/10 ---
12) Ipsea Collsus Seahorse m.Ore nil 21,559 nil 30/10 ---
13) Jag Vidhi KR&Sons LPG nil 20,000 nil 30/10 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Chandi Prasad Essar I.ORe 97,000 nil nil 31/10
2) Ocean Star Esskay Steel Cargo 19,000 nil nil 31/10
3) Ocean David Jyothi Rock nil 21,033 nil 31/10
4) Maersk Delmont Maersk cont nil nil 100/100 31/10
5) Eagle Meerut Sravan HSD&MS nil 11,500 nil 31/10
6) Indigo Spera BSS I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 01/11
7) Overseas Nedimar ATLANTIC FO 31,500 nil nil 01/11
8) Prabhu Das SAIL Coking Coal nil 40,000 nil 01/11
9) Han Lini Everett T.Logs nil 55,000 nil 01/11
10) Seaways Venture Seaways cont nil nil 100/100 01/11
11) Ocean Probe Focus cont nil nil 350 02/11
12) Great Hope EshWAR CP Coke 23,000 nil nil 02/11
13) Iron Kalypso IOS Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 02/11
14) Silver Fern Focus cont nil nil 300 02/11
15) Crystal Dream Deblines Styrene nil 5,800 nil 02/11
16) Swarna Sindhu AVBGPR COIL nil 50,000 nil 02/11
17) Genius Star PuYVAST I.SAnd nil 10,000 nil 03/11
18) Orchids ATLANTIC FO,LSHS,LDO 23,000 nil nil 03/11
19) Heilan Spring SAIL Lime Stone nil 18,000 nil 03/11
20) Nicobar AVBGPR nil nil nil nil 03/11
21) Orient Rose Jyothi phosphate nil 50,560 nil 04/11
22) Fu Man Jyothi Coking Coal nil 61,300 nil 04/11
23) Quang Minh James Anodes nil 5,184 nil 04/11
24) Ithomi BSS Mills scale 15,000 nil nil 05/11
25) Luilang wisdom BSS Maize 20,000 nil nil 05/11
26) Prabhu Stram BSS Coking Coal nil 74,068 nil 05/11
27) Safe Voyager BSS Coking Coal nil 81,000 nil 05/11
28) STX Kyla JMB Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 05/11
29) Euro Max BTL cont nil nil 394/150 05/11
30) OEL victory Relay cont nil nil 250/250 05/11
31) Hellen ATLANTIC P.Acid nil 6,500 nil 06/11
32) Spar Rigel Seatrans Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 06/11
33) Great Calm Seahorse m.Ore nil 18,449 nil 06/11
34) Bhairavi ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 6,500 nil 06/11
35) Promise JMB LPG nil 20,000 nil 07/11
36) Trans iberia ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 16,000 nil 11/11
37) Endevour OSL Steam Coal nil 50,506 nil 12/10
38) Kataglan Wisdom Posiedon I.ORe 75,000 nil nil 15/11
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High
SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;
MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock;
CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil;
DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed
rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine
Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;
RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR:
Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon
Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES:
W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude
Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL :
C PALM OIL