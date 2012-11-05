Nov 05- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 18 Waiting Vessels 17 Expected Vessels 43 Total Vessles 78 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M V PRABHU DAS SAIL Coking Coal 01/11 23/10 11/05 nil 3,072 nil 23,509 2) FC B.EXPRES B.S.S nil ----- 31/10 11/05 nil nil nil 3) M V ORIENT HOPE JYOTHI SHIPP R.Phosphate 04/11 nil 2,000 nil 48,560 4) Barge JUBILEE JYOTHI R.Phosphate ----- 11/05 11/07 nil nil nil 5) M T JAG VIDHI K.R. & SONS LPG 30/10 11/03 11/06 nil 8,617 nil 1,624 6) M V NICOBAR AVB GPR nil 03/11 11/04 11/05 nil nil nil 7) M V KONSTANTIONS LOTUS Maize 11/09 11/04 11/05 nil nil 7,064 8) M V ALBARELLA INTEROCEAN A.Nitrate 02/09 11/05 11/08 nil nil 5,242 9) M V NAVDHENU PUYVAST UREA 28/10 03/1111/05 nil nil 1,744 10) Barge SUFFIYAN - 1EVERSUN nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil 26,181 11) M V ENDEAVOUR OSL Steam Coal 12/10 ----- ----- nil nil nil 12) M V AOYAMA SAIL Coking Coal 30/10 ----- ----- nil 6,045 nil 13,239 13) M V RINIA SEAPORT Steam Coal 25/10 ----- ----- nil 4,250 nil 14) M V UNITED HALO B.S.S Steam Coal 28/10 ----- ----- nil 3,110 nil 13,522 15) M V OCEAN S ESSKAY Steel Cargo 31/10 ----- ----- nil 3,000 nil 25,227 16) M T OVERSEAS ATLANTI Furnace Oil 31/10 ----- ----- nil nil 14,085 17) M T SAMPURNA S ATLANTIC HSD Oil 03/11 ----- ----- 10,500 nil nil 18,807 18) M V VINALINE B.S.S nil 13/09 ----- ----- 4,600 nil nil 6,400 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Pacific Tramp Sravan A.Nitrate nil 29,303 nil 03/10 --- 3) Fathur Raman Synergy T.Logs nil 526 nil 04/10 --- 4) Swarna Sindhu AVB GPR Trns Crude 40,000 nil nil 05/10 --- 5) Hizir G Intergrap A.Nirate nil 29,112 nil 13/10 --- 6) Maharaj Agarsen AVBGPR COIL nil 138,000 nil 28/10 --- 7) Le Rong KRS Met Coke nil 7,800 nil 29/10 --- 8) Tai Ping Shan Bothra Steam Coal nil 54,398 nil 30/10 --- 9) Trading Fabriza Rickhmark Alumina nil 31,500 nil 30/10 --- 10) Chandi Prasad Essar I.ORe 97,000 nil nil 31/10 --- 11) Great Hope Eshwar S CP Coke 23,000 nil nil 01/11 --- 12) iron Kalypso SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 02/11 --- 13) Han lini Everett T.Logs nil 5,500 nil 02/11 --- 14) Gem of Paradip Seapol T.Coal 45,000 nil nil 03/11 --- 15) Orchids AtlanTIC FO,LSHS&LDO 23,000 nil nil 03/11 --- 16) Quang Mi James Pre Baked nil 5,184 nil 03/11 --- 17) Fu Man JyoTHI Coking Coal nil 61,300 nil 04/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Indigo Spera BSS I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 05/11 2) Bright Royal OSL I.ORe Fines 13,000 nil nil 05/11 3) Geniux Star PuyvaST I.Sand 10,000 nil nil 05/11 4) Ithomi BSS Mills scale 15,000 nil nil 05/11 5) Chennai Jayam Seapol T.COal 39,000 nil nil 05/11 6) STX Kyla JMB Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 05/11 7) OEL victory Relay cont nil nil 250/250 05/11 8) Heilan Spring SAIL Lime Stone nil 18,000 nil 05/11 9) Euro Max BTL cont nil nil 394/150 05/11 10) Parnon BSS Bauxite nil 42,000 nil 05/11 11) Vedika Prem Sravan HSD nil 25,000 nil 05/11 12) Nanga Parbat Sravan LPG nil 3,000 nil 05/11 13) Kota Pekrang Seaways cont nil nil 4,500 06/11 14) Ocean David JyoTHI Rockph nil 21,033 nil 06/11 15) Hellen ATLANTIC P.Acid nil 6,500 nil 06/11 16) Prabhu Stram BSS Coking Coal nil 74,068 nil 06/11 17) Great Calm Seahorse m.Ore nil 18,449 nil 06/11 18) Bhairavi ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 6,500 nil 06/11 19) Swarna Sindhu AVB GPR COIL nil 40,000 nil 06/11 20) Safe Voyager BSS Coking Coal nil 81,000 nil 07/11 21) Spar Rigel Seatrans Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 07/11 22) Promise JMB LPG nil 20,000 nil 07/11 23) Sulphur Global MRAMP Molten S nil 10,006 nil 08/11 24) Hannah Seatrans Di-Ammonia nil 27,207 nil 09/11 25) Navios Morco Polo SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 09/11 26) Sun Lucia Navship Coking Coal nil 25,000 nil 09/11 27) Gati Pride Synergy T.Logs nil 4,700 nil 09/11 28) Gandhar AVB GPR COIL nil 134,000 nil 09/11 29) Safe Voyager Libra I.ORe 75,000 nil nil 10/11 30) Ram Prasad Essar i.ORe 97,000 nil nil 10/11 31) Tanbinnh ATLANTIC I.Ore Fines 15,000 nil nil 10/11 32) Birch Eshswar Pet Coke nil 22,002 nil 10/11 33) TCI Prabhu GPRSPL Timer Logs 2,500 nil nil 11/11 34) Martin GFSA Steam Coal nil 55,010 nil 11/11 35) Marilienna SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 11/11 36) Trans iberia ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 16,000 nil 11/11 37) Jal Vahini Synergy T.Logs nil 4,900 nil 11/11 38) TBC Progress Eshwar SHI Pet Coke nil 17,000 nil 12/11 39) Ocean Concord PuyvaST Granite 6,500 nil nil 13/11 40) Ocean Venus BSS Steam Coal nil 54,000 nil 14/11 41) Kataglan Wisdom Posiedon I.ORe 75,000 nil nil 15/11 42) IBIS Bulker Bothra i.ORe Fines 35,000 nil nil 15/11 43) Sanko Marble IOS Urea nil 31,500 nil 15/11 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL