Nov 06Port conditions of Vishakapatnam as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 17 Waiting Vessels 19 Expected Vessels 48 Total Vessles 84 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M.V TAI PING B.S.S. Steam Coal 30/10 ----- ----- nil 320 nil 54,078 4) Barge JUBIL JYOTHI R.Phosphate n.a. ----- ----- nil 1,100 nil 900 5) M.V EURO BTL CNTR 05/11 ----- ----- nil nil 9,424 4,856 6) M.V ORIENT JYOTHI R.Phos 04/11 ----- ----- nil 3,200 nil 45,364 7) Barge JUBI JYOTHI R.Phosphate n.a. ----- ----- nil 1,200 nil 800 8) M.T VEDIKA SRAVAB HSD 06/11 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 25,000 10) M.V KONSTAN LOTUS Maize 11/09 ----- ----- 1,640 nil nil 5,424 11) M.V ALBARELLA INTEROCEAN A.Nitrate 02/09 ----- ----- nil 2,960 nil 2,278 12) M.V NAVDHENU PUYVAST UREA 28/10 ----- ----- nil 4,492 nil 21,689 13) M.V PRABHU SAIL Coking Coal 01/11 ----- ----- nil 18,000 nil 6,000 15) M.V ENDEAVOUR OSL Steam Coal 12/10 ----- ----- nil 8,960 nil 3,656 16) M.V GEMPARA SEAPOL Ther Coal 03/11 ----- ----- 13,500 nil nil 25,373 17) M.V RINIA SEAPORT Steam Coal 25/10 ----- ----- nil 5,790 nil 8,768 18) M.V UNITED HALO B.S.S Steam Coal 28/10 ----- ----- nil 9,520 nil 15,277 19) M.V OCEAN STAR ESSKAY S.S Steel Cargo 31/10 ----- ----- 2,295 nil nil 11,790 20) M.T.OVERSEA ATLANTIC Furnace Oil 31/10 ----- ----- 9,800 nil nil 9,007 21) M.T ORCHIDS ATLANTIC FO,LSHS LDO 03/11 ----- ----- 400 nil nil 22,600 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Pacific Tramp Sravan A.Nitrate nil 29,303 nil 03/10 --- 3) Fathur Raman Synergy T.Logs nil 526 nil 04/10 --- 4) Hizir G Intergrap A.Nirate nil 29,112 nil 13/10 --- 5) Maharaj Agarsen AVBGPR COIL nil 138,000 nil 28/10 --- 6) Le Rong KRS Met Coke nil 7,800 nil 29/10 --- 7) Tai Ping Shan Bothra Steam Coal nil 54,398 nil 30/10 --- 8) Chandi Prasad Essar I.ORe 97,000 nil nil 31/10 --- 9) Great Hope Eshwar CP Coke 23,000 nil nil 01/11 --- 10) iron Kalypso SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 02/11 --- 11) Han lini Everett T.Logs nil 5,500 nil 02/11 --- 12) Quang Minh James Pre Baked nil 5,184 nil 03/11 --- 13) Fu Man JyoTHI Coking Coal nil 61,300 nil 04/11 --- 14) Bright Royal OSL I.Ore Fines 13,000 nil nil 05/11 --- 15) Chennai Jayam Seapol T.COal 39,000 nil nil 05/11 --- 16) STX Kyla SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 05/11 --- 17) Prabhu Stram BSS COking Coal nil 74,068 nil 05/11 --- 18) OEL victory Relay cont nil nil 250/250 05/11 --- 19) Heilan Spring SAIL Lime Stone nil 18,000 nil 05/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Kota Pekrang Seaways cont nil nil 4,500 06/11 2) Geniux Star PuyvaST I.Sand 10,000 nil nil 06/11 3) Ocean David JyoTHI Rockphos nil 21,033 nil 06/11 4) Heilan Spring SAIL Lime Stone nil 18,000 nil 06/11 5) Great Calm Seahorse m.Ore nil 18,449 nil 06/11 6) Bhairavi ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 6,500 nil 06/11 7) Safe Voyager BSS Coking Coal nil 81,000 nil 07/11 8) Spar Rigel Seatrans Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 07/11 9) Maersk Dartford Maersk cont nil nil 400/100 07/11 10) Promise JMB LPG nil 20,000 nil 07/11 11) Maharashi Deva Sravan LPG nil 20,000 nil 07/11 12) Nanga Parbat Sravan LPG nil 3,000 nil 07/11 13) Unique Developer IOS Naptha 31,500 nil nil 08/11 14) Sulphur Glob MRAMP Molten Sul nil 10,006 nil 08/11 15) Indigo Spera BSS I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 09/11 16) Hannah Seatrans Di-Ammo Phos nil 27,207 nil 09/11 17) Navios Morco Polo SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 09/11 18) Sun Lucia Navship Coking Coal nil 25,000 nil 09/11 19) Gati Pride Synergy T.Logs nil 4,700 nil 09/11 20) Ocean Probe Focus cont nil nil 350 09/11 21) Gandhar AVB GPR COIL nil 134,000 nil 09/11 22) Safe Voyager Libra I.ORe 75,000 nil nil 10/11 23) Ram Prasad Essar i.ORe 97,000 nil nil 10/11 24) IBIS Bulker Bothra I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 10/11 25) Ithomi BSS Mills Scale 15,000 nil nil 10/11 26) Silvern Fern Focus cont nil nil 300 10/11 27) Parnon BSS Bauxite nil 42,000 nil 10/11 28) Hope Tinna L.Stone nil 6,502 nil 10/11 29) TCI Prabhu GPRSPL Timer Logs 2,500 nil nil 11/11 30) Leader Benline Trns Naptha 28,000 nil nil 11/11 31) Gas Columbia Wilhelms L.Ammonia nil 4,500 nil 11/11 32) Birch Eshswar Pet Coke nil 22,002 nil 11/11 33) Martin GFSA Steam Coal nil 55,010 nil 11/11 34) Marilienna SAIL T.Logs nil 2,500 nil 11/11 35) Trans iberia ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 16,000 nil 11/11 36) Tanbinnh ATLANTIC I.Ore Fines 15,000 nil nil 11/11 37) APL Sokhna APL cont nil 435/500 nil 11/11 38) Jal Vahini Synergy T.Logs nil 4,900 nil 11/11 39) TBC Progress Eshwar Pet Coke nil 17,000 nil 12/11 40) Tanbinnh AtLANTIC I.ORefines 15,000 nil nil 13/11 41) Ocean Concord PuyvaST Granite 6,500 nil nil 13/11 42) Ocean Venus BSS Steam Coal nil 54,000 nil 14/11 43) Kataglan Wisdom Posiedon I.ORe 75,000 nil nil 15/11 44) Crystal Gold Seatrans I.Ore Fines 25,000 nil nil 15/11 45) Vinaship Eshwar Pet Coke nil 22,000 nil 15/11 46) JS Bandol SEAPORT Steam Coal nil 55,006 nil 15/11 47) Sanko Marble IOS Urea nil 31,500 nil 17/11 48) Archimedes Seatrns COking Coal nil 77,000 nil 17/11 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL