Nov 07- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 21
Waiting Vessels 20
Expected Vessels 43
Total Vessles 84
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) M V TAI PING SH B.S.S. Steam Coal 30/10 ----- ----- nil 3,420 nil 50,696
2) FC B.EXPRESS B.S.S nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil
3) FC Ravi-B nil nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil
4) Barge JUB JYOTHI R.Phosphate ----- ----- ----- nil 700 nil 1,300
5) M V KOTA PEKAR SEAWAYS CNTR 06/11 ----- ----- nil nil 11,114 3,196
6) M V ORIENT ROSE JYOTHI SH R.Phosphate 04/11 ----- ----- nil 4,700 nil 40,144
7) Barge JUBILEE JYOTHI R.Phosphate ----- ----- ----- nil 200 nil 1,800
8) M T VEDIKA PREM SRAVAB HSD 06/11 ----- ----- nil 15,300 nil 9,700
9) M V KONSTANT LOTUS Maize 11/09 ----- ----- 3,140 nil nil 3,135
10) M V GREAT HO ESHWAR SH C.P. COKE 01/11 ----- ----- nil nil 23,000
11) M V HELLEN ATLANTIC Phosphoric 06/11 ----- ----- nil nil 6,500
12) M V NAVDHENU SUN PUYVAST UREA 28/10 ----- ----- nil 8,990 nil 12,649
13) M V BRIGHT ROYALOSL Iron Ore 05/11 ----- ----- 4,500 nil nil 7,595
14) Barge SUFFIYAN - 1EVERSUN nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil
15) M V ENDEAVOUR OSL Steam Coal 12/10 ----- ----- nil 3,004 nil
16) M V GEM OF PAR SEAPOL Thermal C 03/11 ----- ----- 19,500 nil nil 5,873
17) M V RINIA SEAPORT Steam Coal 25/10 ----- ----- nil 6,503 nil
18) M V UNITED HALO B.S.S Steam Coal 28/10 ----- ----- nil 10,580 nil 3,154
19) M V OCEAN STAR ESSKAY S.S Steel Cargo 31/10 ----- ----- 3,079 nil nil 8,711
20) M T .OVERSEAS NE ATLANTIC Furnace Oil 31/10 ----- ----- 9,007 nil nil
21) M T ORCHI ATLANTIC FO,LSHS & L 03/11 ----- ----- 400 nil nil 22,600
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 ---
2) Pacific Tramp Sravan A.Nitrate nil 29,303 nil 03/10 ---
3) Fathur Raman Synergy T.Logs nil 526 nil 04/10 ---
4) Hizir G Intergrap A.Nirate nil 29,112 nil 13/10 ---
5) Maharaj Agarsen AVBGPR COIL nil 138,000 nil 28/10 ---
6) Le Rong KRS Met Coke nil 7,800 nil 29/10 ---
7) Trading Fabriza Richmark Alumina nil 31,500 nil 30/10 ---
8) Chandi Prasad Essar I.ORe 97,000 nil nil 31/10 ---
9) iron Kalypso SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 02/11 ---
10) Han lini Everett T.Logs nil 5,500 nil 02/11 ---
11) Quang Minh James Pre Bake nil 5,184 nil 03/11 ---
12) Fu Man JyoTHI Coking Coal nil 61,300 nil 04/11 ---
13) Chennai Jayam Seapol T.COal 39,000 nil nil 05/11 ---
14) STX Kyla SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 05/11 ---
15) Prabhu Stram BSS COking Coal nil 74,068 nil 05/11 ---
16) OEL victory Relay cont nil nil 250/250 05/11 ---
17) Heilan Spring SAIL Lime Stone nil 18,000 nil 05/11 ---
18) Ocean David JyothI Rockphos nil 21,033 nil 06/11 ---
19) Great Calm Seahorse M.Ore nil 18,449 nil 06/11 ---
20) Bhairavi ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 6,500 nil 06/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Geniux Star PuyvaST I.Sand 10,000 nil nil 07/11
2) Murat Kiran Monship Alumina 30,600 nil nil 07/11
3) Safe Voyager BSS Coking Coal nil 81,000 nil 07/11
4) Spar Rigel Seatrans Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 07/11
5) Maersk Dartford Maersk cont nil nil 400/100 07/11
6) Nanga Parbat Sravan LPG nil 3,000 nil 07/11
7) Maharaj DevatreyanSravan LPG nil 20,000 nil 07/11
8) Promise JMB LPG nil 20,000 nil 07/11
9) Unique Developer IOS Naptha 31,500 nil nil 08/11
10) Sulphur Gl MRAMP Molten Su nil 10,006 nil 08/11
11) Indigo Spera BSS I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 09/11
12) Jag Amisha Benline Trns Naptha 28,000 nil nil 09/11
13) Hannah Seatrans Di-Ammonia nil 27,207 nil 09/11
14) Sun Lucia Navship Coking Coal nil 25,000 nil 09/11
15) Navios Morco Polo SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 09/11
16) Gandhar AVB GPR COIL nil 134,000 nil 09/11
17) Ram Prasad Essar i.ORe 97,000 nil nil 10/11
18) IBIS Bulker Bothra I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 10/11
19) Ithomi BSS Mills Scale 15,000 nil nil 10/11
20) Silvern Fern Focus cont nil nil 300 10/11
21) Parnon BSS Bauxite nil 42,000 nil 10/11
22) Hope Tinna L.Stone nil 6,502 nil 10/11
23) TCI Prabhu GPRSPL Timer Logs 2,500 nil nil 11/11
24) Leader Benline Trns Naptha 28,000 nil nil 11/11
25) Gas Columbia Wilhelms L.Ammonia nil 4,500 nil 11/11
26) Birch Eshswar Pet Coke nil 22,002 nil 11/11
27) Martin GFSA Steam Coal nil 55,010 nil 11/11
28) Marilienna SAIL T.Logs nil 2,500 nil 11/11
29) Trans iberia ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 16,000 nil 11/11
30) APL Sokhna APL cont nil 435/500 nil 11/11
31) Safe Voyager Libra I.ORe 75,000 nil nil 12/11
32) TBC Progress Eshwar SHIP Pet Coke nil 17,000 nil 12/11
33) Gati Pride Synergy T.Logs nil 4,700 nil 12/11
34) Jal Vahini Synergy T.Logs nil 4,900 nil 12/11
35) Tanbinnh ATLANTIC I.Ore Fines 15,000 nil nil 13/11
36) Ocean Concord PuyvaST Granite 6,500 nil nil 13/11
37) Ocean Venus BSS Steam Coal nil 54,000 nil 14/11
38) Kataglan Wisdom Posiedon I.ORe 75,000 nil nil 15/11
39) Crystal Gold Seatrans I.Ore Fines 25,000 nil nil 15/11
40) Vinaship Diamond Eshwar SHIP Pet Coke nil 22,000 nil 15/11
41) JS Bandol SEAPORT Steam Coal nil 55,006 nil 15/11
42) Sanko Marble IOS Urea nil 31,500 nil 17/11
43) Archimedes Seatrns COking Coal nil 77,000 nil 17/11
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High
SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;
MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock;
CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil;
DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed
rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine
Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;
RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR:
Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon
Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES:
W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude
Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL :
C PALM OIL