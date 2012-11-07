Nov 07- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 21 Waiting Vessels 20 Expected Vessels 43 Total Vessles 84 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M V TAI PING SH B.S.S. Steam Coal 30/10 ----- ----- nil 3,420 nil 50,696 2) FC B.EXPRESS B.S.S nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 3) FC Ravi-B nil nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 4) Barge JUB JYOTHI R.Phosphate ----- ----- ----- nil 700 nil 1,300 5) M V KOTA PEKAR SEAWAYS CNTR 06/11 ----- ----- nil nil 11,114 3,196 6) M V ORIENT ROSE JYOTHI SH R.Phosphate 04/11 ----- ----- nil 4,700 nil 40,144 7) Barge JUBILEE JYOTHI R.Phosphate ----- ----- ----- nil 200 nil 1,800 8) M T VEDIKA PREM SRAVAB HSD 06/11 ----- ----- nil 15,300 nil 9,700 9) M V KONSTANT LOTUS Maize 11/09 ----- ----- 3,140 nil nil 3,135 10) M V GREAT HO ESHWAR SH C.P. COKE 01/11 ----- ----- nil nil 23,000 11) M V HELLEN ATLANTIC Phosphoric 06/11 ----- ----- nil nil 6,500 12) M V NAVDHENU SUN PUYVAST UREA 28/10 ----- ----- nil 8,990 nil 12,649 13) M V BRIGHT ROYALOSL Iron Ore 05/11 ----- ----- 4,500 nil nil 7,595 14) Barge SUFFIYAN - 1EVERSUN nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 15) M V ENDEAVOUR OSL Steam Coal 12/10 ----- ----- nil 3,004 nil 16) M V GEM OF PAR SEAPOL Thermal C 03/11 ----- ----- 19,500 nil nil 5,873 17) M V RINIA SEAPORT Steam Coal 25/10 ----- ----- nil 6,503 nil 18) M V UNITED HALO B.S.S Steam Coal 28/10 ----- ----- nil 10,580 nil 3,154 19) M V OCEAN STAR ESSKAY S.S Steel Cargo 31/10 ----- ----- 3,079 nil nil 8,711 20) M T .OVERSEAS NE ATLANTIC Furnace Oil 31/10 ----- ----- 9,007 nil nil 21) M T ORCHI ATLANTIC FO,LSHS & L 03/11 ----- ----- 400 nil nil 22,600 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Pacific Tramp Sravan A.Nitrate nil 29,303 nil 03/10 --- 3) Fathur Raman Synergy T.Logs nil 526 nil 04/10 --- 4) Hizir G Intergrap A.Nirate nil 29,112 nil 13/10 --- 5) Maharaj Agarsen AVBGPR COIL nil 138,000 nil 28/10 --- 6) Le Rong KRS Met Coke nil 7,800 nil 29/10 --- 7) Trading Fabriza Richmark Alumina nil 31,500 nil 30/10 --- 8) Chandi Prasad Essar I.ORe 97,000 nil nil 31/10 --- 9) iron Kalypso SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 02/11 --- 10) Han lini Everett T.Logs nil 5,500 nil 02/11 --- 11) Quang Minh James Pre Bake nil 5,184 nil 03/11 --- 12) Fu Man JyoTHI Coking Coal nil 61,300 nil 04/11 --- 13) Chennai Jayam Seapol T.COal 39,000 nil nil 05/11 --- 14) STX Kyla SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 05/11 --- 15) Prabhu Stram BSS COking Coal nil 74,068 nil 05/11 --- 16) OEL victory Relay cont nil nil 250/250 05/11 --- 17) Heilan Spring SAIL Lime Stone nil 18,000 nil 05/11 --- 18) Ocean David JyothI Rockphos nil 21,033 nil 06/11 --- 19) Great Calm Seahorse M.Ore nil 18,449 nil 06/11 --- 20) Bhairavi ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 6,500 nil 06/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Geniux Star PuyvaST I.Sand 10,000 nil nil 07/11 2) Murat Kiran Monship Alumina 30,600 nil nil 07/11 3) Safe Voyager BSS Coking Coal nil 81,000 nil 07/11 4) Spar Rigel Seatrans Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 07/11 5) Maersk Dartford Maersk cont nil nil 400/100 07/11 6) Nanga Parbat Sravan LPG nil 3,000 nil 07/11 7) Maharaj DevatreyanSravan LPG nil 20,000 nil 07/11 8) Promise JMB LPG nil 20,000 nil 07/11 9) Unique Developer IOS Naptha 31,500 nil nil 08/11 10) Sulphur Gl MRAMP Molten Su nil 10,006 nil 08/11 11) Indigo Spera BSS I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 09/11 12) Jag Amisha Benline Trns Naptha 28,000 nil nil 09/11 13) Hannah Seatrans Di-Ammonia nil 27,207 nil 09/11 14) Sun Lucia Navship Coking Coal nil 25,000 nil 09/11 15) Navios Morco Polo SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 09/11 16) Gandhar AVB GPR COIL nil 134,000 nil 09/11 17) Ram Prasad Essar i.ORe 97,000 nil nil 10/11 18) IBIS Bulker Bothra I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 10/11 19) Ithomi BSS Mills Scale 15,000 nil nil 10/11 20) Silvern Fern Focus cont nil nil 300 10/11 21) Parnon BSS Bauxite nil 42,000 nil 10/11 22) Hope Tinna L.Stone nil 6,502 nil 10/11 23) TCI Prabhu GPRSPL Timer Logs 2,500 nil nil 11/11 24) Leader Benline Trns Naptha 28,000 nil nil 11/11 25) Gas Columbia Wilhelms L.Ammonia nil 4,500 nil 11/11 26) Birch Eshswar Pet Coke nil 22,002 nil 11/11 27) Martin GFSA Steam Coal nil 55,010 nil 11/11 28) Marilienna SAIL T.Logs nil 2,500 nil 11/11 29) Trans iberia ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 16,000 nil 11/11 30) APL Sokhna APL cont nil 435/500 nil 11/11 31) Safe Voyager Libra I.ORe 75,000 nil nil 12/11 32) TBC Progress Eshwar SHIP Pet Coke nil 17,000 nil 12/11 33) Gati Pride Synergy T.Logs nil 4,700 nil 12/11 34) Jal Vahini Synergy T.Logs nil 4,900 nil 12/11 35) Tanbinnh ATLANTIC I.Ore Fines 15,000 nil nil 13/11 36) Ocean Concord PuyvaST Granite 6,500 nil nil 13/11 37) Ocean Venus BSS Steam Coal nil 54,000 nil 14/11 38) Kataglan Wisdom Posiedon I.ORe 75,000 nil nil 15/11 39) Crystal Gold Seatrans I.Ore Fines 25,000 nil nil 15/11 40) Vinaship Diamond Eshwar SHIP Pet Coke nil 22,000 nil 15/11 41) JS Bandol SEAPORT Steam Coal nil 55,006 nil 15/11 42) Sanko Marble IOS Urea nil 31,500 nil 17/11 43) Archimedes Seatrns COking Coal nil 77,000 nil 17/11 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL