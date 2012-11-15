Nov 15Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 15 Expected Vessels 29 Total Vessels 54 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR 01/11 10/11 12/11 nil nil 134/175 130 2) COCO GYUN DIX TIMBER 06/11 08/11 13/11 nil 808 nil 1,759 3) STOLT VINLAND JMB PH.ACID 12/11 12/11 12/11 nil 819 nil 8,067 4) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT 09/11 09/11 13/11 nil 4,116 nil 5,936 5) PEARL OF SEA WW TIMBER 05/11 07/11 14/11 nil 1,174 2,680 6) KANG YU GAC METCOKE 09/11 09/11 13/11 nil 6,120 nil 7,527 7) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG 30/10 11/11 15/11 nil 1,273 nil 18,727 8) SEA HORSE ATL CRUDE 07/11 12/11 13/11 TOCOM nil nil 90,000 11) GREAT MARY ML GRANITE(L) 10/11 10/11 12/11 nil n.a. nil n.a. 12) GENCO AQUITAINE JMC COAL 10/11 10/11 13/11 nil 12,800 nil 14,200 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Fathur Raman Synergy T.Logs nil 526 nil 04/10 --- 3) Hizir G Intergrap A.Nirate nil 29,112 nil 13/10 --- 4) Maharaj Agarsen AVBGPR COIL nil 138,000 nil 28/10 --- 5) Prabhu Satram BSS COking Coal nil 60,000 nil 05/11 --- 6) Safe Voyager BSS Ore/C.Coal 75,000 81,000 nil 07/11 --- 7) Promise JMB LPG nil 20,000 nil 07/11 --- 8) Ram Prasad Essar I.ORe 97,000 nil nil 10/11 --- 9) Asphalt Alliance AtlaNTIC Bitmuen 6,000 nil nil 11/11 --- 10) Martin GFSA Steam Coal nil 55,010 nil 11/11 --- 11) Fritizin Inchape LPG nil 45,000 nil 11/11 --- 12) JS Bandol Seaports Steam Coal nil 55,006 nil 12/11 --- 13) New Fortuner AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 138,692 nil 12/11 --- 14) Valpolciea Intergrap Steel& 3,500 nil nil 14/11 --- 15) TCI Prabhu GPRSPL Grain/T.Logs 2,900 2,500 nil 14/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Kamlesh Essar I.ORe 100,000 nil nil 15/11 2) IBIS Bulker Bothra I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 15/11 3) Ocean Venus BSS Steam Coal nil 54,000 nil 15/11 4) Vinaship Diamo Eshwar Pet Coke nil 22,000 nil 15/11 5) Sunny Dream Deblines Styrne nil 2,000 nil 15/11 6) KY Venus MonSHIP C.Soda nil 11,000 nil 15/11 7) Abdul Kalam Azad AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 60,596 nil 15/11 8) Maharishi VamadevaATLANTIC LPG nil 20,000 nil 15/11 9) Crystal Gold Seatrans I.Ore Fines 25,000 nil nil 16/11 10) Ocean Concord Puyvast Granite 6,500 nil nil 16/11 11) Ocean Probe Focus CNTR nil nil 350 16/11 12) Glyfada SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 16/11 13) Silver Fern Focus CNTR nil nil 300 16/11 14) Gas Columbia WMMS L.Ammonia nil 5,500 nil 17/11 15) Sanko Marble IOS Urea nil 31,500 nil 17/11 16) Archimedes Seatrns COking Coal nil 77,000 nil 17/11 17) Gati Pride Synergy T.Logs nil 4,700 nil 17/11 18) Prudent Sravan HSD nil 25,000 nil 17/11 19) Shrosphire Bothra I.Ore 30,000 nil nil 18/11 20) Star Dream Deblines C.Soda nil 7,000 nil 19/11 21) Passat Spring Bengal CNTR nil nil 200/250 19/11 22) Kataglan Wisdom Posiedon I.ORe 75,000 nil nil 20/11 23) ithomi BSS Mills Scale 15,000 nil nil 20/11 24) Medonna Esskay Steam Coal nil 50,000 nil 20/11 25) Nazish GPRSPL T.Logs nil 1,600 nil 20/11 26) Hanjin Manza NilloHanjin CNTR nil nil 300/250 20/11 27) Eleni JMB M.Ore nil 5,000 nil 22/11 28) Timos Stravos Seatrans R.Phosphate nil 23,000 nil 23/11 29) Hanjin Vancouver Hanjin CNTR nil nil 297/250 27/11 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL