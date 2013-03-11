Mar 11Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 16 Waiting Vessels 13 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessels 52 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV WADI SAFAGA SAIL Coking Coal 08/03 ----- ----- nil 12,740 nil 36,553 2) MV RAM PRASAD ESSAR Iron Ore 09/03 ----- ----- 25,800 nil nil 79,800 3) MV EURO MAX BTL CNTR 11/03 ----- ----- nil nil TOCOM 19,900 4) LPG/C. BW ENERGY ATLANTIC Propone 27/02 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 22,500 5) MV GLORIOUS SAWARAJ.M BAXI & COMaize 02/03 ----- ----- 2,940 nil nil 8,087 6) MV LEGAZPI GAC I. SAND 07/03 ----- ----- 6,520 nil nil 6,080 7) MV HANJIN PARADIP SAIL Coking Coal 06/03 ----- ----- nil 14,500 nil 7,728 8) MV MOKPO STAR SAIL Coking Coal 03/03 ----- ----- nil 15,500 nil 6,626 9) MV TCI PRABHU G.P.R.S.P.L Timber Logs 07/03 ----- ----- nil 572 nil 1,910 10) MV TU SON SYNERGY Timber Logs 03/03 ----- ----- nil 384 nil 530 11) MV ASIAN FAIR -II SYNERGY Timber Logs 03/03 ----- ----- nil 336 nil 1,283 12) MV ABEILLE B.S.S Steam Coal 04/03 ----- ----- nil 14,317 nil 3,450 13) MV AQUILA Glory Faith Steam Coal 04/03 ----- ----- nil 10,470 nil 23,799 14) MV GAIL JM BAXI S.Cargo 07/03 ----- ----- 2,340 nil nil 16,298 15) MT BHAIRAVI ATLANTIC Caustic Soda 09/03 ----- ----- nil 8,222 nil COMP 16) MT ASPHALT ALLI ATLANTIC Bitumen 10/03 ----- ----- 600 nil nil 3,400 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore nil nil nil 05/06 --- 2) SriPrem Veena Admiral I.ore 45,000 nil nil 25/02 --- 3) Chemical Arrow Monship C.Soda nil 7,200 nil 28/02 --- 4) Aquila BSS I.Ore 55,000 nil nil 04/03 --- 5) Enarxis Eshwar Cpcoke 23,000 nil nil 04/03 --- 6) Lpg Atlantic Prophane nil 23,000 nil 06/03 --- 7) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Food Grains 3,000 nil nil 07/03 --- 8) APJ Akhil Eversun Gypsum nil 44,000 nil 07/03 --- 9) Madarin Hon Tong Eversun Gypsum nil 55,000 nil 07/03 --- 10) Karolos AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 143,511 nil 07/03 --- 11) Oel Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 09/03 --- 12) Vega mars BSS mill Scale 32,000 nil nil 10/03 --- 13) Unison Fortune I.Sand 10,000 nil nil 10/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Suvarna Swarajya ATLANTIC Hsd 9,000 nil nil 11/03 2) Strelin Evereet C.Soda nil 12,500 nil 11/03 3) UBT Fjord Monship C.Soda nil 7,200 nil 11/03 4) Stx Spirit BSS I.ORe 55,000 nil nil 12/03 5) Senner BSS I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 12/03 6) Jai Velankan Synergy StoneAggre 3,500 nil nil 12/03 7) Ocean Queen BSS Wheat Bulk 35,000 nil nil 12/03 8) Tan Binh Tinna Lstone nil 6,600 nil 12/03 9) Senmar Stanza Sravan HSD nil 25,000 nil 12/03 10) Guoto Forbes I.ORe 70,000 nil nil 13/03 11) Topaz Halo Glory Faith Steam Coal nil 55,342 nil 13/03 12) Amis Wisdom BSS I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 12/03 13) Stove Traditioni OSL I.ORe 17,000 nil nil 14/03 14) Normsaga Jyothi Sulphur nil 35,000 nil 14/03 15) Lusitania Seahorse m.Ore nil 21,000 nil 14/03 16) Vishwa Vijaya SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 15/03 17) Key SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 15/03 18) Sam Lion Seatrans Steam Coal nil 35,000 nil 15/03 19) Mary G Glory Faith Pet Coke nil 10,600 nil 15/03 20) Unity RELAY CNTR nil nil 150/150 15/03 21) Grand Way Bss I.ore 25,000 nil nil 15/03 22) Jag Rishi Chowgule I.Ore 44,000 nil 250 19/03 23) Euro Trader Chowgule I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 20/03 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL