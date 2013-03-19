Mar 19Port conditions ofVisakhapatnam as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 15 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 38 Total Vessles 59 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV SAM LION SEATRANS Steam Coal 15/03 ----- ----- nil 7,510 nil 26,254 2) MV KAMLESH ESSAR Iron O 16/03 ----- ----- 25,100 nil nil 82,500 3) MV AQUILA BSS Iron O 04/03 ----- ----- 4,804 nil nil 4) Barge JUBIL B.S.S Iron O ----- ----- ----- 804 nil nil 396 5) Dredger SHAN NAVSHIP Working 02/03 ----- ----- nil nil nil 6) MV ENARXIS ESHWAR CP Coke 04/03 ----- ----- 5,074 nil nil 140 7) MT IMBAK ESSAKY S.S Palm Oil 14/03 ----- ----- nil 1,060 nil 8,940 8) MV KOOK Y FORTUNE I. Sand 19/03 ----- ----- nil nil 10,000 9) MV VISHWA VIJAYA SAIL Coking Coal 15/03 ----- ----- nil 16,915 nil 10) Barge JUBI B.S.S Iron O ----- ----- ----- 2,000 nil nil 11) MV AMIS WISDOM -I B.S.S Iron O 15/03 ----- ----- 4,430 nil nil 44,270 12) MV OCEAN QUEEN SEAWAYS Steel Cargo 15/03 ----- ----- 5,229 nil nil 5,775 13) MV TOPAZ HALO GLORYFAITH Steam Coal 13/03 ----- ----- 10,390 nil nil 15,752 14) MT SUVARNA ATLANTIC MS 17/03 ----- ----- 6,800 nil nil 11,200 15) MT JAG PRACHI ATLANTIC LSHS & FO 17/03 ----- ----- 6,500 nil nil 18,500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore nil nil nil ----- 05/06 2) Chemical Arrow Monship C.Soda nil 7,200 nil ----- 28/02 3) Maple Atlantic Propane nil 23,000 nil ----- 06/03 4) Tan Binh JMB Maize 22,800 nil nil ----- 11/03 5) Topaz Halo BSS I.Ore 55,000 55,342 nil ----- 13/03 6) Nihat Monship Alumina Po 30,600 nil nil ----- 13/03 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jag Rani Sreebinny I.Ore 40,000 nil nil 18/03 2) Grand Way Bss I.ore 25,000 nil nil 18/03 3) Vinaship Sea EssaKY S.S Steel Blooms 16,000 nil nil 18/03 4) Rhodos Seatrans Steam COal nil 35,002 nil 19/03 5) Swaraj Dweep AVBGPR Pass nil nil nil 19/03 6) TCI Arjun GPRSPL T.Logs nil 2,500 nil 19/03 7) Unity RELAY Cont nil nil 150/150 19/03 8) Maersk Daleno Maersk Cont nil nil 400/100 19/03 9) Mare Tracer BSS I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 19/03 10) Wadai Safaga ACTMAG I.Ore 74,000 nil nil 19/03 11) Mare Tracer BSS I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 20/03 12) Wadi Safaga ACT MAG I.ORe 74,000 nil nil 20/03 13) Stove Tradition OSL I.ORe 17,000 nil nil 20/03 14) Jag Rishi Chowgule I.Ore 44,000 nil 250 20/03 15) Tamil Kamaraj Seapol T.Coal 20,000 nil nil 20/03 16) Euro Trader Chowgule I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 20/03 17) Mohammed Puyvast Ferr 55,000 nil nil 20/03 18) Yvonne esskay steam coa nil 24,400 nil 21/03 19) Chandi Prasad Essar I.ORe 115,000 nil nil 22/03 20) OEL Victory RELAY Cont nil nil 250/250 22/03 21) Dynam Synergy Steel 70,000 nil nil 22/03 22) Okinawa SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 22/03 23) Kota Gunwan Seaways Cont nil nil 100/100 22/03 24) Aalborg Integral Baked a nil 5748/670 nil 23/03 25) Jai Veeka Synergy Stone Aggre 35,000 nil nil 23/03 26) Sakthi Synergy Stone Metal 2,000 nil nil 23/03 27) Wise SW ACT Infra P.Cargo nil 3,157 nil 25/03 28) Elini ADMIRAL Gypsum nil 58,000 nil 25/03 29) Prem Mala ATLANTIC HSD,SKO, nil 40,000 nil 25/03 30) New Century Interocean HSD 30,000 nil nil 31/03 31) Orinetal Dragon JMB Pig iron 33,000 nil nil 31/03 32) Jewel of Eagel SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 31/03 33) Passat Spring BTL Cont nil nil 450/400 31/03 34) POS Victory Navship Alumin nil 31,500 nil 31/03 35) Bulk Beothk SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 31/03 36) Serenata SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 31/03 37) TBN SAIL COking Coal nil 28,000 nil 31/03 38) Ken Sea SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 31/03 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL