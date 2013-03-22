Mar 22Port conditions ofVisakhapatnam as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 37 Total Vessles 56 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV RHODOS SEATRANS Steam Coal 20/03 ----- ----- nil 7,540 nil 23,118 2) MV CHANDI PRASAD ESSAR Iron O 21/03 ----- ----- 21,500 nil nil 89,700 3) MV KOTA GUNAWAN SEAWAYS I &E 21/03 ----- ----- nil nil 200 9,680 4) MV OKINAWA SAIL C.COAL 21/03 ----- ----- nil 6,000 nil 44,000 5) MV AMIS WISDOM -I B.S.S Iron O 15/03 ----- ----- 4,000 nil nil 7,280 6) LPG/C. MAPLE -II ATLANTIC LPG 06/03 ----- ----- nil 5,609 nil 200 7) MV DYNAM SYNERGY E / ST 22/03 ----- ----- nil nil nil 6,000 8) MV TAN BINH -39 J.M BAXI Maize 11/03 ----- ----- 2,985 nil nil 17,050 9) MV SAM LION SEATRANS Steam Coal 15/03 ----- ----- nil 6,806 nil 10) MV TCI ARJUN GPRSPL T.LOGS 19/03 ----- ----- nil nil nil 2,500 11) MV TOPAZ B.S.S Iron Or 13/03 ----- ----- 1,420 nil nil 52,535 12) MV OCEAN QUEEN SEAWAYS Steel Cargo 15/03 ----- ----- 506 nil nil 1,909 13) MV JAG RANI SREEBINNI Iron Or 20/03 ----- ----- 25,880 nil nil 9,714 14) MV JAG RISHI CHOWGULE Iron Or 20/03 ----- ----- 22,665 nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore nil nil nil ----- 05/06 2) Nihat Monship Alumi 30,600 55,342 nil ----- 18/03 3) Vinas Esskay Steel Blo 160/170 nil nil ----- 19/03 4) Euro Trader Chowgule I.ORe 70,000 nil nil ----- 21/03 5) Wadi Safaga ACTMAG I.Ore 74,000 2,500 nil ----- 21/03 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Grand Way Bss I.ore 25,000 nil nil 22/03 2) APJ Akhil Seapol T.Coal 45,000 nil nil 22/03 3) Aalborg Integral Baked an nil 574/670 nil 22/03 4) Gandhar AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 135,868 nil 22/03 5) Dawn Meerut ATLANTIC MS nil 2,000 nil 22/03 6) Orient Dragon JMB Pig iron 33,000 nil nil 23/03 7) Jai Vekka Synergy Stone Aggr 3,500 nil nil 23/03 8) Ocean Probe Focus Cont nil nil 350 23/03 9) OEL Victory RELAY Cont nil nil 250/250 23/03 10) Wise SW ACT Infra P.Cargo nil 3,157 nil 23/03 11) Elini ADMIRAL Gypsum nil 58,000 nil 23/03 12) Silver Fern Focus Cont nil nil 300 23/03 13) Prem Mala ATLANTIC HSD&SKO nil 40,000 nil 23/03 14) New century Interocean HSd nil 30,000 nil 23/03 15) Mare Tracer BSS I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 24/03 16) Stove Tradition OSL I.ORe 17,000 nil nil 24/03 17) Mohammed Puyvast Feero 5,500 nil nil 24/03 18) Raibow Angel JMB Steel Plates 11,000 nil nil 24/03 19) Beagle AdmiraL Gen nil 5,341 nil 25/03 20) Teamworth Seaways Steel Coils 7,000 nil nil 25/03 21) Sakthi Synergy Stone Metal 2,000 nil nil 25/03 22) Passat Spring BTL Cont nil nil 450/400 25/03 23) POS Victory Navship Alumin nil 31,500 nil 25/03 24) Jewel of Eagel SAIL coking coal nil 25,000 100/100 26/03 25) Yvonne Esskay Steam coal nil 24,400 nil 26/03 26) TU son Synergy T.Logs nil 5,000 nil 27/03 27) Gas Cat Seatrans Ammonia nil 5,000 nil 28/03 28) Bulk Bethok SAIL coking coal nil 50,000 nil 28/03 29) Lake Ontoro Everett Net coke nil 11,000 nil 28/03 30) Chembulk Jakarta JMB C.Soda nil 12,000 nil 29/03 31) Seahorse ATLANTIC Crude Oil nil 140,000 nil 30/03 32) Deriba JMB MOP nil 27,000 nil 30/03 33) Serenata SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 31/03 34) TBN SAIL COking Coal nil 28,000 nil 31/03 35) Ken Sea SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 31/03 36) Golden Dream Deblines Styrene Mo nil 7,400 nil 04/01 37) AL Saffiah GAC MethnelS nil 7,188 nil 04/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL