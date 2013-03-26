Mar 26Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 41 Total Vessles 58 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV YVONNE ESSKAY S.S Steam Coal 23/03 ----- ----- nil 6,520 nil 14,722 2) MV EURO TRADER CHOWGULE Iron O 21/03 ----- ----- 40,200 nil nil 18,690 3) MV TOPAZ HALO B.S.S Iron O 13/03 ----- ----- 8,810 nil nil 4) JUBILEE- V & VI BSS Iron O ----- ----- ----- nil 2,810 nil 1,190 5) MV JAI VEK SYNERGY Stone Me 23/03 ----- ----- 1,900 nil nil 1,550 6) MV TAN BINH -39 J.M BAXI Maize 11/03 ----- ----- 3,100 nil nil 4,474 7) MV AALBORG INTEGRAL Baked Anodes 23/03 ----- ----- nil 988 nil 1,754 8) MV.ORIENTAL DRAGONJ.M BAXI PIG Iron 22/03 ----- ----- nil 1,359 nil 1,936 9) MV VINASHIP SEA ESSKAY S.S Steel Cargo 23/03 ----- ----- 15,620 nil nil 2,679 10) MV INLACO A ESSK Steel 19/03 ----- ----- 1,162 nil nil 23,309 11) MV STO OSL Iron O 23/03 ----- ----- 300 nil nil 22,900 12) M T SAN ATLANTIC MS & SKO 25/03 ----- ----- 12,620 nil nil 5,355 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore nil nil nil ----- 05/06 2) Nihat Monship Alumi 30,600 55,342 nil ----- 18/03 3) Vinas Esskay Steel Blo 160/170 nil nil ----- 19/03 4) Euro Trader Chowgule I.ORe 70,000 nil nil ----- 21/03 5) Wadi Safaga ACTMAG I.Ore 74,000 2,500 nil ----- 21/03 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Annany Naree BSS I.Ore 27,000 nil nil 26/03 2) Teamworth Seaways Steel Coils 7,000 nil nil 26/03 3) Rainbow Angel JMB Steel Plates 11,000 nil nil 26/03 4) Mohammed Puyvast Feero Mag 5,500 nil nil 26/03 5) Tamiil Kamaraj Seapol T.Coal 45,000 nil nil 26/03 6) Jewel of Eagel SAIL coking coal nil 25,000 100/100 26/03 7) POS Victory Navship A.Powder nil 31,500 nil 26/03 8) Bright Royal NAvship I.ORe 27,400 nil nil 27/03 9) Maersk Dalton Maersk Cont nil nil 400/300 27/03 10) Mandrain Hangton Sree Binni I.Ore 45,000 nil nil 28/03 11) Tenmay Maru BSS Steam Coal nil 50,000 nil 28/03 12) OEL Victory Relay Cont nil nil 250/250 28/03 13) New Century Interocean HSD nil 30,000 nil 28/03 14) Desh Sakthi AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 139,891 nil 28/03 15) Mare Tracer BSS I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 29/03 16) Gas Cat Seatrans Ammonia nil 4,000 nil 29/03 17) Lake Ontoro Everett Net coke nil 11,000 nil 29/03 18) Bulk Bethok SAIL coking coal nil 50,000 nil 29/03 19) TU Son Synergy T.Logs nil 5,000 nil 29/03 20) Chembulk Jakarta JMB C.Soda nil 12,000 nil 29/03 21) Athina Interocean HSD nil 25,000 nil 29/03 22) Sea Mirror BSS I.Ore 25,000 nil nil 30/03 23) Deriba JMB MOP nil 27,000 nil 30/03 24) Unity Relay Cont nil nil 250/250 30/03 25) Seahorse ATLANTIC Crude Oil nil 140,000 nil 30/03 26) Shah Eshwar Pet Coke nil 33,000 nil 30/03 27) Ram Prasad Essar I.Ore 110,000 nil nil 31/03 28) Pacific Vigorous Sree Binni I.Ore 42,000 nil nil 31/03 29) Ocean Felicity Fortune I.Sand 9,400 nil nil 31/03 30) Serenata SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 31/03 31) Tiger Di Seatrans Steam Coal nil 55,001 nil 31/03 32) TBN SAIL COking Coal nil 28,000 nil 31/03 33) Ken Sea SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 31/03 34) Bunga Laurel GAC C.Soda nil 11,500 nil 31/03 35) Han Zai Synergy Pro nil 331 nil 31/03 36) AL Saffiah GAC Methn nil 7,188 nil 04/01 37) Euro Max BTL Cont nil nil 450/400 04/01 38) Golden Dream Deblines St nil 7,400 nil 04/01 39) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Food 3,000 2,500 nil 04/03 40) Texas ATLANTIC Crude Oil nil 140,000 nil 04/07 41) Rockwaybell seatrans sulphur nil 10,000 nil 04/08 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL