UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
Apr 01Port conditions ofVisakhapatnam as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 36 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV TIGER DI SEATRANS Steam Coal 31/03 ----- ----- nil 6,000 nil 49,001 2) MV RAM PRASAD ESSAR Iron Os 31/03 ----- ----- 65,000 nil nil 65,000 3) MV KEN SEA SAIL Coking Coal 31/03 ----- ----- nil 10,000 nil 41,860 4) MT ATHINA I.O.S HSD Oil 29/03 ----- ----- nil 10,000 nil 5) MV. DERIBAS J.M BAXI Muriat 30/03 ----- ----- nil 12,000 nil 15,000 6) MV BEAGLE III ADMIRAL Pro 24/03 ----- ----- nil 1,000 nil 4,311 7) MV POS VICTORY NAVSHIP Allumi 26/03 ----- ----- nil 5,340 nil 11,669 8) MV ELINA B ADMIRAL I Gypssum 23/03 ----- ----- nil 22,000 nil 22,740 9) MV LAKE ONTARIO EVERETT Met Coke 30/03 ----- ----- nil 3,500 nil 7,499 10) MV VINASHIP SEA ESSKAY S.S Steel Cargo 19/03 ----- ----- 1,200 nil nil 786 11) MT EAST SI ATLANTIC FO 26/03 ----- ----- 9,000 nil nil 22,500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore nil nil nil ----- 05/06 2) Xihai Atlantic Caustic Soda nil 10,622 nil ----- 14/03 3) Mardnik Seaspan Wheat 33,000 nil 40,000 ----- 28/03 4) Tu Son Synergy T.Logs nil 5,000 nil ----- 29/03 5) Serenata Sail Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil ----- 31/03 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Eryline Sree Binni I.ORe 44,500 nil nil 01/04 2) Bright Royal Navship I.ORe 27,400 nil nil 01/04 3) Tennei Maru BSS S.Coal nil 58,000 nil 01/04 4) Zhao Yang feng SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 01/04 5) Chembulk Jakarta Jmbaxi C.Soda nil 12,000 nil 01/04 6) Euro Max BTL Cont nil nil 450/400 01/04 7) SeaMiror BSS I.ORe 25,000 nil nil 02/04 8) Ocean Felicity Fortune I.Sand 9,400 nil nil 02/04 9) Oriental Harmony Essar Anthra nil 11,000 nil 02/04 10) Han Zhi Synergy Proje nil 331 nil 02/04 11) New Century Interocean HSD nil 30,000 nil 02/04 12) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Food Gra 3,000 2,500 nil 03/04 13) Golden Dream Deblines Styrene Mo nil 7,400 nil 03/04 14) Acacia Gprspl Methnol nil 5,250 nil 03/04 15) Desh Shanthi AVBGPR Crudeoil nil 138,398 nil 03/04 16) yuri Cosmos Atlantic Lpg nil 22,000 nil 03/04 17) Orchids Atlantic Fo 15,000 nil nil 04/04 18) Seahorse ATLANTIC Crude Oil nil 140,000 nil 04/04 19) Mare Tracer BSS I.ore 35,000 nil nil 05/04 20) Linde ULA Steel Cargo 4,000 nil nil 05/04 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)