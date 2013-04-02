Apr 02Port conditions ofVisakhapatnam as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 36 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV TIGER DI SEATRANS Steam Coal 31/03 ----- ----- nil 6,000 nil 49,001 2) MV RAM PRASAD ESSAR Iron Or 31/03 ----- ----- 65,000 nil nil 65,000 3) MV SERENATA SAIL Coking Coal 31/03 ----- ----- nil 10,000 nil 41,860 4) MV. DERIBAS J.M BAXI Muria 29/03 ----- ----- nil 10,000 nil 5) MV BEAGLE III ADMIRAL Proje 30/03 ----- ----- nil 12,000 nil 15,000 6) MV POS VICTORY NAVSHIP Allu 24/03 ----- ----- nil 1,000 nil 4,311 7) MV ELINA B ADMIRAL I Gypssum 26/03 ----- ----- nil 5,340 nil 11,669 8) MV KEN SEA SAIL Coking Coal 23/03 ----- ----- nil 22,000 nil 22,740 9) MV VINASHIP SEA ESSKAY S.S Steel Cargo 30/03 ----- ----- nil 3,500 nil 7,499 10) MV SHAH ESHWAR Pet Coke 19/03 ----- ----- 1,200 nil nil 786 11) MT EAST SI ATLANTIC FO 26/03 ----- ----- 9,000 nil nil 22,500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore nil nil nil ----- 05/06 2) Xihai Atlantic Caustic Soda nil 10,622 nil ----- 14/03 3) Mardnik Seaspan Wheat 33,000 nil 40,000 ----- 28/03 4) Tu Son Synergy T.Logs nil 5,000 nil ----- 29/03 5) Serenata Sail Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil ----- 31/03 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Eryline Sree Binni I.ORe 44,500 nil nil 01/04 2) Bright Royal Navship I.ORe 27,400 nil nil 01/04 3) Tennei Maru BSS S.Coal nil 58,000 nil 01/04 4) Zhao Yang feng SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 01/04 5) Chembulk Jakarta Jmbaxi C.Soda nil 12,000 nil 01/04 6) Euro Max BTL Cont nil nil 450/400 01/04 7) SeaMiror BSS I.ORe 25,000 nil nil 02/04 8) Ocean Felicity Fortune I.Sand 9,400 nil nil 02/04 9) Oriental Harmony Essar Anthra nil 11,000 nil 02/04 10) Han Zhi Synergy Proje nil 331 nil 02/04 11) New Century Interocean HSD nil 30,000 nil 02/04 12) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Food Gra 3,000 2,500 nil 03/04 13) Golden Dream Deblines Styrene Mo nil 7,400 nil 03/04 14) Acacia Gprspl Methnol nil 5,250 nil 03/04 15) Desh Shanthi AVBGPR Crudeoil nil 138,398 nil 03/04 16) yuri Cosmos Atlantic Lpg nil 22,000 nil 03/04 17) Orchids Atlantic Fo 15,000 nil nil 04/04 18) Seahorse ATLANTIC Crude Oil nil 140,000 nil 04/04 19) Mare Tracer BSS I.ore 35,000 nil nil 05/04 20) Linde ULA Steel Cargo 4,000 nil nil 05/04 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL