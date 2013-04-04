GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks follow Wall Street's negative lead, sterling slips on election fears
Apr 04- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 37 Total Vessels 56 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV MAERSK DELMONT MAERSK CNTR 03/04 ----- ----- nil 16,444 nil 20,574 2) MV TENNEI MARU BSS Steam Coal 01/04 ----- ----- nil 3,200 nil 52,017 3) JUBILEE- V & VI BSS Steam Coal 01/04 ----- ----- nil nil nil n.a. 4) MT DESH SHANTI AVBGPR Crude Oil 02/04 ----- ----- nil 99,163 nil COMP 5) MV VINASHIP SEA ESSKAY SS Steel Cargo 19/03 ----- ----- TOCOME nil nil COMP 6) MV POS VICTORY NAVSHIP AlluminaPwd 26/03 ----- nil 3,801 nil 795 7) MV ZHAO YANG FENG SAIL Coking Coal 01/04 ----- ----- nil 9,500 nil 17,834 8) MV TIGER DI SEATRANS Steam Coal 31/03 ----- ----- nil 6,500 nil 36,931 9) MV TU SON SYNERGY Timber Logs 29/03 ----- ----- nil 2,009 nil 1,623 10) MV ORIENTAL ESSAR Anthracite 02/04 ----- ----- nil TOCOME nil 11,000 11) MV SHAH ESHWAR Pet Coke 30/03 ----- ----- nil 6,690 nil 8,770 12) MV POS AVENTURIN SREE BINNI I.ORE CLO 03/04 ----- ----- 7,320 nil nil 37,080 13) MT EAST SIBERIAN ATLANTIC FO 26/03 ----- ----- 8,600 nil nil 400 14) MV ACACIA GPRSPL METHONAL 03/04 ----- ----- 3,850 nil nil 1,400 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore nil nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Xihai Atlantic Caustic Soda nil 10,622 nil 14/03 --- 3) Mardnik Seaspan Wheat 33,000 nil nil 28/03 --- 4) Orchids ATLANTIC FO 15,000 nil nil 03/03 --- 5) yuri Cosmos ATLANTIC Lpg nil 22,000 nil 03/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) SeaMiror BSS I.ORe 25,000 nil nil 04/03 2) APJ Akhil Seapol T.Coal 45,000 nil nil 04/03 3) Ocean Felicity Fortune I.Sand 9,400 nil nil 04/03 4) Suvarna swarajya AtlantIC HSD,MS&SKO 17,000 nil nil 04/03 5) Golden Dream Deblines StyreneMonom nil 7,400 nil 04/03 6) Seahorse ATLANTIC Crude Oil nil 140,000 nil 04/03 7) BrightRoya NAVship I.ORe 27,400 nil nil 05/03 8) Linde ULA Steel Cargo 4,000 nil nil 05/03 9) Grean Ocean NAVship Allumina 30,600 nil nil 05/03 10) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Food Grains 3,000 2,500 nil 05/03 11) Kota Kaya Seaways CNTR nil nil 100/100 05/03 12) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 05/03 13) Caribbean Orchid Esskay S.S C.Soda nil 10,000 nil 05/03 14) New Century Interocean HSD nil 30,000 nil 05/03 15) Yuro Spirits ATLANTIC Lpg nil 25,334 nil 05/03 16) Prudent ATLANTIC HSD nil 20,134 nil 05/03 17) Kamlesh Essar I.Ore 107,000 nil nil 06/03 18) Ocean Probe Focus CNTR nil nil 300/300 06/03 19) Taikli Puyvast Granite 5,000 nil nil 06/03 20) Silver fern Focus CNTR nil nil 300/300 06/03 21) Mare Tracer BSS I.ore 35,000 nil nil 07/03 22) Jag Prachi ATLANTIC FO 22,000 nil nil 07/03 23) Athina IOS Trns Naptha 25,000 nil nil 07/03 24) Rysy SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 07/03 25) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 07/03 26) AL Saffiah GAC MethnelStyre nil 7,188 nil 07/03 27) Dynamic Ocean SYNERGY Maize 6,800 nil nil 08/03 28) Leader IOS Trns Naptha 25,000 nil nil 08/03 29) Rockwaybelle seatrans sulphur nil 10,000 nil 08/03 30) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 493/500 08/03 31) Texas ATLANTIC Crude Oil nil 140,000 nil 08/03 32) Moon Gory Seaspan Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 10/03 33) Ocean Libra BSS COking Coal nil 79,000 nil 10/03 34) Matsuima Bay Eshwar Pet Coke nil 32,000 nil 10/03 35) Buxharmony Chakiat CNTR nil nil 350/350 12/03 36) Symphony Atlantic Crude Oil nil 26,464 nil 12/03 37) Nireas Integral COking Coal nil 79,122 nil 18/03 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
