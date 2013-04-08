Apr 08- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 11 Expected Vessels 34 Total Vessels 58 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV KAMLESH ESSAR LOGI I.Ore 06/04 ----- ----- 44,300 nil nil 34,100 2) MV APL BANGKOK APL CNTR 08/04 ----- ----- nil nil TOCOME 20,000 3) MV RYSY SAIL Coking Coal 07/04 ----- ----- nil 14,000 nil 12,000 4) LPG/C.YURI COSMOS ATLANTIC LP Gas 03/04 ----- ----- nil 7,204 nil 2,219 5) MV LINDE ULAI Steel Cargo 06/04 ----- ----- 1,766 nil nil 2,234 6) MV MARDINIK SEASPAN Wheat 28/03 ----- 5,000 nil nil 14,418 7) MV TAMIL KAMARAJ SEAPOL Thermal Coal 07/04 ----- ----- 7,500 nil nil 16,700 8) MV BRIGHT NAVSHIP Iron Ore 05/04 ----- ----- 10,890 nil nil 16,510 9) MV SAM SREE BINNI Iron Ore 07/04 ----- ----- TOCOME nil nil 44,740 10) MV TENNEI MARU B.S.S Steam Coal 01/04 ----- ----- nil 11,190 nil 20,819 11) MV GREEN OCEAN-1 NAVSHIP Alumina Bulk 06/04 ----- ----- 16,000 nil nil COMP 12) MT LOURDES ATLANTIC FO 07/04 ----- ----- nil TOCOME nil 5,200 13) MT ASPHLT ALLIANCEATLANTIC Bitumen 07/04 ----- ----- 1,650 nil nil 2,350 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore nil nil nil 05/04 --- 2) yuyo spirits Atlantic LPG nil 25,334 nil 04/04 --- 3) Sea Horse ATLANTIC Crude Oil nil 84,000 nil 04/04 --- 4) New Centurty Interocean HSD nil 30,000 nil 05/04 --- 5) OCean Concord NaVSHIP I.Sand 9,500 nil nil 06/04 --- 6) Shah Monship Aluminia 30,600 nil nil 06/04 --- 7) AL Saffiah GAC Methonal nil 7,188 nil 06/04 --- 8) Dynamic Ocean SynerGY Maize 6,800 nil nil 07/04 --- 9) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Food Grains 3,000 2,500 nil 07/04 --- 10) Leader IOS Trns Naptha 25,000 nil nil 07/04 --- 11) Jag Prachi AtLANTIC FO 22,000 nil nil 07/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Sea Mirror BSS I.Ore 25,000 nil nil 08/04 2) Oriental Harmony Chowgule Pig iron 30,000 nil nil 08/04 3) Taikli Puyvas Granite 5,000 nil nil 08/04 4) Prudent ATLANTIC HSD nil 20,134 nil 08/04 5) Sanmar Santanza Sravan HSD nil 10,000 nil 08/04 6) Bulk Methok Seatrans I.ORe 3,800 nil nil 09/04 7) Margatia Interocean Trns Naptha 25,000 nil nil 09/04 8) Rockwaybelle seatrans sulphur nil 10,000 nil 09/04 9) Golden Brilliance AMMA IPA nil 3,507 nil 09/04 10) Fred BTL CONT nil nil 265 09/04 11) Chandi Prasad Essar I.Ore 135,000 nil nil 10/04 12) GMT Pheonix BSS I.ORe 16,000 nil nil 10/04 13) Hanjin Brisbane Jyothi Urea nil 16,000 nil 10/04 14) Moon Gory Seaspan Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 10/04 15) Mathusisma Bay Eshwar Pet Coke nil 32,000 nil 10/04 16) Unity Relay CONT nil nil 250/250 10/04 17) Maersk Dartford Maresk CONT nil nil 400/100 10/04 18) Baran Naree BSS I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 11/04 19) Jag Rahul Chowgule I.Ore 44,000 nil nil 12/04 20) Jai Veekali Poseidon Stone 6,000 nil nil 12/04 21) Wu Chang Hi Everett Met Coke nil 8,800 nil 12/04 22) Buxharmony Chakiat CONT nil nil 350/350 12/04 23) Asian Glory Seaport Palm Oil nil 8,800 nil 12/04 24) Symphony Atlantic Crude Oil nil 26,464 nil 12/04 25) Omegas SAIL COking Coal nil 40,000 nil 14/04 27) Xihai ATLANTIC Caustic Soda nil 10,622 nil 14/04 28) New Creation Inifinity Lam Coke nil 10,934 nil 15/04 29) Passat Spring Bengal CONT nil nil 400/450 15/04 30) Ocean Libra BSS COking Coal nil 79,000 nil 16/04 31) Future Lily Intergral M.Ore nil 25,000 nil 16/04 32) Trade Will SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 18/04 33) Aristids SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 18/04 34) Nireas Integral COking Coal nil 79,122 nil 18/04 35) Caribeean Orcid Esskay C.Soda nil 10,000 nil 20/04 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL