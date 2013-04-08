Apr 08- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 13
Waiting Vessels 11
Expected Vessels 34
Total Vessels 58
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV KAMLESH ESSAR LOGI I.Ore 06/04 ----- ----- 44,300 nil nil 34,100
2) MV APL BANGKOK APL CNTR 08/04 ----- ----- nil nil TOCOME 20,000
3) MV RYSY SAIL Coking Coal 07/04 ----- ----- nil 14,000 nil 12,000
4) LPG/C.YURI COSMOS ATLANTIC LP Gas 03/04 ----- ----- nil 7,204 nil 2,219
5) MV LINDE ULAI Steel Cargo 06/04 ----- ----- 1,766 nil nil 2,234
6) MV MARDINIK SEASPAN Wheat 28/03 ----- 5,000 nil nil 14,418
7) MV TAMIL KAMARAJ SEAPOL Thermal Coal 07/04 ----- ----- 7,500 nil nil 16,700
8) MV BRIGHT NAVSHIP Iron Ore 05/04 ----- ----- 10,890 nil nil 16,510
9) MV SAM SREE BINNI Iron Ore 07/04 ----- ----- TOCOME nil nil 44,740
10) MV TENNEI MARU B.S.S Steam Coal 01/04 ----- ----- nil 11,190 nil 20,819
11) MV GREEN OCEAN-1 NAVSHIP Alumina Bulk 06/04 ----- ----- 16,000 nil nil COMP
12) MT LOURDES ATLANTIC FO 07/04 ----- ----- nil TOCOME nil 5,200
13) MT ASPHLT ALLIANCEATLANTIC Bitumen 07/04 ----- ----- 1,650 nil nil 2,350
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore nil nil nil 05/04 ---
2) yuyo spirits Atlantic LPG nil 25,334 nil 04/04 ---
3) Sea Horse ATLANTIC Crude Oil nil 84,000 nil 04/04 ---
4) New Centurty Interocean HSD nil 30,000 nil 05/04 ---
5) OCean Concord NaVSHIP I.Sand 9,500 nil nil 06/04 ---
6) Shah Monship Aluminia 30,600 nil nil 06/04 ---
7) AL Saffiah GAC Methonal nil 7,188 nil 06/04 ---
8) Dynamic Ocean SynerGY Maize 6,800 nil nil 07/04 ---
9) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Food Grains 3,000 2,500 nil 07/04 ---
10) Leader IOS Trns Naptha 25,000 nil nil 07/04 ---
11) Jag Prachi AtLANTIC FO 22,000 nil nil 07/04 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Sea Mirror BSS I.Ore 25,000 nil nil 08/04
2) Oriental Harmony Chowgule Pig iron 30,000 nil nil 08/04
3) Taikli Puyvas Granite 5,000 nil nil 08/04
4) Prudent ATLANTIC HSD nil 20,134 nil 08/04
5) Sanmar Santanza Sravan HSD nil 10,000 nil 08/04
6) Bulk Methok Seatrans I.ORe 3,800 nil nil 09/04
7) Margatia Interocean Trns Naptha 25,000 nil nil 09/04
8) Rockwaybelle seatrans sulphur nil 10,000 nil 09/04
9) Golden Brilliance AMMA IPA nil 3,507 nil 09/04
10) Fred BTL CONT nil nil 265 09/04
11) Chandi Prasad Essar I.Ore 135,000 nil nil 10/04
12) GMT Pheonix BSS I.ORe 16,000 nil nil 10/04
13) Hanjin Brisbane Jyothi Urea nil 16,000 nil 10/04
14) Moon Gory Seaspan Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 10/04
15) Mathusisma Bay Eshwar Pet Coke nil 32,000 nil 10/04
16) Unity Relay CONT nil nil 250/250 10/04
17) Maersk Dartford Maresk CONT nil nil 400/100 10/04
18) Baran Naree BSS I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 11/04
19) Jag Rahul Chowgule I.Ore 44,000 nil nil 12/04
20) Jai Veekali Poseidon Stone 6,000 nil nil 12/04
21) Wu Chang Hi Everett Met Coke nil 8,800 nil 12/04
22) Buxharmony Chakiat CONT nil nil 350/350 12/04
23) Asian Glory Seaport Palm Oil nil 8,800 nil 12/04
24) Symphony Atlantic Crude Oil nil 26,464 nil 12/04
25) Omegas SAIL COking Coal nil 40,000 nil 14/04
27) Xihai ATLANTIC Caustic Soda nil 10,622 nil 14/04
28) New Creation Inifinity Lam Coke nil 10,934 nil 15/04
29) Passat Spring Bengal CONT nil nil 400/450 15/04
30) Ocean Libra BSS COking Coal nil 79,000 nil 16/04
31) Future Lily Intergral M.Ore nil 25,000 nil 16/04
32) Trade Will SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 18/04
33) Aristids SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 18/04
34) Nireas Integral COking Coal nil 79,122 nil 18/04
35) Caribeean Orcid Esskay C.Soda nil 10,000 nil 20/04
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High
SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;
MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock;
CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil;
DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed
rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine
Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;
RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR:
Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon
Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES:
W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude
Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL :
C PALM OIL