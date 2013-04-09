Apr 09- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 37 Total Vessels 61 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT TEXAS ATLANTIC Crude Oil 08/04 ----- ----- nil110,000 nil 149,000 2) MT LEADER INTEROCEAN Naptha 08/04 ----- ----- nil TOCOME nil 25,000 3) MT NEW CENTURY INTEROCEAN HSD 05/04 ----- ----- nil TOCOME nil 30,000 4) MV LINDE ULAI Steel Cargo 06/04 ----- ----- 2,234 nil nil COMP 5) MV MARDINIK SEASPAN Wheat 28/03 ----- ----- 2,460 nil nil 11,597 6) MV DYNAMIC SYNERGY Maize 07/04 ----- 1,780 nil nil 5,020 7) MV RYSY SAIL Coking Coal 07/04 ----- ----- nil 12,000 nil 8,010 8) MV TCI PRABHU GPRSPL Timber Logs 07/04 ----- ----- nil 1,348 nil 1,259 9) MV BRIGHT NAVSHIP I.Ore Fines 05/04 ----- ----- 15,107 nil nil 1,500 10) MV SAM LION SREE BINNI I.Ore Fines 07/04 ----- ----- 25,410 nil nil 19,330 11) MV TENNEI MARU BSS Steam Coal 01/04 ----- ----- nil 7,760 nil 12,222 12) MV SEA MIROR BSS I.Ore Fines 08/04 ----- ----- 8,760 nil nil 12,040 13) MT LOURDES ATLANTIC FO 07/04 ----- ----- nil 2,647 nil COMP 14) MT AL SHAFFIAH GAC Methonal 06/04 ----- ----- nil TOCOME nil 7,188 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore nil n.a. nil 06/05 --- 2) yuyo spirits Atlantic LPG nil 25,334 nil 04/04 --- 3) Sea Horse ATLANTIC Crude Oil nil 84,000 nil 04/04 --- 4) OCean Concord NaVSHIP I.Sand 9,500 nil nil 06/04 --- 5) Shah Monship Aluminia 30,600 nil nil 06/04 --- 6) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Food Grains 3,000 2,500 nil 07/04 --- 7) Jag Prachi AtLANTIC FO 22,000 nil nil 07/04 --- 8) Unity Relay CONT nil nil 250/250 08/04 --- 9) Sanmar Santanza Sravan HSD nil 10,000 nil 08/04 --- 10) Sampurna Swarajya ATLANTIC HSD nil 28,000 nil 08/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Oriental Harmony Chowgule Pig iron 30,000 nil nil 09/04 2) Margatia Interocean Trns Naptha 25,000 nil nil 09/04 3) Rockwaybelle seatrans sulphur nil 10,000 nil 09/04 4) Golden Brilliance AMMA IPA nil 3,507 nil 09/04 5) Fred BTL CNTR nil nil 265 09/04 6) Prudent ATLANTIC HSD nil 20,134 nil 09/04 7) Chandi Prasad Essar I.Ore 135,000 nil nil 10/04 8) Bulk Methok Seatrans I.ORe 3,800 nil nil 10/04 9) GMT Pheonix BSS I.ORe 16,000 nil nil 10/04 10) Beks Cenuk BSS I.Ore 30,000 nil nil 10/04 11) Taikli Puyvas Granite 5,000 nil nil 10/04 12) Hanjin Brisbane Jyothi Urea nil 16,000 nil 10/04 13) Moon Gory Seaspan Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 10/04 14) Mathusisma Bay Eshwar Pet Coke nil 32,000 nil 10/04 15) Maersk Dartford Maresk CNTR nil nil 400/100 10/04 16) Baran Naree BSS I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 11/04 17) Sulphur Global MRMAPL sulphur nil 10,006 nil 11/04 18) Jag Rahul Chowgule i.ORe 44,000 nil nil 12/04 19) Jai Veekali Meena Poseidon Stone 6,000 nil nil 12/04 20) Wu Chang Hi Everett Met Coke nil 8,800 nil 12/04 21) Buxharmony Chakiat CNTR nil nil 350/350 12/04 22) Symphony Atlantic Crude Oil nil 26,464 nil 12/04 23) Omegas SAIL COking Coal nil 40,000 nil 14/04 24) Asian Glory Seaport Palm Oil nil 8,800 nil 14/04 25) New Creation Inifinity Lam Coke nil 10,934 nil 15/04 26) Vishwa Anand SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 15/04 27) Xihai ATLANTIC Caustic Soda nil 10,622 nil 15/04 28) Passat Spring Bengal CNTR nil nil 400/450 15/04 29) Ocean Libra BSS COking Coal nil 79,000 nil 16/04 30) Future Lily Intergral M.Ore nil 25,000 nil 16/04 31) Trade Will SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 18/04 32) Aristids SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 18/04 33) Nireas Integral COking Coal nil 79,122 nil 18/04 34) Caribeean Orcid Esskay C.Soda nil 10,000 nil 20/04 35) Kiveli IOS MOP nil 31,784 nil 21/04 36) Key SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 21/04 37) Lodestar Grace GAC Methonal nil 8,050 nil 21/04 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL