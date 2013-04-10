India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Apr 10Port conditions ofVisakhapatnam as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 44 Total Vessles 65 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT LEADER INTEROCEAN Trsp/ Naptha 08/04 ----- ----- nil 25,961 nil 26,004 2) MT SEA HORSE ATLANTIC Crude Oil 04/04 ----- ----- nil 5,000 nil 79,000 3) MT NEW CENTURY INTEROCEAN HSD 05/04 ----- ----- nil 27,000 nil 3,000 4) MV ORIENT CHOWGULE Pig Iron 09/04 ----- ----- 4,200 nil nil 25,800 5) MV MARDINIK SEASPAN Wheat 28/03 ----- ----- 2,830 nil nil 5,927 6) MV DYNA SYNERGY Maize 07/04 ----- ----- 3,690 nil nil 1,560 7) MV TCI PRABHU G.P.R.S.P.L Timber Logs 07/04 ----- ----- nil 1,259 nil 8) MV SA SREE BI Iron Or 07/04 ----- ----- 23,108 nil nil 9) MV TENNEI MARU B.S.S Stea 01/04 ----- ----- nil 9,240 nil 5,081 10) MV SEA B.S.S Iron Or 08/04 ----- ----- 10,580 nil nil 5,520 11) MT JAG PRACHI ATLANTIC FO 07/04 ----- ----- 4,900 nil nil 17,100 12) MT AL SHAFFIAH GAC M 06/04 ----- ----- nil 5,610 nil 959 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore nil nil nil ----- 05/06 2) yuyo spirits Atlantic LPG nil 25,334 nil ----- 04/04 3) OCean Concord NaVSHIP I.Sand 9,500 nil nil ----- 06/04 4) Shah Monship Aluminia 30,600 nil nil ----- 06/04 5) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Food Gra 3,000 2,500 nil ----- 07/04 6) Unity Relay CONT nil nil 250/250 ----- 08/04 7) Texas ATLANTIC Crude Oil nil 89,000 nil ----- 08/04 8) Sampurna Swarajya ATLANTIC HSD nil 28,000 nil ----- 08/04 9) Sanmar Santanza Sravan HSD nil 10,000 nil ----- 08/04 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Chandi Prasad Essar I.Ore 135,000 nil nil 10/04 2) Jag Rahul Chowgule i.ORe 44,000 nil nil 10/04 3) Taikli Puyvas Granite 5,000 nil nil 10/04 4) Rockwaybelle seatrans sulphur nil 10,000 nil 10/04 5) Golden Brilliance AMMA IPA nil 3,507 nil 10/04 6) Maersk Dartford Maresk CONT nil nil 400/100 10/04 7) Prudent ATLANTIC HSD nil 20,134 nil 10/04 8) Chennaj Jayam Seapol T.COal 20,000 nil nil 11/04 9) Hanjin Brisbane Jyothi Urea nil 16,000 nil 11/04 11) Sulphur Global MRMAPL Molt nil 10,006 nil 11/04 12) Mathusisma Bay Eshwar Pet Coke nil 32,000 nil 11/04 13) Beks Cenuk BSS I.Ore 30,000 nil nil 12/04 14) Jai Vee Poseidon Stone 6,000 nil nil 12/04 15) Silver Fern Focus CONT nil nil 265 12/04 16) Moon Gory Seaspan Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 12/04 17) Wu Chang Hi Everett Met Coke nil 8,800 nil 12/04 18) Buxharmony Chakiat CONT nil nil 350/350 12/04 19) OEL Victory Relay CONT nil nil 250/250 12/04 20) Symphony Atlantic Crude Oil nil 26,464 nil 12/04 21) Bhairavi Monship C.SOda nil 9,200 nil 13/04 22) Ocean Probe Focus CONT nil nil 300 13/04 23) Tainkze BSS I.ORe 71,500 nil nil 14/04 24) GMT Pheonix BSS I.ORe 16,000 nil nil 14/04 25) Omegas SAIL COking Coal nil 40,000 nil 14/04 26) Asian Glory Seaport Palm Oil nil 8,800 nil 14/04 27) Baran Naree BSS I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 15/04 28) New Creation Inifinity Lam Coke nil 10,934 nil 15/04 29) Vishwa Anand SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 15/04 30) Free hero Eshwar Pet Coke nil 21,000 nil 15/04 31) Xihai ATLANTIC Caustic Soda nil 10,622 nil 15/04 32) Passat Spring Bengal CONT nil nil 400/450 15/04 33) Joo Bok NavshiP Aluminia nil 31,500 nil 15/04 34) Han Zhi Synergy Proj nil 331 nil 16/04 35) Future Lily Intergral M.Ore nil 25,000 nil 16/04 37) Harshavardhana AVBGPR Pass nil nil nil 16/04 38) Trade Will SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 18/04 39.3Aristids SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 18/04 40.6Nireas Integral COking Coal nil 79,122 nil 18/04 41.9Ocean Libra BSS COking Coal nil 79,000 nil 20/04 43.2Caribeean Orcid Esskay C.Soda nil 10,000 nil 20/04 44.5Kiveli IOS MOP nil 31,784 nil 21/04 45.8Key SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 21/04 47.1Blue Cat Monship Aluminia 15,000 nil nil 25/04 48.4Lodestar Grace GAC Methonal nil 8,050 nil 30/04 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India