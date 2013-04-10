Apr 10Port conditions ofVisakhapatnam as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 44 Total Vessles 65 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT LEADER INTEROCEAN Trsp/ Naptha 08/04 ----- ----- nil 25,961 nil 26,004 2) MT SEA HORSE ATLANTIC Crude Oil 04/04 ----- ----- nil 5,000 nil 79,000 3) MT NEW CENTURY INTEROCEAN HSD 05/04 ----- ----- nil 27,000 nil 3,000 4) MV ORIENT CHOWGULE Pig Iron 09/04 ----- ----- 4,200 nil nil 25,800 5) MV MARDINIK SEASPAN Wheat 28/03 ----- ----- 2,830 nil nil 5,927 6) MV DYNA SYNERGY Maize 07/04 ----- ----- 3,690 nil nil 1,560 7) MV TCI PRABHU G.P.R.S.P.L Timber Logs 07/04 ----- ----- nil 1,259 nil 8) MV SA SREE BI Iron Or 07/04 ----- ----- 23,108 nil nil 9) MV TENNEI MARU B.S.S Stea 01/04 ----- ----- nil 9,240 nil 5,081 10) MV SEA B.S.S Iron Or 08/04 ----- ----- 10,580 nil nil 5,520 11) MT JAG PRACHI ATLANTIC FO 07/04 ----- ----- 4,900 nil nil 17,100 12) MT AL SHAFFIAH GAC M 06/04 ----- ----- nil 5,610 nil 959 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore nil nil nil ----- 05/06 2) yuyo spirits Atlantic LPG nil 25,334 nil ----- 04/04 3) OCean Concord NaVSHIP I.Sand 9,500 nil nil ----- 06/04 4) Shah Monship Aluminia 30,600 nil nil ----- 06/04 5) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Food Gra 3,000 2,500 nil ----- 07/04 6) Unity Relay CONT nil nil 250/250 ----- 08/04 7) Texas ATLANTIC Crude Oil nil 89,000 nil ----- 08/04 8) Sampurna Swarajya ATLANTIC HSD nil 28,000 nil ----- 08/04 9) Sanmar Santanza Sravan HSD nil 10,000 nil ----- 08/04 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Chandi Prasad Essar I.Ore 135,000 nil nil 10/04 2) Jag Rahul Chowgule i.ORe 44,000 nil nil 10/04 3) Taikli Puyvas Granite 5,000 nil nil 10/04 4) Rockwaybelle seatrans sulphur nil 10,000 nil 10/04 5) Golden Brilliance AMMA IPA nil 3,507 nil 10/04 6) Maersk Dartford Maresk CONT nil nil 400/100 10/04 7) Prudent ATLANTIC HSD nil 20,134 nil 10/04 8) Chennaj Jayam Seapol T.COal 20,000 nil nil 11/04 9) Hanjin Brisbane Jyothi Urea nil 16,000 nil 11/04 11) Sulphur Global MRMAPL Molt nil 10,006 nil 11/04 12) Mathusisma Bay Eshwar Pet Coke nil 32,000 nil 11/04 13) Beks Cenuk BSS I.Ore 30,000 nil nil 12/04 14) Jai Vee Poseidon Stone 6,000 nil nil 12/04 15) Silver Fern Focus CONT nil nil 265 12/04 16) Moon Gory Seaspan Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 12/04 17) Wu Chang Hi Everett Met Coke nil 8,800 nil 12/04 18) Buxharmony Chakiat CONT nil nil 350/350 12/04 19) OEL Victory Relay CONT nil nil 250/250 12/04 20) Symphony Atlantic Crude Oil nil 26,464 nil 12/04 21) Bhairavi Monship C.SOda nil 9,200 nil 13/04 22) Ocean Probe Focus CONT nil nil 300 13/04 23) Tainkze BSS I.ORe 71,500 nil nil 14/04 24) GMT Pheonix BSS I.ORe 16,000 nil nil 14/04 25) Omegas SAIL COking Coal nil 40,000 nil 14/04 26) Asian Glory Seaport Palm Oil nil 8,800 nil 14/04 27) Baran Naree BSS I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 15/04 28) New Creation Inifinity Lam Coke nil 10,934 nil 15/04 29) Vishwa Anand SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 15/04 30) Free hero Eshwar Pet Coke nil 21,000 nil 15/04 31) Xihai ATLANTIC Caustic Soda nil 10,622 nil 15/04 32) Passat Spring Bengal CONT nil nil 400/450 15/04 33) Joo Bok NavshiP Aluminia nil 31,500 nil 15/04 34) Han Zhi Synergy Proj nil 331 nil 16/04 35) Future Lily Intergral M.Ore nil 25,000 nil 16/04 37) Harshavardhana AVBGPR Pass nil nil nil 16/04 38) Trade Will SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 18/04 39.3Aristids SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 18/04 40.6Nireas Integral COking Coal nil 79,122 nil 18/04 41.9Ocean Libra BSS COking Coal nil 79,000 nil 20/04 43.2Caribeean Orcid Esskay C.Soda nil 10,000 nil 20/04 44.5Kiveli IOS MOP nil 31,784 nil 21/04 45.8Key SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 21/04 47.1Blue Cat Monship Aluminia 15,000 nil nil 25/04 48.4Lodestar Grace GAC Methonal nil 8,050 nil 30/04 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL