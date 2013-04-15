Apr 15Port conditions ofVisakhapatnam as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 07
Expected Vessels 40
Total Vessles 52
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV CHANDI PRASAD ESSAR Iron Ore 10/04 ----- ----- 39,000 nil nil 97,000
2) MV MATSHUHIMA BAY ESHWAR PET Coke 11/04 ----- ----- nil 9,220 nil 1,003
3) MT BHAIRAVI MONSHIP Caustic Soda 13/04 ----- ----- nil 8,328 nil 600
4) MT DAWN MEERUT ATLANTIC MS, SKO 14/04 ----- ----- 12,180 nil nil 5,820
5) MV HANJIN BRISBANEJYOTHI Urea 11/04 ----- ----- nil 3,600 nil 6,457
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore nil nil nil ----- 05/06
2) yuyo spirits Atlantic LPG nil 25,334 nil ----- 04/04
3) OCean Concord NaVSHIP I.Sand 9,500 nil nil ----- 06/04
4) BW Energy ATLANTIC Propan nil 27,825 nil ----- 06/04
5) Symphony AtlantIC LPG nil 26,464 nil ----- 12/04
6) Asphat Alliance AtlanTIC Bitumen 5,000 nil nil ----- 13/04
7) OEL Victory Relay CONT nil nil 250/250 ----- 13/04
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Beks Cenk BSS I.ORe 30,000 nil nil 15/04
2) GMT Pheonix BSS I.ORe 16,000 nil nil 15/04
3) Jai Veek Posideon Stone dus 6,000 nil nil 15/04
4) Omegas SAIL COking Coal nil 40,000 nil 15/04
5) Vishwa Anand SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 15/04
6) New Creation Inifinity Lam Coke nil 10,934 nil 15/04
7) Moon Glory Seaspan Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 15/04
8) Passat Spring Bengal CONT nil nil 400/450 15/04
9) Xihai ATLANTIC Caustic Soda nil 10,622 nil 15/04
11) Tankiaze BSS I.Ore 57,000 nil nil 16/04
12) Vega Libra Bss I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 16/04
13) Perth Sree Binni I.ORe 45,000 nil nil 16/04
14) Lake Ont Ario Esskay Steel Plates 24,500 nil nil 16/04
15) Free hero Eshwar Pet Coke nil 21,000 nil 16/04
16) Asian Glory Seaport Palm Oil nil 8,800 nil 16/04
17) Future Lily Intergral M.Ore nil 25,000 nil 16/04
18) Harshavardhana AVBGPR Pass nil nil nil 16/04
19) Theres Selmer BSS I.Ore 55,000 nil nil 17/04
20) Iris halo BSS I.Ore 57,000 nil nil 17/04
21) APJ Akhil Seapol T.Coal 45,000 nil nil 17/04
22) Nireas Integral COking Coal nil 79,122 nil 17/04
23) Joo Bok NavshiP Aluminia nil 31,500 nil 17/04
24) Rabindranth TagoreATLANTIC BSD HSD nil 21,990 nil 17/04
25) JK Monowar Seaways Urea nil 35,851 nil 18/04
26) Aristids SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 18/04
27) Navioskypros SAIL COking Coal nil 28,000 nil 19/04
28) Imperial Eagle Eversun Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 19/04
29) TMS Maria SAIL Lime Stone nil 51,000 nil 19/04
30) Padmini BSS COking Coal nil 75,059 nil 19/04
31) Caribeean Orcid Esskay C.Soda nil 10,000 nil 20/04
32) Star Kappa BSS M.Ore nil 21,300 nil 20/04
33) Malibu ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 6,000 nil 20/04
34) Kiveli IOS MOP nil 31,784 nil 20/04
35) Ocean Libra BSS COking Coal nil 79,000 nil 21/04
36) Key SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 21/04
37) Densa Eagle Seahorse M.ORe nil 24,840 nil 21/04
38) Euro Max Bengal CONT nil nil 380/400 21/04
39) Rodon Admiral Natur nil 57,994 nil 22/04
40) Blue Cat Monship Aluminia 15,000 nil nil 25/04
41) Lodestar Grace GAC Methonal nil 8,050 nil 25/04
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High
SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;
MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock;
CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil;
DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed
rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine
Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;
RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR:
Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon
Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES:
W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude
Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL :
C PALM OIL