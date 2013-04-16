Apr 16- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 37 Total Vessels 51 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV CHANDI PRASAD ESSAR Iron Ore 10/04 ----- ----- 60,500 nil nil 20,500 2) MV OMEGAS SAIL Coking Coal 15/04 ----- ----- nil 4,000 nil 36,000 3) MV BEKS CENK BSS Iron Ore 15/04 ----- ----- 5,500 nil nil 6,048 4) MT ASPHALT ATLANTIC Bitumen 13/04 ----- ----- 2,250 nil nil 2,750 5) MT ZIHAI ATLANTIC Caustic Soda 15/04 ----- ----- nil 200 nil 1,840 6) MV HANJIN BRISBANEJYOTHI Urea 11/04 ----- ----- nil 3,900 nil 1,148 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL IOre nil nil nil 05/06 --- 2) yuyo spirits Atlantic LPG nil 25,334 nil 04/04 --- 3) OCean Concord NaVSHIP ISand 9,500 nil nil 06/04 --- 4) BW Energy ATLANTIC Propane nil 27,825 nil 06/04 --- 5) Symphony AtlantIC LPG nil 26,464 nil 12/04 --- 6) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 13/04 --- 7) New Creation Infinity Lam Coke nil 10,934 nil 15/04 --- 8) Vishwa Anand SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 15/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Vega Libra Bss IOre 35,000 nil nil 16/04 2) Lake Ont Ario Esskay Steel Plates 24,500 nil nil 16/04 3) Orchid ATLANTIC FO&LDO 16,000 nil nil 16/04 4) Moon Glory Seaspan Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 16/04 5) Free hero Eshwar Pet Coke nil 21,000 nil 16/04 6) Future Lily Intergral MOre nil 25,000 nil 16/04 7) Asian Glory Seaport Palm Oil nil 8,800 nil 16/04 8) Rabindranth TagoreATLANTIC BSD HSD nil 21,990 nil 16/04 9) Tankiaze BSS IOre 57,000 nil nil 17/04 10) APJ Akhil Seapol TCoal 45,000 nil nil 17/04 11) Nireas Integral COking Coal nil 79,122 nil 17/04 12) Joo Bok NavshiP Aluminia nil 31,500 nil 17/04 13) Theres Selmer BSS IOre 55,000 nil nil 18/04 14) GMT Pheonix BSS IORe 16,000 nil nil 18/04 15) Perth Sree Binni IORe 45,000 nil nil 18/04 16) Gati Pride Synergy Stone Aggre 6,800 nil nil 18/04 17) JK Monowar Seaways Urea nil 35,851 nil 18/04 18) Aristids SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 18/04 19) Navioskypros SAIL COking Coal nil 28,000 nil 19/04 20) Imperial Eagle Eversun Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 19/04 21) TMS Maria SAIL Lime Stone nil 51,000 nil 19/04 22) Iris halo BSS IOre 57,000 nil nil 20/04 23) Jai Veekali Posideon Stone dust 6,000 nil nil 20/04 24) Padmini BSS COking Coal nil 75,059 nil 20/04 25) Star Kappa BSS MOre nil 21,300 nil 20/04 26) Malibu ATLANTIC CSoda nil 6,000 nil 20/04 27) Kiveli IOS MOP nil 31,784 nil 21/04 28) Daebo SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 21/04 29) Ocean Libra BSS COking Coal nil 79,000 nil 21/04 30) Kea SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 21/04 31) Densa Eagle Seahorse MORe nil 24,840 nil 21/04 32) Euro Max Bengal CNTR nil nil 380/400 22/04 33) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 24/04 34) Rodon Admiral Gysum nil 57,994 nil 25/04 35) Blue Cat Monship Aluminia 15,000 nil nil 25/04 36) Lodestar Grace GAC Methonal nil 8,050 nil 25/04 37) Caribeean Orcid Esskay CSoda nil 10,000 nil 20/04 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL