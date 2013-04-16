Apr 16- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 08
Expected Vessels 37
Total Vessels 51
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV CHANDI PRASAD ESSAR Iron Ore 10/04 ----- ----- 60,500 nil nil 20,500
2) MV OMEGAS SAIL Coking Coal 15/04 ----- ----- nil 4,000 nil 36,000
3) MV BEKS CENK BSS Iron Ore 15/04 ----- ----- 5,500 nil nil 6,048
4) MT ASPHALT ATLANTIC Bitumen 13/04 ----- ----- 2,250 nil nil 2,750
5) MT ZIHAI ATLANTIC Caustic Soda 15/04 ----- ----- nil 200 nil 1,840
6) MV HANJIN BRISBANEJYOTHI Urea 11/04 ----- ----- nil 3,900 nil 1,148
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL IOre nil nil nil 05/06 ---
2) yuyo spirits Atlantic LPG nil 25,334 nil 04/04 ---
3) OCean Concord NaVSHIP ISand 9,500 nil nil 06/04 ---
4) BW Energy ATLANTIC Propane nil 27,825 nil 06/04 ---
5) Symphony AtlantIC LPG nil 26,464 nil 12/04 ---
6) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 13/04 ---
7) New Creation Infinity Lam Coke nil 10,934 nil 15/04 ---
8) Vishwa Anand SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 15/04 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Vega Libra Bss IOre 35,000 nil nil 16/04
2) Lake Ont Ario Esskay Steel Plates 24,500 nil nil 16/04
3) Orchid ATLANTIC FO&LDO 16,000 nil nil 16/04
4) Moon Glory Seaspan Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 16/04
5) Free hero Eshwar Pet Coke nil 21,000 nil 16/04
6) Future Lily Intergral MOre nil 25,000 nil 16/04
7) Asian Glory Seaport Palm Oil nil 8,800 nil 16/04
8) Rabindranth TagoreATLANTIC BSD HSD nil 21,990 nil 16/04
9) Tankiaze BSS IOre 57,000 nil nil 17/04
10) APJ Akhil Seapol TCoal 45,000 nil nil 17/04
11) Nireas Integral COking Coal nil 79,122 nil 17/04
12) Joo Bok NavshiP Aluminia nil 31,500 nil 17/04
13) Theres Selmer BSS IOre 55,000 nil nil 18/04
14) GMT Pheonix BSS IORe 16,000 nil nil 18/04
15) Perth Sree Binni IORe 45,000 nil nil 18/04
16) Gati Pride Synergy Stone Aggre 6,800 nil nil 18/04
17) JK Monowar Seaways Urea nil 35,851 nil 18/04
18) Aristids SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 18/04
19) Navioskypros SAIL COking Coal nil 28,000 nil 19/04
20) Imperial Eagle Eversun Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 19/04
21) TMS Maria SAIL Lime Stone nil 51,000 nil 19/04
22) Iris halo BSS IOre 57,000 nil nil 20/04
23) Jai Veekali Posideon Stone dust 6,000 nil nil 20/04
24) Padmini BSS COking Coal nil 75,059 nil 20/04
25) Star Kappa BSS MOre nil 21,300 nil 20/04
26) Malibu ATLANTIC CSoda nil 6,000 nil 20/04
27) Kiveli IOS MOP nil 31,784 nil 21/04
28) Daebo SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 21/04
29) Ocean Libra BSS COking Coal nil 79,000 nil 21/04
30) Kea SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 21/04
31) Densa Eagle Seahorse MORe nil 24,840 nil 21/04
32) Euro Max Bengal CNTR nil nil 380/400 22/04
33) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 24/04
34) Rodon Admiral Gysum nil 57,994 nil 25/04
35) Blue Cat Monship Aluminia 15,000 nil nil 25/04
36) Lodestar Grace GAC Methonal nil 8,050 nil 25/04
37) Caribeean Orcid Esskay CSoda nil 10,000 nil 20/04
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High
SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;
MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock;
CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil;
DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed
rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine
Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;
RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR:
Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon
Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES:
W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude
Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL :
C PALM OIL