Apr 17- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 36 Total Vessels 53 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV OMEGAS SAIL Coking Coal 15/04 ----- ----- nil 20,850 nil 46,423 2) MV BEKS CENK BSS Iron Ore 15/04 ----- ----- 300 nil nil 10,700 3) MV OCEAN CONCORD NAVSHIP ISAND 06/04 ----- ----- 3,000 nil nil 7,500 4) MV NEW CREATION INFINITY Lam Coke 15/04 ----- ----- nil 800 nil 10,134 5) MV LAKE ONTARIO ESSKAY SS Steel Cargo 16/04 ----- ----- 714 nil nil 20,386 6) MT XIHAI ATLANTIC Caustic Soda 15/04 ----- ----- nil 3,520 nil 4,639 7) MT RN TAGORE ATLANTIC HSD 16/04 ----- ----- nil 2,300 nil 19,547 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore nil nil nil 05/06 --- 2) yuyo spirits Atlantic LPG nil 25,334 nil 04/04 --- 3) BW Energy ATLANTIC Propane nil 27,825 nil 06/04 --- 4) Symphony AtlantIC LPG nil 26,464 nil 12/04 --- 5) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 13/04 --- 6) Vishwa Anand SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 15/04 --- 7) Orchids ATLANTIC FO&LDO 16,000 nil nil 16/04 --- 8) Future Lily Integral M.Ore nil 25,000 nil 16/04 --- 9) Asian Glory Seaport PAlm Oil nil 8,800 nil 16/04 --- 10) Joo Bok NavSHIP Aluminia nil 30,631 nil 16/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Vega Libra Bss I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 17/04 2) APJ Akhil Seapol T.Coal 45,000 nil nil 17/04 3) Free hero Eshwar Pet Coke nil 21,000 nil 17/04 4) Nireas Integral COking Coal nil 79,122 nil 17/04 5) Maersk Darlington Maersk CNTR nil nil 400/100 17/04 6) Theres Selmer BSS I.Ore 55,000 nil nil 18/04 7) Tankiaze BSS I.Ore 57,000 nil nil 18/04 8) Perthi Sree Binni I.ORe 45,000 nil nil 18/04 9) Gati Pride Synergy Stone Aggre 6,800 nil nil 18/04 10) JK Monowar Seaways Urea nil 35,851 nil 18/04 11) Aristids SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 18/04 12) Malibu ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 6,000 nil 18/04 13) Imperial Eagle Eversun Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 19/04 14) Navioskypros SAIL COking Coal nil 28,000 nil 19/04 15) TMS Maria SAIL Lime Stone nil 51,000 nil 19/04 16) Iris halo BSS I.Ore 57,000 nil nil 20/04 17) GMT Pheonix BSS I.ORe 16,000 nil nil 20/04 18) Ocean Probe Focus CNTR nil nil 300 20/04 19) Padmini BSS COking Coal nil 75,059 nil 20/04 20) Silver Fern Focus CNTR nil nil 300 20/04 21) Almyros Sree Binni I.Ore 45,000 nil nil 21/04 22) Jai Veekali Posideon Stone dust 6,000 nil nil 21/04 23) Kiveli IOS MOP nil 31,784 nil 21/04 24) Daebo SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 21/04 25) Ocean Libra BSS COking Coal nil 79,000 nil 21/04 26) GRM Princess SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 21/04 27) Kea SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 21/04 28) Densa Eagle Seahorse M.ORe nil 24,840 nil 21/04 29) Blue Cat Monship Aluminia 15,000 nil nil 21/04 30) Euro Max Bengal CNTR nil nil 380/400 22/04 31) Global Challenge EssKAY S.S. C.Soda nil 12,379 nil 24/04 32) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 24/04 33) Star Kappa BSS M.Ore nil 21,300 nil 25/04 34) Rodon Admiral Gysum nil 57,994 nil 25/04 35) Lodestar Grace GAC Methonal nil 8,050 nil 25/04 36) Caribeean Orcid Esskay C.Soda nil 10,000 nil 28/04 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL