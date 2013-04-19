Apr 19Port conditions of Vishakhapatnam as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 16 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 41 Total Vessles 63 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) OEL VICTORY RELAY CONTAINERS 13/04 ----- ----- nil nil 10,263 2) HANJIN VANCOVER HANJIN CONTAINERS 19/04 ----- ----- nil nil 520 10,565 3) NIREAS INTEGRAL Coking Coal 17/04 ----- ----- nil nil nil 53,122 4) BEKS CENK B.S.S Iron Or 15/04 ----- ----- 4,600 nil nil 2,361 5) Barge JUBILEE V BSS Iron Or ----- ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil 6) LPG/C.YOYO SPIRITSATLANTIC LPG 04/04 ----- ----- nil 5,000 nil 22,000 7) JOO BOK NAVSHIP ALUMINA 16/04 ----- ----- nil 2,370 nil 25,800 8) ASIAN GLORY SEAPOR PALM OIL 16/04 ----- ----- nil 1,400 nil 7,400 9) JK MONOWARA SEAWAYS UREA 18/04 ----- ----- nil 500 nil 35,351 10) Barge JUBILEE VI BSS IRON ORE ----- ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil 11) APJ AKHIL SEAPOL T.COAL 17/04 ----- ----- 18,300 nil nil 12,569 12) FUTURE LILY INTEGRAL M.ORE 16/04 ----- ----- nil 7,316 nil 7,500 13) LAKE ONTARIO ESSKAY S.S. Steel Cargo 16/04 ----- ----- 2,562 nil nil 14,255 14) FREE HERO ESHWAR PET COKE 17/04 ----- ----- nil 6,050 nil 14,550 15) ORCHIDS ATLANTIC F.O & LDO 16/04 ----- ----- 8,200 nil nil 4,000 16) R.N TAGORE ATLANTIC HSD 16/04 ----- ----- nil 5,500 nil 847 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore nil nil nil ----- 05/06 2) BW Energy ATLANTIC Propa nil 27,825 nil ----- 06/04 3) Symphony AtlantIC LPG nil 26,464 nil ----- 12/04 4) Sampurna Swarajya AtlaNTIC HSD&MS 9,000 nil nil ----- 18/04 5) Aristids SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil ----- 18/04 6) MAtsusma Bay Admiral Pig iron 30,000 nil nil ----- 18/04 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Tankiaze BSS I.Ore 57,000 nil nil 19/04 2) Ocean Probe Focus CONT nil nil 300 19/04 3) Imperial Eagle Eversun Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 19/04 4) Navioskypros SAIL COking Coal nil 28,000 nil 19/04 5) TMS Maria SAIL Lime Stone nil 51,000 nil 19/04 6) Ignazio BSS I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 20/04 7) Perthi Sree Binni I.Ore 45,000 nil nil 20/04 8) Gati Pride Synergy Stone Agg 6,800 nil nil 20/04 9) Kea SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 20/04 10) Malibu ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 6,000 nil 20/04 11) Silver Fern Focus CONT nil nil 300 20/04 12) Theres Selmer BSS I.Ore 55,000 nil nil 21/04 13) Iris halo BSS I.Ore 57,000 nil nil 21/04 14) Almyros Sree Binni I.Ore 45,000 nil nil 21/04 15) Jai Veekali Me Posideon Stone dus 6,000 nil nil 21/04 16) Kiveli IOS MOP nil 31,784 nil 21/04 17) Daebo SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 21/04 18) Densa Eagle Seahorse M.ORe nil 24,840 nil 21/04 19) GMT Pheonix BSS I.ORe 16,000 nil nil 22/04 20) AS Victoria BSS I.Ore 30,000 nil nil 22/04 21) Padmini BSS COking Coal nil 75,059 nil 22/04 22) GRM Princess SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 22/04 23) Euro Max Bengal CONT nil nil 380/400 22/04 24) MTM Singapore JMB P.Acid nil 19,000 nil 23/04 25) Blue Cat Monship Aluminia 15,000 nil nil 23/04 26) Ram Prasad Essar I.Ore 130,000 nil nil 24/04 27) Antone Glory Faith Steam Coal nil 53,652 nil 24/04 28) Global Challenge EssKAY S.S. C.Soda nil 12,379 nil 24/04 29) Unity Relay CONT nil nil 250/250 24/04 30) Rodon Admiral Natu nil 57,994 nil 25/04 31) Lodestar Grace GAC Methonal nil 8,050 nil 25/04 32) Kamlesh Essar I.Ore 107,000 nil nil 26/04 33) Kota Permassan SEAWAYS CONT nil nil 100/100 26/04 34) Spar Tarus BSS Steam Coal nil 53,000 nil 27/04 35) Marietta BSS I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 28/04 36) STX Global INTEGRAL COking Coal nil 78,972 nil 28/04 37) Southern Falcon JMB Stnr nil 7,700 nil 29/04 38) Ocean Libra BSS COking Coal nil 79,000 nil 29/04 39) Caribeean Orcid Esskay C.Soda nil 10,000 nil 30/04 40) Yutai Breeze BSS MOP nil 35,000 nil 01/05 41) STX Clover BSS COking Coal nil 79,043 nil 06/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL