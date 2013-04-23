Apr 23Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 40 Total Vessels 61 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) THERESE B.S.S Iron 22/04 ----- ----- 20,000 nil nil 14,000 2) DAEBO SAIL Coke 21/04 ----- ----- nil 28,000 nil 50,000 3) KIVELI IOS MOP 21/04 ----- ----- nil 6,270 nil 24,483 4) JOO BOK NAVSHIP Alumina 16/04 ----- ----- nil 3,260 nil 11,481 5) GATI SYNERGY Stone 20/04 ----- ----- 4,440 nil nil 755 6) TMS SAIL Limes 20/04 ----- ----- nil 11,475 nil 7) JK MON SEAWAYS Urea 18/04 ----- ----- nil 8,980 nil 5,831 8) IPERIAL EVERSUN Steam 19/04 ----- ----- nil 15,500 nil 19,450 9) NIREAS INTEGRAL Coke 17/04 ----- ----- nil 11,625 nil 2,741 10) ALMYROS SREE BINNI Iron 22/04 ----- ----- 8,720 nil nil 35,780 11) LAKE ESSKAY S.S. Steel 16/04 ----- ----- 2,627 nil nil 4,307 12) NAVIO SAIL Coke 19/04 ----- ----- nil 16,640 nil 13) SUVARNA ATLANTIC SKO 22/04 ----- ----- nil nil nil 19,000 14) DAWN ATLANTIC HSD 22/04 ----- ----- nil 1,600 nil 9,445 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina WMSPL I.Ore nil nil nil ----- 05/06 2) BW ATLANTIC Propane nil 27,825 nil ----- 06/04 3) Symphony AtlantIC LPG nil 26,464 nil ----- 12/04 4) Matsusma Admiral Pig iron 30,000 nil nil ----- 18/04 5) Kea SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil ----- 21/04 6) GRM SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil ----- 22/04 7) Densa Seahorse M.ORe nil 24,840 nil ----- 22/04 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jai Veeka Posideon Stone 6,000 nil nil 23/04 2) Asphat ATLANTIC Bitumen 5,000 nil nil 23/04 3) MTM JMB P.Acid nil 19,000 nil 23/04 4) Unity Relay CONT nil nil 250/250 23/04 5) Blue Cat Monship Aluminia 15,000 nil nil 23/04 6) Ram Pra Essar I.Ore 130,000 nil nil 24/04 7) Iganizo BSS I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 24/04 8) Shahiar Monship Aluminia 30,600 nil nil 24/04 9) Padmini BSS COking Coal nil 75,059 nil 24/04 10) Global EssKAY S.S. C.Soda nil 12,379 nil 24/04 11) Lodestar GAC Methonal nil 8,050 nil 24/04 12) BC Atlatantic HSD nil 39,799 nil 24/04 13) Vishva ACTMAG I.ORe 67,000 nil nil 25/04 14) GMT B.S.S I.Ore 16,000 nil nil 25/04 15) New BSS Maize 30,000 nil nil 25/04 16) Antone Glory Faith Steam Coal nil 53,652 nil 25/04 17) July M SEAWAYS COking Coal nil 30,000 nil 25/04 18) Desh AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 140,000 nil 25/04 19) Iris Halo BSS I.ORe 57,000 nil nil 26/04 20) Kamlesh Essar I.Ore 107,000 nil nil 26/04 21) Jag Rani Sree BINNI I.Ore 45,000 nil nil 26/04 22) AS Vict BSS I.Ore 30,000 nil nil 26/04 23) Doric Liberty SAIL COking Coal nil 78,750 nil 26/04 24) Kota SEAWAYS CONT nil nil 100/100 26/04 25) Star BSS M.Ore nil 21,300 nil 26/04 26) Atlantic Interocn HSD nil 25,000 nil 26/04 27) Marietta BSS I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 27/04 28) Gas Master Seatrans Liquid nil 3,692 nil 27/04 29) Sunny Deblines Styrene nil 1,500 nil 27/04 30) STX Global INTEGRAL COking Coal nil 78,972 nil 28/04 31) Malavika Essar Coking Fines nil 44,656 nil 28/04 32) Ocean BSS COking Coal nil 79,000 nil 29/04 33) Rodon Admiral Natural nil 57,994 nil 29/04 34) Southern JMB Stnrene nil 7,700 nil 29/04 35) Spar Tarus BSS Steam Coal nil 53,000 nil 30/04 36) Caribeean Esskay C.Soda nil 10,000 nil 30/04 37) Yutai BSS MOP nil 35,000 nil 01/05 38) New Light James C.Ore nil 9,396 nil 02/05 39) Malibu AtlantIC C.Soda nil 6,000 nil 03/05 40) Odigitra Benline Rock nil 41,952 nil 17/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL