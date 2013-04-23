Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Apr 23Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 40 Total Vessels 61 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) THERESE B.S.S Iron 22/04 ----- ----- 20,000 nil nil 14,000 2) DAEBO SAIL Coke 21/04 ----- ----- nil 28,000 nil 50,000 3) KIVELI IOS MOP 21/04 ----- ----- nil 6,270 nil 24,483 4) JOO BOK NAVSHIP Alumina 16/04 ----- ----- nil 3,260 nil 11,481 5) GATI SYNERGY Stone 20/04 ----- ----- 4,440 nil nil 755 6) TMS SAIL Limes 20/04 ----- ----- nil 11,475 nil 7) JK MON SEAWAYS Urea 18/04 ----- ----- nil 8,980 nil 5,831 8) IPERIAL EVERSUN Steam 19/04 ----- ----- nil 15,500 nil 19,450 9) NIREAS INTEGRAL Coke 17/04 ----- ----- nil 11,625 nil 2,741 10) ALMYROS SREE BINNI Iron 22/04 ----- ----- 8,720 nil nil 35,780 11) LAKE ESSKAY S.S. Steel 16/04 ----- ----- 2,627 nil nil 4,307 12) NAVIO SAIL Coke 19/04 ----- ----- nil 16,640 nil 13) SUVARNA ATLANTIC SKO 22/04 ----- ----- nil nil nil 19,000 14) DAWN ATLANTIC HSD 22/04 ----- ----- nil 1,600 nil 9,445 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina WMSPL I.Ore nil nil nil ----- 05/06 2) BW ATLANTIC Propane nil 27,825 nil ----- 06/04 3) Symphony AtlantIC LPG nil 26,464 nil ----- 12/04 4) Matsusma Admiral Pig iron 30,000 nil nil ----- 18/04 5) Kea SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil ----- 21/04 6) GRM SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil ----- 22/04 7) Densa Seahorse M.ORe nil 24,840 nil ----- 22/04 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jai Veeka Posideon Stone 6,000 nil nil 23/04 2) Asphat ATLANTIC Bitumen 5,000 nil nil 23/04 3) MTM JMB P.Acid nil 19,000 nil 23/04 4) Unity Relay CONT nil nil 250/250 23/04 5) Blue Cat Monship Aluminia 15,000 nil nil 23/04 6) Ram Pra Essar I.Ore 130,000 nil nil 24/04 7) Iganizo BSS I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 24/04 8) Shahiar Monship Aluminia 30,600 nil nil 24/04 9) Padmini BSS COking Coal nil 75,059 nil 24/04 10) Global EssKAY S.S. C.Soda nil 12,379 nil 24/04 11) Lodestar GAC Methonal nil 8,050 nil 24/04 12) BC Atlatantic HSD nil 39,799 nil 24/04 13) Vishva ACTMAG I.ORe 67,000 nil nil 25/04 14) GMT B.S.S I.Ore 16,000 nil nil 25/04 15) New BSS Maize 30,000 nil nil 25/04 16) Antone Glory Faith Steam Coal nil 53,652 nil 25/04 17) July M SEAWAYS COking Coal nil 30,000 nil 25/04 18) Desh AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 140,000 nil 25/04 19) Iris Halo BSS I.ORe 57,000 nil nil 26/04 20) Kamlesh Essar I.Ore 107,000 nil nil 26/04 21) Jag Rani Sree BINNI I.Ore 45,000 nil nil 26/04 22) AS Vict BSS I.Ore 30,000 nil nil 26/04 23) Doric Liberty SAIL COking Coal nil 78,750 nil 26/04 24) Kota SEAWAYS CONT nil nil 100/100 26/04 25) Star BSS M.Ore nil 21,300 nil 26/04 26) Atlantic Interocn HSD nil 25,000 nil 26/04 27) Marietta BSS I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 27/04 28) Gas Master Seatrans Liquid nil 3,692 nil 27/04 29) Sunny Deblines Styrene nil 1,500 nil 27/04 30) STX Global INTEGRAL COking Coal nil 78,972 nil 28/04 31) Malavika Essar Coking Fines nil 44,656 nil 28/04 32) Ocean BSS COking Coal nil 79,000 nil 29/04 33) Rodon Admiral Natural nil 57,994 nil 29/04 34) Southern JMB Stnrene nil 7,700 nil 29/04 35) Spar Tarus BSS Steam Coal nil 53,000 nil 30/04 36) Caribeean Esskay C.Soda nil 10,000 nil 30/04 37) Yutai BSS MOP nil 35,000 nil 01/05 38) New Light James C.Ore nil 9,396 nil 02/05 39) Malibu AtlantIC C.Soda nil 6,000 nil 03/05 40) Odigitra Benline Rock nil 41,952 nil 17/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.