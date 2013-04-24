Apr 24- Port conditions of Vishakhapatnam as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 48 Total Vessles 68 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV KEA SAIL Coking Coal 21/04 ----- ----- nil 28,000 nil 46,055 2) MV KIVELI IOS MOP 21/04 ----- ----- nil 7,990 nil 15,228 3) MV JOO BOK NAVSHIP Alumina 16/04 ----- ----- nil 4,040 nil 6,399 4) MV MTM SINGAPORE J.M BAXI P. ACID 23/04 ----- ----- nil 2,700 nil 16,450 5) MV JK MONOWARA SEAWAYS Urea 18/04 ----- ----- nil 7,090 nil 140 6) MV DAEBO LUMUT SAIL Coking Coal 21/04 ----- ----- nil 16,500 nil 2,145 7) MV ALMYROS SREE BINNI Iron 22/04 ----- ----- 25,390 nil nil 11,349 8) MV LAKE ONTARIO ESSKAY S.S. Steel Cargo 16/04 ----- ----- 1,220 nil nil 2,671 9) MV SUVAR ATLANTIC SKO & MS 22/04 ----- ----- 6,500 nil nil 22,500 10) MV DAWN MEERUT ATLANTIC HSD & MS 22/04 ----- ----- nil 8,400 nil 1,045 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore nil nil nil ----- 05/06 2) BW Energy ATLANTIC Prop nil 27,825 nil ----- 06/04 3) Symphony AtlantIC LPG nil 26,464 nil ----- 12/04 4) MAtsusma Bay Admiral Pig iron 30,000 nil nil ----- 18/04 5) GRM Princess SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil ----- 22/04 6) Densa Eagle Seahorse M.ORe nil 24,840 nil ----- 22/04 7) Asphat Allianc AtlantIC Bitumen 5,000 nil nil ----- 23/04 8) Unity Relay CONT nil nil 250/250 ----- 23/04 9) Blue Cat Monship Aluminia nil 15,000 nil ----- 23/04 10) Lodestar Grace GAC Methonal nil 8,050 nil ----- 23/04 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Ram Prasad Essar I.Ore 130,000 nil nil 24/04 2) Iganizo BSS I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 24/04 3) Jai Veek Poseidon Sto 6,000 nil nil 24/04 4) Padmini BSS COking Coal nil 75,059 nil 24/04 5) Global Challenge EssKAY S.S. C.Soda nil 12,379 nil 24/04 6) Maersk Dieepe Maersk CONT nil nil 897/100 24/04 7) BC Chatterjee Atlatantic HSD nil 39,799 nil 24/04 8) Double Providence Infinity I.Ore 75,000 nil nil 25/04 9) Vishva Anand ACTMAG I.ORe 67,000 nil nil 25/04 10) Shahiar Jahan Monship Aluminia 30,600 nil nil 25/04 11) Antone Glory Faith Steam Coal nil 53,652 nil 25/04 12) July M SEAWAYS COking Coal nil 30,000 nil 25/04 13) Tay Do Star Tinna Lime Stone nil 6,020 nil 25/04 14) Desh Shanthi AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 140,000 nil 25/04 15) Iris Halo BSS I.ORe 57,000 nil nil 26/04 16) Kamlesh Essar I.Ore 107,000 nil nil 26/04 17) Jag Rani Sree BINNI I.Ore 45,000 nil nil 26/04 18) AS Victoria BSS I.Ore 30,000 nil nil 26/04 19) Shakthi Poseidon Stone Dust 6,000 nil nil 26/04 20) New Creation BSS Maize 30,000 nil nil 26/04 21) Doric Liberty SAIL COking Coal nil 78,750 nil 26/04 22) Kota Permassan SEAWAYS CONT nil nil 100/100 26/04 23) Star Kappa BSS M.Ore nil 21,300 nil 26/04 24) OEL Victory Relay Cot nil nil 250/250 26/04 25) Marietta BSS I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 27/04 26) Saigon Princess Amma Maize 6,300 nil nil 27/04 27) Gas Master Seatrans Liquid nil 3,692 nil 27/04 28) Sunny Dream Deblines Styrene nil 1,500 nil 27/04 29) Malibu AtlantIC C.Soda nil 6,000 nil 27/04 30) Ocean Probe Focus CONT nil nil 300 27/04 31) Atlantic Amuse Interocn HSD nil 25,000 nil 27/04 32) GMT Phonexxi B.S.S I.Ore 16,000 nil nil 28/04 33) STX Global INTEGRAL COking Coal nil 78,972 nil 28/04 34) Malavika Essar Coking Fines nil 44,656 nil 28/04 35) Ocean President OSL Lime Stone nil 44,000 nil 28/04 36) Asiatic Eclipse Focus CONT nil 100/300 nil 28/04 37) Ocean Libra BSS COking Coal nil 79,000 nil 29/04 38) Rodon Admiral Natura nil 57,994 nil 29/04 39) Southern Falcon JMB Stnre nil 7,700 nil 29/04 40) Swaraj Dweep AVBGPR Passenges nil nil nil 29/04 41) APL Bangkok APL CONT nil nil nil 29/04 42) Captain Wael Jyothi S.Acid nil 13,452 nil 30/04 43) Spar Tarus BSS Steam Coal nil 53,000 nil 30/04 44) Caribeean Orcid Esskay C.Soda nil 10,000 nil 30/04 45) Yutai Breeze BSS MOP nil 35,000 nil 01/05 46) New Light James C.Ore nil 9,396 nil 02/05 47) STX Clove BSS COking Coal nil 79,043 nil 06/05 48) Odigitra Benline Roc nil 41,952 nil 17/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL