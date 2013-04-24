UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
Apr 24- Port conditions of Vishakhapatnam as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 48 Total Vessles 68 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV KEA SAIL Coking Coal 21/04 ----- ----- nil 28,000 nil 46,055 2) MV KIVELI IOS MOP 21/04 ----- ----- nil 7,990 nil 15,228 3) MV JOO BOK NAVSHIP Alumina 16/04 ----- ----- nil 4,040 nil 6,399 4) MV MTM SINGAPORE J.M BAXI P. ACID 23/04 ----- ----- nil 2,700 nil 16,450 5) MV JK MONOWARA SEAWAYS Urea 18/04 ----- ----- nil 7,090 nil 140 6) MV DAEBO LUMUT SAIL Coking Coal 21/04 ----- ----- nil 16,500 nil 2,145 7) MV ALMYROS SREE BINNI Iron 22/04 ----- ----- 25,390 nil nil 11,349 8) MV LAKE ONTARIO ESSKAY S.S. Steel Cargo 16/04 ----- ----- 1,220 nil nil 2,671 9) MV SUVAR ATLANTIC SKO & MS 22/04 ----- ----- 6,500 nil nil 22,500 10) MV DAWN MEERUT ATLANTIC HSD & MS 22/04 ----- ----- nil 8,400 nil 1,045 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore nil nil nil ----- 05/06 2) BW Energy ATLANTIC Prop nil 27,825 nil ----- 06/04 3) Symphony AtlantIC LPG nil 26,464 nil ----- 12/04 4) MAtsusma Bay Admiral Pig iron 30,000 nil nil ----- 18/04 5) GRM Princess SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil ----- 22/04 6) Densa Eagle Seahorse M.ORe nil 24,840 nil ----- 22/04 7) Asphat Allianc AtlantIC Bitumen 5,000 nil nil ----- 23/04 8) Unity Relay CONT nil nil 250/250 ----- 23/04 9) Blue Cat Monship Aluminia nil 15,000 nil ----- 23/04 10) Lodestar Grace GAC Methonal nil 8,050 nil ----- 23/04 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Ram Prasad Essar I.Ore 130,000 nil nil 24/04 2) Iganizo BSS I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 24/04 3) Jai Veek Poseidon Sto 6,000 nil nil 24/04 4) Padmini BSS COking Coal nil 75,059 nil 24/04 5) Global Challenge EssKAY S.S. C.Soda nil 12,379 nil 24/04 6) Maersk Dieepe Maersk CONT nil nil 897/100 24/04 7) BC Chatterjee Atlatantic HSD nil 39,799 nil 24/04 8) Double Providence Infinity I.Ore 75,000 nil nil 25/04 9) Vishva Anand ACTMAG I.ORe 67,000 nil nil 25/04 10) Shahiar Jahan Monship Aluminia 30,600 nil nil 25/04 11) Antone Glory Faith Steam Coal nil 53,652 nil 25/04 12) July M SEAWAYS COking Coal nil 30,000 nil 25/04 13) Tay Do Star Tinna Lime Stone nil 6,020 nil 25/04 14) Desh Shanthi AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 140,000 nil 25/04 15) Iris Halo BSS I.ORe 57,000 nil nil 26/04 16) Kamlesh Essar I.Ore 107,000 nil nil 26/04 17) Jag Rani Sree BINNI I.Ore 45,000 nil nil 26/04 18) AS Victoria BSS I.Ore 30,000 nil nil 26/04 19) Shakthi Poseidon Stone Dust 6,000 nil nil 26/04 20) New Creation BSS Maize 30,000 nil nil 26/04 21) Doric Liberty SAIL COking Coal nil 78,750 nil 26/04 22) Kota Permassan SEAWAYS CONT nil nil 100/100 26/04 23) Star Kappa BSS M.Ore nil 21,300 nil 26/04 24) OEL Victory Relay Cot nil nil 250/250 26/04 25) Marietta BSS I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 27/04 26) Saigon Princess Amma Maize 6,300 nil nil 27/04 27) Gas Master Seatrans Liquid nil 3,692 nil 27/04 28) Sunny Dream Deblines Styrene nil 1,500 nil 27/04 29) Malibu AtlantIC C.Soda nil 6,000 nil 27/04 30) Ocean Probe Focus CONT nil nil 300 27/04 31) Atlantic Amuse Interocn HSD nil 25,000 nil 27/04 32) GMT Phonexxi B.S.S I.Ore 16,000 nil nil 28/04 33) STX Global INTEGRAL COking Coal nil 78,972 nil 28/04 34) Malavika Essar Coking Fines nil 44,656 nil 28/04 35) Ocean President OSL Lime Stone nil 44,000 nil 28/04 36) Asiatic Eclipse Focus CONT nil 100/300 nil 28/04 37) Ocean Libra BSS COking Coal nil 79,000 nil 29/04 38) Rodon Admiral Natura nil 57,994 nil 29/04 39) Southern Falcon JMB Stnre nil 7,700 nil 29/04 40) Swaraj Dweep AVBGPR Passenges nil nil nil 29/04 41) APL Bangkok APL CONT nil nil nil 29/04 42) Captain Wael Jyothi S.Acid nil 13,452 nil 30/04 43) Spar Tarus BSS Steam Coal nil 53,000 nil 30/04 44) Caribeean Orcid Esskay C.Soda nil 10,000 nil 30/04 45) Yutai Breeze BSS MOP nil 35,000 nil 01/05 46) New Light James C.Ore nil 9,396 nil 02/05 47) STX Clove BSS COking Coal nil 79,043 nil 06/05 48) Odigitra Benline Roc nil 41,952 nil 17/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)