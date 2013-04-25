Apr 25- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 45 Total Vessels 68 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV RAMPRASAD ESSAR IORE PELLETS 24/04 ----- ----- 40,000 nil nil 70,000 2) MV GRM PRINCESS SAIL Coking Coal 22/04 ----- ----- nil 14,000 nil 36,000 3) MV MAERSK DIEPPE MAERSK CNTRAINERS 24/04 ----- ----- nil nil 7,194 22,616 4) MT BC CHATTERJEE ATLANTIC HSD 24/04 ----- ----- nil 1,130 nil 38,870 5) MV KIVELI IOS MOP 21/04 ----- ----- nil 9,370 nil 4,826 6) MV JOO BOK NAVSHIP Alumina 16/04 ----- ----- nil 3,751 nil 1,880 7) MT MTM SINGAPORE JMB P. ACID 23/04 ----- ----- nil 16,450 nil COMP 8) MV BLUE CAT MONSHIP Alumina 23/04 ----- ----- nil 2,210 nil 13,541 9) MV KEA SAIL Coking Coal 21/04 ----- ----- nil 16,000 nil 500 10) MV DENSA EAGLE SEA HORSE M.ORE 22/04 ----- ----- nil 10,000 nil 14,840 11) MV IGNAZIO BSS I.ORE 24/04 ----- ----- TOCOME nil nil 35,000 12) MV LAKE ONTARIO ESSKAY S.S. Steel Cargo 16/04 ----- ----- 1,204 nil nil 892 13) MT SUVARNA ATLANTIC SKO & MS 22/04 ----- ----- 11,600 nil nil 10,900 14) MT ASPHALT ATLANTIC BITUMEN 23/04 ----- ----- 1,600 nil nil 2,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore nil nil nil 05/06 --- 2) BW Energy ATLANTIC Propane nil 27,825 nil 06/04 --- 3) Symphony AtlantIC LPG nil 26,464 nil 12/04 --- 4) MAtsusma Bay Admiral Pig iron 30,000 nil nil 18/04 --- 5) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 23/04 --- 6) Lodestar Grace GAC Methonal nil 8,050 nil 23/04 --- 7) BC Chatterjee AtlANTIC MS&SKO 15,000 nil nil 24/04 --- 8) Padmini BSS COking Coal nil 75,059 nil 24/04 --- 9) Global Challenge EsskAY S.S. C.Soda nil 12,379 nil 24/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Double Providence Infinity I.Ore 75,000 nil nil 25/04 2) Antone Glory Faith Steam Coal nil 53,652 nil 25/04 3) July M SEAWAYS COking Coal nil 30,000 nil 25/04 4) Tay Do Star Tinna Lime Stone nil 6,020 nil 25/04 5) Desh Shanthi AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 140,000 nil 25/04 6) Vishva Anand ACTMAG I.ORe 67,000 nil nil 26/04 7) Iris Halo BSS I.ORe 57,000 nil nil 26/04 8) Kamlesh Essar I.Ore 107,000 nil nil 26/04 9) Shahiar Jahan Monship Aluminia 30,600 nil nil 26/04 10) Shakthi Poseidon Stone Dust 6,000 nil nil 26/04 11) New Creation BSS Maize 30,000 nil nil 26/04 12) Sampurna Swarajya AtLANTIC MS&HSD 19,000 nil nil 26/04 13) Doric Liberty SAIL COking Coal nil 78,750 nil 26/04 14) Kota Permassan SEAWAYS CNTR nil nil 100/100 26/04 15) Star Kappa BSS M.Ore nil 21,300 nil 26/04 16) OEL Victory Relay Cot nil nil 250/250 26/04 17) Marietta BSS I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 27/04 18) Jag Rani Sree BINNI I.Ore 45,000 nil nil 27/04 19) Peace Sky Eshwar Steel Plates 5,000 nil nil 27/04 20) Saigon Princess Amma Maize 6,300 nil nil 27/04 21) Gas Master Seatrans LquidAmmonia nil 3,692 nil 27/04 22) Sunny Dream Deblines Styrene nil 1,500 nil 27/04 23) Malibu AtlantIC C.Soda nil 6,000 nil 27/04 24) Ocean Probe Focus CNTR nil nil 300 27/04 25) Atlantic Amuse Interocn HSD nil 25,000 nil 27/04 26) AS Victoria BSS I.Ore 30,000 nil nil 28/04 27) GMT Phonexxi B.S.S I.Ore 16,000 nil nil 28/04 28) Jai Veekali Poseidon Stone Dust 6,000 nil nil 28/04 29) STX Global INTEGRAL COking Coal nil 78,972 nil 28/04 30) Malavika Essar Coking Fines nil 44,656 nil 28/04 31) Ocean President OSL Lime Stone nil 44,000 nil 28/04 32) Asiatic Eclipse Focus CNTR nil 100/300 nil 28/04 33) Maharshi Vamadev ATLANTIC LPG nil 12,000 nil 28/04 34) Ocean Libra BSS COking Coal nil 79,000 nil 29/04 35) Rodon Admiral NaturalGysum nil 57,994 nil 29/04 36) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil nil 29/04 37) Captain Wael Jyothi S.Acid nil 13,452 nil 30/04 38) Brich Eshwar Pet Coke nil 20,840 nil 30/04 39) Spar Tarus BSS Steam Coal nil 53,000 nil 30/04 40) Yutai Breeze BSS MOP nil 35,000 nil 01/05 41) Caribeean Orcid Esskay C.Soda nil 10,000 nil 02/05 42) New Light James C.Ore nil 9,396 nil 02/05 43) Pacific Fantasy Eshwar Pet Coke nil 27,369 nil 03/05 44) STX Clove BSS COking Coal nil 79,043 nil 06/05 45) Odigitra Benline Rock Phos nil 41,952 nil 17/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL