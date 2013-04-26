Apr 26Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 48 Total Vessels 68 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) RAMPRASAD ESSAR I.ORE 24/04 ----- ----- 50,500 nil nil 19,500 2) PADMINI B.S.S Coke 24/04 ----- ----- nil 25,000 nil 49,059 3) UNITY RELAY CNTR 23/04 ----- ----- nil nil 200 6,679 4) KOTA SEAWAYS CNTR 26/04 ----- ----- nil nil 5,000 5) CHATTERJEE ATLANTIC HSD 24/04 ----- ----- nil 22,370 nil 16,500 6) KIVELI IOS MOP 21/04 ----- ----- nil 4,837 nil 7) MATSUSHIM ADMIRAL IRON 18/04 ----- ----- nil nil 30,000 8) CHALLENGE ESSKAY SS C.SODA 24/04 ----- ----- nil 11,382 nil 1,000 9) BLUE MONSHIP Alumina 23/04 ----- ----- nil 7,470 nil 4,696 10) PRINCESS SAIL Coke 22/04 ----- ----- nil 23,877 nil 7,497 11) IGNAZIO BSS I.ORE 24/04 ----- ----- 17,430 nil nil 19,180 12) LODESTAR GAC METHONAL 23/04 ----- ----- nil 1,800 nil 6,189 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore nil nil nil ----- 05/06 2) BW Energy ATLANTIC Propane nil 27,825 nil ----- 06/04 3) Symphony AtlantIC LPG nil 26,464 nil ----- 12/04 4) BC Chatterjee AtlANTIC MS&SKO 15,000 nil nil ----- 24/04 5) Double Providence Infinity I.ORe 75,000 nil nil ----- 25/04 6) Antonine Glory Faith Steam Coal nil 53,652 nil ----- 25/04 7) Tay Do Star Tinna Lime Stone nil 6,200 nil ----- 25/04 8) Desh Shanthi AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 140,000 nil ----- 25/04 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Vishva Anand ACTMAG I.ORe 67,000 nil nil 26/04 2) Kamlesh Essar I.Ore 107,000 nil nil 26/04 3) Shahiar Jahan Monship Aluminia 30,600 nil nil 26/04 4) Shakthi Poseidon Stone Dust 6,000 nil nil 26/04 5) Sampurna Swarajya AtLANTIC MS&HSD 22,000 nil nil 26/04 6) Rabindranth AtlaNTIC MS&HSD 30,000 5,000 nil 26/04 7) July M SEAWAYS COking Coal nil 30,000 nil 26/04 8) Doric Liberty SAIL COking Coal nil 78,750 nil 26/04 9) Star Kappa BSS M.Ore nil 21,300 nil 26/04 10) OEL Victory Relay Cot nil nil 250/250 26/04 11) Atlantic Amuse Interocn HSD nil 25,000 nil 26/04 12) Jag Rani Sree BINNI I.Ore 45,000 nil nil 27/04 13) Peace Sky Eshwar Steel Plates 5,000 nil nil 27/04 14) Gas Master Seatrans Ammonia nil 3,692 nil 27/04 15) Antone Glory Faith Steam Coal nil 53,652 nil 25/04 16) Malibu AtlantIC C.Soda nil 6,000 nil 27/04 17) Ocean Probe Focus CONT nil nil 300 27/04 18) AS Victoria BSS I.Ore 30,000 nil nil 28/04 19) New Creation BSS Maize 30,000 nil nil 28/04 20) STX Global INTEGRAL COking Coal nil 78,972 nil 28/04 21) Malavika Essar Coking Fines nil 44,656 nil 28/04 22) Sunny Dream Deblines Monomer nil 1,500 nil 28/04 23) Ocean President OSL Lime Stone nil 44,000 nil 28/04 24) Asiatic Eclipse Focus CONT nil 100/300 nil 28/04 25) Maharshi Vamadev ATLANTIC LPG nil 12,000 nil 28/04 26) Marietta BSS I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 29/04 27) Saigon Princess Amma Maize 6,300 nil nil 29/04 28) GMT Phonexxi B.S.S I.Ore 16,000 nil nil 29/04 29) Miletus BSS Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 29/04 30) Ocean Libra BSS COking Coal nil 79,000 nil 29/04 31) Rodon Admiral Gysum nil 57,994 nil 29/04 32) ML Nehru AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 50,000 nil 29/04 33) Iris Halo BSS I.Ore 57,000 nil nil 30/04 34) Brilliant Journey BSS I.ORe 40,000 nil nil 30/04 35) Captain Wael Jyothi S.Acid nil 13,452 nil 30/04 36) Hai Jin SAIL COking Coal nil 30,000 nil 30/04 37) Brich Eshwar Pet Coke nil 20,840 nil 30/04 38) Spar Tarus BSS Steam Coal nil 53,000 nil 30/04 39) Swarna Pusp AtlaNTIC HSD nil 28,000 nil 30/04 40) Yutai Breeze BSS MOP nil 35,000 nil 01/05 41) Southern Falcon JMB Monomer nil 7,700 nil 01/05 42) Caribeean Orcid Esskay C.Soda nil 10,000 nil 02/05 43) New Light James C.Ore nil 9,396 nil 02/05 44) Pacific Fantasy Eshwar Pet Coke nil 27,369 nil 03/05 45) Genco Marine Seahorse M.Ore nil 21,584 nil 03/05 46) Jai Veekali Poseidon Stone Dust 6,000 nil nil 05/05 47) STX Clove BSS COking Coal nil 79,043 nil 06/05 48) Odigitra Benline Phosphat nil 41,952 nil 17/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; 