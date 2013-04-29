Apr 29- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 15 Waiting Vessels 13 Expected Vessels 32 Total Vessels 60 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV VISHVA ANAND ACT MAG Iron Ore 26/04 ----- ----- 52,800 nil nil 2,100 2) MV STX GLOBAL INTEGRAL Coking Coal 27/04 ----- ----- nil 25,000 nil 54,892 3) MV OCEAN FOCUS SHG CNTR 27/04 ----- ----- nil nil TOCOME 4) MV ANTOINE GLORY FAITH Steam Coal 25/04 ----- ----- nil 6,000 nil 43,632 5) barge JUBILEE VI BSS Steam Coal 25/04 ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil COMP 6) LPG/C.BW ENERGY ATLANTIC LP Gas 06/04 ----- ----- nil 10,000 nil 17,825 7) MV MATSUSHIMA BAY ADMIRAL PIG Iron 18/04 ----- ----- 13,150 nil nil COMP 8) MV TAY DO STAR TINNA Lime Stone 25/04 ----- ----- nil 3,080 nil 2,147 9) MV DORIC LIBERTY SAIL Coking Coal 26/04 ----- ----- nil 22,000 nil 500 10) MV STAR BOTHRA ManganeseOre 26/04 ----- ----- nil 13,000 nil 14,306 11) Barge JUBILEE V BSS Steam Coal 26/04 ----- ----- nil 345/7854 nil 2,000 12) MV PADMINI BSS Coking Coal 24/04 ----- ----- nil 25,000 nil 5,848 13) MV JAG RANI SREE BINNI Iron Ore 27/04 ----- ----- 25,240 nil nil 19,331 14) MV MALIBU ATLANTIC Caustic Soda 03/04 ----- ----- nil TOCOME nil 6,315 15) MT SAMPURNA ATLANTIC MS & HSD 26/04 ----- ----- 6,000 nil nil 8,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Symphony AtlantIC LPG nil 26,464 nil 12/04 --- 2) Double Providence Infinity I.ORe 75,000 nil nil 25/04 --- 3) Kamlesh Essar I.Ore 107,000 nil nil 26/04 --- 4) Atlantic Amuse Interocn HSD nil 25,000 nil 26/04 --- 5) Shahir Jahan Monship Aluminia 30,600 nil nil 27/04 --- 6) Rabindranth TagoreAtlaNTIC MS&HSD 30,000 5,000 nil 27/04 --- 7) Gas Master Seatrans L.Ammonia nil 3,692 nil 27/04 --- 8) Tamil Kamaraj Seapol T.COal 45,000 nil nil 28/04 --- 9) Malavika Essar Cokine Fines nil 44,656 nil 28/04 --- 10) July M SEAWAYS Steam Coal nil 30,000 nil 28/04 --- 11) Ocean President OSL Lime Stone nil 44,000 nil 28/04 --- 12) Sunny Dream Deblines Styrenr nil 1,979 nil 28/04 --- 13) Maharshi Vamadev AtlaNTIC LPG nil 12,000 nil 28/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Marietta BSS I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 29/04 2) GMT Phonexxi B.S.S I.Ore 16,000 nil nil 29/04 3) Peasce Sky Eshwar Steel Plates 5,000 nil nil 29/04 4) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil nil 29/04 5) Rodon Admiral Natural nil 57,994 nil 29/04 6) ML Nehru AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 50,000 nil 29/04 7) Miletus BSS Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 29/04 8) Ocean Libra BSS COking Coal nil 79,000 nil 29/04 9) Iris Halo BSS I.Ore 57,000 nil nil 30/04 10) AS Victoria BSS I.Ore 30,000 nil nil 30/04 11) Saigon Princess Amma Maize 6,300 nil nil 30/04 12) Tuquoist WMSPL Palm Methney 6,500 nil nil 30/04 13) Captain Wael Jyothi S.Acid nil 13,452 nil 30/04 14) Hai Jin SAIL COking Coal nil 30,000 nil 30/04 15) Brich Eshwar Pet Coke nil 20,840 nil 30/04 16) Asiatic Eclipse Focus CNTR nil 100/300 nil 30/04 17) Brilliant Journey BSS I.ORe 40,000 nil nil 01/05 18) New Creation BSS Maize 30,000 nil nil 01/05 19) Spar Tarus BSS Steam Coal nil 53,000 nil 01/05 20) Southern JMB Styrene nil 7,700 nil 01/05 21) AS Valdica BSS I.ORe 20,000 nil nil 02/05 22) Caribeean Orcid Esskay C.Soda nil 10,000 nil 02/05 23) New Light James C.Ore nil 9,396 nil 02/05 24) African Sunbird Eshwar Aluminia 30,000 nil nil 03/05 25) Pacific Fantasy Eshwar Pet Coke nil 27,369 nil 04/05 26) Genco Marine Seahorse M.Ore nil 21,584 nil 04/05 27) Jai Veekali Poseidon Stone Dust 6,000 nil nil 05/05 28) Chandri Prasad Essar I.Ore 135,000 nil nil 06/05 29) STX Clove BSS COking Coal nil 79,043 nil 06/05 30) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 400/400 06/05 31) Yutai Breeze BSS MOP nil 35,000 nil 10/05 32) Odigitra Benline Rock Phos nil 41,952 nil 17/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL