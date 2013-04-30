Apr 30- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 32 Total Vessles 52 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M V RODON ADMIRAL GYPSUM 30/04 ----- ----- nil nil 72,000 2) M V KAMLESH ESSAR Iron Ore 26/04 ----- ----- 30,500 nil nil 43,809 3) M V OCEAN LIBRA BSS COAL 29/04 ----- ----- nil 25,000 nil 45,000 4) barge JUBILEE VI BSS Steam Coal ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 5) M V APL BANGKOK APL CNTR 29/04 ----- ----- nil nil 23,793 1,296 6) LPG/C.BW ENERGY ATLANTIC LP Gas 06/04 ----- ----- nil 11,700 nil 4,125 7) M V PEACE SKY ESHWAR STEEL PLATES 29/04 ----- ----- nil nil 5,000 8) M V PADMINI B.S.S Coking Coal 24/04 ----- ----- nil 6,693 nil 9) M V ANTOINE GLORY FAITH Steam Coal 25/04 ----- ----- nil 7,010 nil 36,694 10) M V MALAVIKA ESSAR Coke Fine 28/04 ----- ----- nil 3,940 nil 12,741 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Symphony AtlantIC LPG nil 26,464 nil 12/04 --- 2) Blossom AtlanTIC FO&LDO 60,000 nil nil 20/04 --- 3) Double Provid Infinity I.ORe 75,000 nil nil 25/04 --- 4) Atlantic Amuse Interocn HSD nil 25,000 nil 26/04 --- 5) Rabindranth Tag AtlaNTIC MS&HSD 30,000 5,000 nil 27/04 --- 6) STX Global Integral COking Coal nil 52,892 nil 27/04 --- 7) July M SEAWAYS Steam Coal nil 30,000 nil 28/04 --- 8) Malavika Essar Cokine Fines nil 44,656 nil 28/04 --- 9) Asphant Alliance AtLANTIC Bitumen 5,000 nil nil 29/04 --- 10) Miletus BSS Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 29/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Marietta BSS COking Coal nil 79,000 nil 30/04 2) Saigon Princess Amma Maize 6,300 nil nil 30/04 3) Tuquoist WMSPL Palm Methney 6,500 nil nil 30/04 4) Hai Jin SAIL COking Coal nil 30,000 nil 30/04 5) Brich Eshwar Pet Coke nil 20,840 nil 30/04 6) Asiatic Eclipse Focus CNTR nil 100/300 nil 30/04 7) ML Nehrtu AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 50,000 nil 30/04 8) Swarna Pushp ATLANTIC HSD nil 28,000 nil 30/04 9) Brilliant Journ BSS I.ORe 40,000 nil nil 01/05 10) Captain Wael Jyothi S.Acid nil 13,452 nil 01/05 11) Spar Tarus BSS Steam Coal nil 53,000 nil 01/05 12) Maersk Dalton Maersk CNTR nil nil 400/400 01/05 13) Iris Halo BSS I.Ore 57,000 nil nil 02/05 14) AS Victoria BSS I.Ore 30,000 nil nil 02/05 15) AS Valdica BSS I.ORe 20,000 nil nil 02/05 16) Ocean Friend AS Shipping Steel & GB 6,000 nil nil 02/05 17) Southern Fa JMB Styrene nil 7,700 nil 02/05 18) Caribeean Orcid Esskay C.Soda nil 10,000 nil 02/05 19) Mallika Naree BSS I.Ore 30,000 nil nil 02/05 20) African Sunbird Eshwar Aluminia 30,000 nil nil 03/05 21) STX Horizo SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 03/05 22) GMT Phoneix BSS I.Ore 16,000 nil nil 04/05 23) Pacific Fantasy Eshwar Pet Coke nil 27,369 nil 04/05 24) Genco Marine Seahorse M.Ore nil 21,584 nil 04/05 25) Chandri Prasad Essar I.Ore 135,000 nil nil 05/05 26) Jai Veekali Poseidon Stone Dust 6,000 nil nil 05/05 27) Atlanta GlORY FAITH C.Coal nil 78,750 nil 06/05 28) STX Clove BSS COking Coal nil 79,043 nil 06/05 29) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 400/400 06/05 30) Sri Prem veena ADMIRAL I.Ore 50,000 nil nil 10/05 31) Yutai Breeze BSS MOP nil 35,000 nil 10/05 32) Odigitra Benline Rock Pho nil 41,952 nil 17/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL