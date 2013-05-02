May 02- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 19 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 36 Total Vessels 64 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV RODON ADMIRAL GYPSUM 30/04 ----- ----- nil 5,646 nil 52,396 2) MV DOUBLE ESSAR IOre Pellets 26/04 ----- ----- 54,000 nil nil 22,200 3) MV MAERSK DALTON MAERSK LINE CNTR 01/05 ----- ----- nil nil 17,131 12,521 4) MV MILETUS BSS Steam Coal 29/04 ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil 52,482 5) Barge JUBILEE VI BSS Steam Coal 29/04 ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil COMP 6) MT ATLANTIC MUSE IOS HSD 26/04 ----- ----- nil 1,800 nil 3,200 7) MV BIRCH -6 ESHWAR Pet Coke 30/04 ----- ----- nil 4,180 nil 16,660 8) MV SAIGON AMMA SHG Maize 30/04 ----- ----- 900 nil nil 5,400 9) MV PEACE SKY ESHWAR STEEL PLATES 29/04 ----- ----- 1,399 nil nil 2,742 10) MV MARIETTA BSS IOre Fines 30/04 ----- ----- 11,780 nil nil 10,220 11) MV OCEAN PRESIDENTOSL Limestone 28/04 ----- ----- nil 4,696 nil COMP 12) MV OCEAN LIBRA BSS C.COAL 29/04 ----- ----- nil 19,500 nil 15,917 13) Barge JUBILEE V BSS Steam Coal 29/04 ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil COMP 14) MV HAI JIN SAIL C.COAL 30/04 ----- ----- nil 12,040 nil 6,960 15) MV STX GLOBAL INTEGRAL Coking Coal 27/04 ----- ----- nil 19,800 nil 13,620 16) MV ANTOINE GLORY FAITH Steam Coal 25/04 ----- ----- nil 11,420 nil 10,860 17) MV MALAVIKA ESSAR Coke Fine 28/04 ----- ----- nil 3,730 nil 5,170 18) MV JULY M SEAWAYS Steam Coal 28/04 ----- ----- nil 11,520 nil 18,480 19) MT RABINDRANATH ATLANTIC MS & SKO 27/04 ----- ----- 2,500 nil nil 24,500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Symphony AtlantIC LPG nil 26,464 nil 12/04 --- 2) Blossom AtlanTIC FO&LDO 60,000 nil nil 20/04 --- 3) July M SEAWAYS Steam Coal nil 30,000 nil 28/04 --- 4) Maharishi VamadevaAtlantIC LPG nil 12,000 nil 28/04 --- 5) Swarna Pushp AtLANTIC HSD nil 28,000 nil 30/04 --- 6) Mallika Naree BSS I.Ore 30,000 nil nil 01/04 --- 7) Vishwa Dikisa AVBGPR T.COal 40,000 nil nil 01/04 --- 8) Captain Wael Jyothi S.Acid nil 13,452 nil 01/04 --- 9) Tuquoist WMSPL Palm Methney nil 6,500 nil 01/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Southern Falcon JMB Styrene nil 7,700 nil 02/05 2) Caribeean Orcid Esskay C.Soda nil 10,000 nil 02/05 3) New Light James C.Ore nil 9,396 nil 02/05 4) Brilliant Journey BSS I.ORe 40,000 nil nil 03/05 5) AS Victoria BSS I.Ore 30,000 nil nil 03/05 6) AS Valdica BSS I.ORe 20,000 nil nil 03/05 7) Ocean Friend AS Shipping Steel & GB 6,000 nil nil 03/05 8) African Sunbird Eshwar Aluminia 30,000 nil nil 03/05 9) STX Horizon SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 03/05 11) Roberth Schutle Eversun Gypsum nil 42,400 nil 03/05 13) Pacific Fantasy Eshwar Pet Coke nil 27,369 nil 04/05 14) Spar Tarus BSS Steam Coal nil 53,000 nil 04/05 15) Genco Marine Seahorse M.Ore nil 21,584 nil 04/05 16) Phuong Nam Amma T.Logs nil 3,879 nil 04/05 17) Ankleshwar AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 142,000 nil 04/05 18) Jag Amisha KR&Sons HSD nil 65,151 nil 04/05 19) Iris halo BSS I.Ore 57,000 nil nil 05/05 20) Chandri Prasad Essar I.Ore 135,000 nil nil 05/05 21) GMT Phoneix BSS I.Ore 16,000 nil nil 05/05 22) Jai Veekali Poseidon Stone Dust 6,000 nil nil 05/05 23) Atlanta GlORY FAITH C.Coal nil 78,750 nil 05/05 24) Jag Amisha Benline Trns Naptha 25,000 nil nil 05/05 25) TCI Arjun GPRSPL T.Logs nil 2,500 nil 05/05 26) New Creation BSS Maize 30,000 nil nil 06/05 27) STX Clove BSS COking Coal nil 79,043 nil 06/05 28) Swarna Ganga AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 50,000 nil 06/05 29) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 400/400 06/05 30) Atlanta GLORY FAITH C.COal nil 78,750 nil 07/05 31) Tahiti One SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 07/05 32) Port Melbourne Infinity I.ORe 37,000 nil nil 09/05 33) Gallia Gareca Esskay Steam Coal nil 71,500 nil 09/05 34) Golden Eclips SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 09/05 35) Venus Glory JMB LPG nil 26,000 nil 09/05 36) Sri Prem veena ADMIRAL I.Ore 50,000 nil nil 10/05 37) Yutai Breeze BSS MOP nil 35,000 nil 10/05 38) Odigitra Benline Rock Phos nil 41,952 nil 17/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL