May 03- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 19
Waiting Vessels 08
Expected Vessels 38
Total Vessels 65
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV MARIETTA BSS IOre Fines 30/04 ----- ----- 11,500 nil nil 2,700
2) MV HANJIN HANJIN CNTR 02/05 ----- ----- nil nil 800 12,878
3) MV MILETUS BSS Steam Coal 29/04 ----- ----- nil 4,000 nil 48,797
4) Barge JUBILEE VI BSS Steam Coal 29/04 ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil COMP
5) MV BIRCH -6 ESHWAR Pet Coke 30/04 ----- ----- nil 4,220 nil 11,580
6) MV SAIGON AMMA SHIPPINGMaize 30/04 ----- ----- 4,570 nil nil 340
7) MV PEACE SKY ESHWAR STEEL PLATES 29/04 ----- ----- 1,496 nil nil 1,246
8) MV CAPTAIN WAEL JYOTHI SULPHUR 01/05 ----- ----- nil 2,090 nil 11,362
9) MV OCEAN PRESIDENTOSL Limestone 28/04 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a.
10) MV OCEAN LIBRA BSS C.COAL 29/04 ----- ----- nil 17,000 nil 2,241
11) MV RODON ADMIRAL GYPSUM 30/04 ----- ----- nil 12,000 nil 40,396
12) Barge JUBILEE V BSS Steam Coal 30/04 ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil COMP
13) MV VISHVA DIKSHA SEAPOL T.COAL 01/05 ----- ----- TOCOME nil nil 44,000
14) MV STX GLOBAL INTEGRAL Coking Coal 27/04 ----- ----- nil 10,000 nil 13,311
15) MV ANTOINE GLORY FAITH Steam Coal 25/04 ----- ----- nil 11,967 nil COMP
16) MV MALAVIKA ESSAR Coke Fine 28/04 ----- ----- nil 2,740 nil 3,288
17) MV JULY M SEAWAYS Steam Coal 28/04 ----- ----- nil 11,600 nil 8,179
18) MT RABINDRANATH ATLANTIC MS & SKO 27/04 ----- ----- 18,000 nil nil 6,500
19) MT SOUTHERN FALCONJMB Styrene &IPA 02/05 ----- ----- nil 2,650 nil 5,039
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Symphony AtlantIC LPG nil 26,464 nil 12/04 ---
2) Blossom AtlanTIC FO&LDO 60,000 nil nil 20/04 ---
3) Maharishi VamadevaAtlantIC LPG nil 12,000 nil 28/04 ---
4) Swarna Pushp AtLANTIC HSD nil 28,000 nil 30/04 ---
5) Mallika Naree BSS I.Ore 30,000 nil nil 01/05 ---
6) Tuquoist WMSPL Palm Methney nil 6,500 nil 01/05 ---
7) AS Victoria BSS I.Ore 55,000 nil nil 02/05 ---
8) Caribeean Orcid Esskay C.SOda nil 16,144 nil 02/05 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) AS Valdica BSS I.ORe 20,000 nil nil 03/05
2) STX Horizon SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 03/05
3) New Light James C.Ore nil 9,396 nil 03/05
4) Roberth Schutle Eversun Gypsum nil 42,400 nil 03/05
5) African Sunbird Eshwar Aluminia 30,000 nil nil 04/05
6) Pacific Fantasy Eshwar Pet Coke nil 27,369 nil 04/05
7) Spar Tarus BSS Steam Coal nil 53,000 nil 04/05
8) Genco Marine Seahorse M.Ore nil 21,584 nil 04/05
9) Phuong Nam Amma T.Logs nil 3,879 nil 04/05
10) Silvern Fern Focus CNTR nil nil 676/300 04/05
11) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 04/05
12) Ankleshwar AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 142,000 nil 04/05
13) Jag Amisha KR&Sons HSD nil 65,151 nil 04/05
14) Chandri Prasad Essar I.Ore 135,000 nil nil 05/05
15) AS Valdica BSS I.ORe 20,000 nil nil 05/05
16) Jai Veekali Poseidon Stone Dust 6,000 nil nil 05/05
17) Athina Benline Trns Naptha 25,000 nil nil 05/05
18) Jag Amisha Benline Trns Naptha 25,000 nil nil 05/05
19) Brilliant Journey BSS I.ORe 40,000 nil nil 06/05
20) STX Clove BSS COking Coal nil 79,043 nil 06/05
21) TCI Arjun GPRSPL T.Logs nil 2,500 nil 06/05
22) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 400/400 06/05
23) Swarna Ganga AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 50,000 nil 06/05
24) GMT Phoneix BSS I.Ore 16,000 nil nil 06/05
25) Almajeda GAC Liquid Ammon nil 9,050 nil 07/05
26) Atlanta GLORY FAITH C.COal nil 78,750 nil 07/05
27) Tahiti One SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 07/05
28) Iris Halo BSS I.Ore 57,000 nil nil 08/05
29) Venture SW Eshwar I.ORe 18,000 nil nil 08/05
30) Port Melbourne Infinity I.ORe 37,000 nil nil 09/05
31) Gallia Gareca Esskay Steam Coal nil 71,500 nil 09/05
32) Golden Eclipse SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 09/05
33) Venus Glory JMB LPG nil 26,000 nil 09/05
34) Sri Prem veena ADMIRAL I.Ore 50,000 nil nil 10/05
35) New Creation BSS Maize 30,000 nil nil 10/05
36) Yutai Breeze BSS MOP nil 35,000 nil 10/05
37) Kota Kaya SEAWAYS CNTR nil nil 100/100 10/05
38) Odigitra Benline Rock Phos nil 41,952 nil 17/05
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High
SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;
MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock;
CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil;
DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed
rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine
Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;
RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR:
Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon
Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES:
W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude
Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL :
C PALM OIL