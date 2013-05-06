May 06Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 40 Total Vessles 60 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Barge JUBILEE VI BSS Steam Coal ----- ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil 2) MT JAG AMISHA ATLANTIC HSD 04/05 ----- ----- nil 12,000 nil 42,217 3) MV OCEAN FRIEND AS SHIP Stee 03/05 ----- ----- 1,186 nil nil 98 4) MV AS VICTORIA B.S.S Iron Or 02/06 ----- ----- 11,020 nil nil 43,980 5) MV STX HORIZON SAIL C.COAL 03/05 ----- ----- nil 19,000 nil 1,231 6) MV MILETUS B.S.S Steam Coal 29/04 ----- ----- nil 9,280 nil 14,934 7) MV PACIFIC FANTASYESHWAR Pet Coke 04/05 ----- ----- nil 7,190 nil 19,877 8) MV AFRICAN SUNBIRDESHWAR Alumina 04/05 ----- ----- 12,000 nil nil 18,600 9) MT SAMPURNA ATLANTIC MS 05/05 ----- ----- nil nil nil 10,000 10) MT LOURDES ATLANTIC FO 05/05 ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil 3,712 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Symphony AtlantIC LPG nil 26,464 nil ----- 12/04 2) Maharishi VamadevaAtlantIC LPG nil 12,000 nil ----- 28/04 3) Mallika Naree BSS I.Ore 30,000 nil nil ----- 01/05 4) Turquoiset WMSPL Palm Meth 6,500 nil nil ----- 01/05 5) Roberth Schutle Eversun Gypsum nil 42,400 nil ----- 03/05 6) New Light James C.Ore nil 9,396 nil ----- 04/05 7) Chandi Prasad Esswar I.ORe 135,000 nil nil ----- 05/05 8) Mercy Wisdom Lotus Maize 12,000 nil nil ----- 05/05 9) Phuong Nam Amma T.Logs nil 3,879 nil ----- 05/05 10) Genco Marine Seahorse M.Ore nil 21,584 nil ----- 05/05 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Brilliant Journey BSS I.ORe 40,000 nil nil 06/05 2) Lark Sreebinni I.ORe 39,000 nil nil 06/05 3) AS Valdiva BSS I.ORe 20,000 nil nil 06/05 4) Athina Benline Trns Naptha 25,000 nil nil 06/05 5) Atlantic Muse IOS Naptha 31,000 nil nil 06/05 6) Jag Prachi ATLANTIC FO 20,000 nil nil 06/05 7) Passat Spring BTL CONT nil nil 400/400 06/05 8) TCI Arjun GPRSPL T.Logs nil 2,500 nil 06/05 9) OEL Victory Rela CONT nil nil 250/250 06/05 10) Swarna Ganga AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 50,000 nil 06/05 11) Almajeda GAC Liquid Am nil 9,050 nil 07/05 12) Tahiti One SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 07/05 13) STX Clover BSS COking Coal nil 79,043 nil 07/05 14) Port Nelson Seatrans Steam Coal nil 52,000 nil 07/05 15) Atlanta GLORY FAITH C.COal nil 78,750 nil 07/05 16) Iris Halo BSS I.Ore 57,000 nil nil 08/05 17) Venture SW Eshwar I.ORe 18,000 nil nil 08/05 18) Maersk Delmont Maersk ConT nil nil 400/100 08/05 19) Port Melbourne Infinity I.ORe 37,000 nil nil 09/05 20) Atro ADMIRAL I.ORe 25,000 nil nil 09/05 21) Venus Glory JMB LPG nil 26,000 nil 09/05 22) Aeiolin Visio SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 09/05 23) Sri Prem veena ADMIRAL I.Ore 50,000 nil nil 10/05 24) GMT Phoneix BSS I.Ore 16,000 nil nil 10/05 25) JK Monomer Esskay Steel Blooms 13,000 nil nil 10/05 26) Yue Hai Lotus Maize 21,000 nil nil 10/05 27) New Creation BSS Maize 30,000 nil nil 10/05 28) Jai Veelakal Posiedon Stone Dust 6,000 nil nil 10/05 29) Yutai Breeze BSS MOP nil 35,000 nil 10/05 30) Kota Kaya SEAWAYS CONT nil nil 100/100 10/05 31) Jewel of Shinas ADMIRAL Lime Stone 28,333 nil nil 10/05 32) Thamee Hla Everett T.Logs nil 6,000 nil 10/05 33) Shao Shan SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 11/05 34) Gallia Gareca Esskay Steam Coal nil 71,500 nil 11/05 35) Spar Tarus BSS Steam Coal nil 53,000 nil 11/05 36) DST Queen Jyothi Rokc Pho nil 49,650 nil 13/05 37) Euro Max BTL CONT nil 20,050 nil 13/05 38) Maple AtlaNTIC Propsane nil 22,630 nil 13/05 39) GOA Esskay Urea nil 33,000 nil 15/05 40) Odigitra Benline Rock Pho nil 33,000 nil 17/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL