May 08Port conditions ofVisakhapatnam as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 32 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 67 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV STX HORIZON SAIL C.COAL 03/05 ----- ----- nil 16,600 nil 33,400 2) MV MILETUS B.S.S Steam Coal 29/04 ----- ----- nil 4,000 nil 48,797 3) MT SWARNA PUSHP ATLANTIC HSD 30/04 ----- ----- nil 23,000 nil 2,000 4) MV BIRCH -6 ESHWAR Pet Coke 30/04 ----- ----- nil 5,770 nil 5,570 5) MV PEACE SKY ESHWAR STEEL PLA 29/04 ----- ----- 947 nil nil 299 6) MV CAPTAIN WAEL JYOTHI SULPHUR 01/05 ----- ----- nil 7,870 nil 3,200 7) MV OCEAN PRESIDENTOSL Limestone 28/04 ----- ----- nil nil nil 8) MV RODON ADMIRAL GYPSUM 30/04 ----- ----- nil 24,000 nil 16,998 9) MV VISHVA DIKSHA SEAPOL T.COAL 01/05 ----- ----- 15,500 nil nil 28,740 10) MV STX GLOBAL INTEGRAL Coking Coal 27/04 ----- ----- nil 8,500 nil 3,666 11) MV JULY M SEAWAYS Steam Coal 28/04 ----- ----- nil 5,990 nil 707 12) MV MALAVIKA ESSAR Coke Fine 28/04 ----- ----- nil 1,680 nil 1,040 13) MT CARIBB ESSKAY S S C.SODA 02/05 ----- ----- nil 10,000 nil 6,144 14) MT BLOSSOM ATLANTIC FO & LDO 20/04 ----- ----- 450 nil nil 6,050 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Symphony AtlantIC LPG nil 26,464 nil ----- 12/04 2) Maharishi VamadevaAtlantIC LPG nil 12,000 nil ----- 28/04 3) Turquoiset WMSPL Palm Met 6,500 nil nil ----- 01/05 4) Mallika Naree BSS I.ORe 30,000 nil nil ----- 01/05 5) AS Victoria BSS I.Ore 55,000 nil nil ----- 02/05 6) Ocean Friend AS Shipping Gra 6,000 nil nil ----- 03/05 7) Robert Schutle Eversun Gypsum nil 42,400 nil ----- 03/05 8) African Sun Bird Eshwar Alumina 30,000 nil nil ----- 04/05 9) Prem Mala ATLANTIC MS 2,000 nil nil ----- 04/05 10) Pacific Fantasy Eshwar Pet Coke nil 27,369 nil ----- 04/05 11) New Light James C.Ore nil 9,396 nil ----- 04/05 12) Silvern Fern Focus CONT nil nil 676/500 ----- 04/05 13) Jag Amisha KR Sons HSD nil 65,151 nil ----- 04/05 14) Anklheswar AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 142,000 nil ----- 04/05 15) Chandi Prasad Essar I.Ore 135,000 nil nil ----- 05/05 17) Jai Veelaka Posiedon Stone Dus 6,000 nil nil ----- 05/05 18) Athina Benline Trns Naptha 25,000 nil nil ----- 05/05 19) Jag Amisha Benline Trns Naptha 25,000 nil nil ----- 05/05 20) Genco Marine Seahorse M.Ore nil 21,584 nil ----- 05/05 21) Phuong Nam Amma T.Logs nil 3,879 nil ----- 05/05 22) AS Valdiva BSS I.Ore 20,000 nil nil ----- 05/05 23) Brilliant Journey BSS I.Ore 40,000 nil nil ----- 06/05 24) Mercy Wisdom Lotus Maize 12,000 nil nil ----- 06/05 25) Atlantic Muse IOS Naptha 31,000 nil nil ----- 06/05 26) STX Clover BSS COking Coal nil 79,043 nil ----- 06/05 27) TCI Arjun GPRSPL T.Logs nil 2,500 nil ----- 06/05 28) Passat Spring BTL CONT nil nil 400/450 ----- 06/05 29) Swarna Ganga AVBGPR CRude Oil nil 50,000 nil ----- 06/05 30) GMT Phoneix BSS I.ORe 16,000 nil nil ----- 07/05 31) Jag Prachi ATLANTIC FO 20,000 nil nil ----- 07/05 32) Almajeda GAC L.Ammonia nil 9,050 nil ----- 07/05 33) Tahiti One SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil ----- 07/05 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Iris Halo BSS I.ORe 57,000 nil 120/120 08/05 2) Venture SW Eshwar I.ORe 18,000 nil nil 08/05 3) Bulk Portugal SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 08/05 4) Port Melbourne Infinity I.ORe 37,000 nil 1,000 09/05 5) Atro ADMIRAL I.ORe 25,000 nil nil 09/05 6) JK Monomer Esskay Steel Blooms 13,000 nil nil 09/05 7) GOA Esskay Urea nil 33,000 nil 09/05 8) Aeiolin Vision SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 803/822 09/05 9) Gallia Gareca Esskay Steam Coal nil 71,500 1,200 09/05 10) Golden Eclpise SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 1,200 09/05 11) Venus Glory JMB LPG nil 26,000 700 09/05 12) Sri Prem veena ADMIRAL I.Ore 50,000 nil 1,000 10/05 13) New Creation BSS Maize 30,000 nil nil 10/05 14) Yue Hai Lotus Maize 21,000 nil 1,100 10/05 15) Yutai Breeze BSS MOP nil 35,000 1,000 10/05 16) Spart Tarus BSS Steam Coal nil 53,000 nil 10/05 17) Kota Kaya SEAWAYS CONT nil nil nil 10/05 18) Shao Shan SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 1,000 11/05 19) DST Queen Jyothi Rokc Phosp nil 49,650 nil 13/05 20) Euro Max BTL CONT nil 20,050 nil 13/05 21) Odigitra Benline Rock Phos nil 41,952 1,400 17/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL