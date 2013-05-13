May 13Port conditions of Vishakhapatnam as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 42 Total Vessles 60 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT DAWN MATHURA JM BAXI HSD Oil 09/05 ----- ----- nil 20,800 nil 4,000 2) MV IKAN TAMBAN B.S.S Maize 11/05 ----- ----- 5,900 nil nil 10,835 3) MV TAMIL KAMRAJ SEAPOL Thermal Coal 10/05 ----- ----- nil 958 nil 3,389 4) MV JEWEL OF SHINASSAIL Limestone 10/05 ----- ----- 906 nil nil 8,247 5) MV SHAO SHAN 6 SAIL Coking Coal 12/05 ----- ----- nil 13,610 nil 6,666 6) MV POS AVENTURIN NAVSHIP Gypssum 08/05 ----- ----- nil 14,000 nil 6,300 7) MV STX CLOVER B.S.S Coking Coal 07/05 ----- ----- nil 12,000 nil 590 8) MV BRILLIANT B.S.S Iron Ore 10/05 ----- ----- nil 13,080 nil 22,554 9) MV PORT NELSON SEA TRANS Steam Coal 09/05 ----- ----- 10,560 nil nil 772 10) MV GEM OF DAHEJ ATLANTIC Caustic Soda 11/05 ----- ----- nil 12,300 nil 24,985 11) MT ALICE IOS FO 12/05 ----- ----- nil 3,820 nil 3,564 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Symphony AtlantIC LPG nil 26,464 nil ----- 12/04 2) Turquoiset WMSPL Palm Met 6,500 nil nil ----- 01/05 3) MErcy Wisdom Lotus Maize 12,000 nil nil ----- 05/05 4) Nihat Monship Alumina 30,600 nil nil ----- 08/05 5) Byron IOS Maize 45,000 nil nil ----- 09/05 6) Venus Glory JMB LPG nil 26,000 nil ----- 09/05 7) JK Monomer Esskay Steel Blooms 13,000 nil nil ----- 12/05 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Borkum Seaways Gener 20,000 nil nil 13/05 2) Inalco Accord BSS Maize 15,000 nil nil 13/05 3) Jai Veekali Posiedon Stone Du 6,000 nil nil 13/05 4) Vishva Vijay SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 13/05 5) Euro Max BTL CONT nil 20,050 nil 13/05 6) OEL Victory Relay CONT nil nil 250/250 13/05 7) Vedika Prem ATLANTIC HSD&SKO nil 38,655 nil 13/05 8) Jag Prakash Sravan Hsd nil 20,000 nil 13/05 9) Maple AtlantIC Propane nil 22,630 nil 13/05 10) Atro ADMIRAL I.ORe 25,000 nil nil 14/05 11) POS Averturn Sree Binni I.ORe 41,000 nil nil 14/05 12) Tamil Anna Seapol T.COal 40,000 nil nil 14/05 13) Orien Eshwar SHI CP Coke 30,000 nil nil 14/05 14) DST Queen Jyothi Rokc Pho nil 49,650 nil 14/05 15) Goa Esskay Urea nil 33,000 nil 14/05 16) Nuri Bey SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 14/05 17) Thamee Ala Everett T.Logs nil 6,000 nil 14/05 18) Densa Falcon Navship Alumina nil 35,250 nil 14/05 19) Ramprasad Essar I.Ore 130,000 nil nil 15/05 20) Port Melbourne Infnity I.Ore 37,000 nil nil 15/05 21) Sriprem Veena ADMIRAL I.Ore 50,000 50,000 nil 15/05 22) Yue Hai Lotus Maize 21,000 nil nil 15/05 23) Rabindranth TagoreATLANTIC MS&SKO 11,000 nil nil 15/05 24) Maharaj Agarsen AVBGPR CRude Oil nil 140,000 nil 15/05 25) Ocean Star IOS Maize 27,300 nil nil 16/05 26) Yutai Breeze BSS MOP nil 35,000 nil 16/05 27) Arrilah Seatrans Urea nil 33,000 nil 16/05 28) Almorna GAC L.Ammonia nil 7,000 nil 16/05 29) Gallia Gracea Esskay Steam Coal nil 71,500 nil 16/05 30) Suvarnya Swarajya ATLANTIC Hsd nil 28,000 nil 16/05 31) Motioni Scan Seaways Steel Plate 2,650 nil nil 17/05 32) Buxharmony Chakiat CONT nil nil 350/350 17/05 33) Sunrise Misen KR&sons Ferro Mag nil 16,500 nil 17/05 34) Jag Ravi Synergy I.Sand 45,000 nil nil 17/05 35) New Creation BSS Maize 30,000 nil nil 18/05 36) Stelios ADMIRAL Gypsum nil 57,300 nil 18/05 37) Hellen Integral Palm Meth 5,000 nil nil 20/05 38) Odigitra Benline Rock Pho nil 41,952 nil 20/05 39) Brioghle Grac ATLANTIC CRude Oil nil 270,000 nil 20/05 40) POS Island Intergral M.Ore nil 23,500 nil 21/05 41) AL Saffiah GAC Sytne Mono nil 8,550 nil 25/05 42) Miramis ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 5,500 nil 25/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL