May 20Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 15 Waiting Vessels 12 Expected Vessels 47 Total Vessles 74 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV OTZIAS ADMIRAL GYSPSUM 19/05 ----- ----- nil nil nil 55,000 2) MV KAMLESH ESSAR Iron O 19/05 ----- ----- 38,000 nil nil 59,562 3) MV GALLIA GRAECA ESSKAY SS STEAM COAL 17/05 ----- ----- nil 28,821 nil 21,970 4) MV INLACO ACCORD B.S.S Maize 14/05 ----- ----- 2,490 nil nil 9,340 5) MV MERCY WISDOM LOTUS MAIZE 05/05 ----- ----- 4,490 nil nil 1,610 6) MV DENSA FALCON NAVSHIP ALUMINA 16/05 ----- ----- nil 3,490 nil 25,822 7) MV GOA ESSKAY SS UREA 16/05 ----- ----- nil 10,130 nil 5,856 8) MV DD VIGOR EVERSUN Gypsum 18/05 ----- ----- nil 4,000 nil 31,900 9) MV STELIOS B ADMIRAL GYSPSUM 18/05 ----- ----- nil 10,455 nil 41,163 10) MV THAMEE HLA EVERETT T.LOGS 14/05 ----- ----- nil 2,211 nil 11) MV APJ AKHIL SEAPOL T.COAL 17/05 ----- ----- 10,750 nil nil 23,054 12) MV MOTION SCAN SEAWAYS Steel 19/05 ----- ----- 1,020 nil nil 1,654 13) MV ATRO1 ADMIRAL Iron Or 19/05 ----- ----- nil nil nil 25,000 14) MV DST QUEEN JYOTHI R.Phos 14/05 ----- ----- nil 5,640 nil 24,426 15) MT SAMPU ATLANTIC PY Gas 17/05 ----- ----- nil nil nil 2,500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Venus Glory JMB LPG nil 26,000 nil ----- 09/05 2) Byron IOS Maize 45,000 nil nil ----- 09/05 3) Maple AtlantiC Propa nil 22,630 nil ----- 13/05 4) Asphat Alliance AtlanTIC Bitumen 5,000 nil nil ----- 16/05 5) Vinaship Diamond Esskay Steel Blooms 15,000 nil nil ----- 17/05 6) Ocean Star IOS Maize 27,300 nil nil ----- 17/05 7) Arrilah Seatrans Urea nil 33,000 nil ----- 17/05 8) APJ Kias GPRSL T.COal 44,000 nil nil ----- 18/05 9) Amoy Fotune Seatrans Steam Coal nil 34,415 nil ----- 18/05 10) Jag Ravi Synergy I.Salt nil 45,000 nil ----- 18/05 11) Aposoltis Integral GB 4,000 nil nil ----- 19/05 12) Guru Gobind Signh AVBGPR CRude Oil nil 138,476 nil ----- 19/05 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Yue Hai LOTUS Maize 21,000 nil nil 20/05 2) Hellen Integral Palm Meth 5,000 nil nil 20/05 3) Yutai Breeze BSS MOP nil 35,000 nil 20/05 4) APL Bangkok APL CONT nil nil 400/500 20/05 5) Carmentica BSS Lime Stone nil 52,790 nil 20/05 6) Brioghle Grace ATLANTIC CRude Oil nil 270,000 nil 20/05 7) Sri Prem Veena ADMIRAL I.Ore 50,000 nil nil 21/05 8) Port Melobourne Infinity I.Ore 37,000 nil nil 21/05 9) Jag Rishi Sree Binni I.Ore 40,000 nil nil 21/05 10) Jahan Brothers Posiedon Mill Scale 15,000 nil nil 21/05 11) Chang Pyung Ios Maize 27,500 nil nil 21/05 12) Odigitra Benline Rock P nil 41,952 nil 21/05 13) Sulphur Guardian MRMAPL Molte nil 12,000 nil 21/05 14) DL Diamond Esskay IPA,Toulene nil 3,500 nil 21/05 15) Spar Tarus BSS Steam Coal nil 30,000 nil 21/05 16) TCI Prabhu GPRSL T.Logs nil 270/2500 nil 22/05 17) Prabhu Mohini SAIL Coking coal nil 50,000 nil 22/05 18) Vedika Prem Atlatnci HSD&SKO nil 38,655 nil 22/05 19) MP Panamax Seatrans Steam Coal nil 30,000 nil 23/05 20) Wadi Tiba SAIL Coking coal nil 50,000 nil 23/05 21) POS Island Intergral M.Ore nil 23,500 nil 23/05 22) OEL Victory Relay CONT nil nil 250/250 23/05 23) Unity Realay CONT nil nil 250/200 23/05 24) Thor Wind JMB Rock Ph nil 27,000 nil 24/05 25) AL Saffiah GAC Sytne Mo nil 8,550 nil 24/05 26) Hanjin BSS I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 25/05 27) Vishwa Vijay ACT Marine I.Ore 67,000 nil nil 25/05 28) Jai Veekali Posiedon Ston 6,000 nil nil 25/05 29) Ocean Melody Eshwar Pet cOke nil 25,740 nil 25/05 30) Miramis ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 5,500 nil 25/05 31) New Creation BSS Maize 30,000 nil nil 26/05 32) Doric Pride SAIL COking coal nil 30,000 nil 26/05 33) Jewel of Sohar SAIL Lime Stone nil 30,000 nil 26/05 34) Karri Billi SAIL COking coal nil 50,000 nil 27/05 35) Core Leader NavshiP Alumina nil 35,700 nil 27/05 36) Passat Spring BTL CONT nil nil 450/400 27/05 37) Wadi Safaga SAIL COking coal nil 50,000 nil 28/05 38) Bali SAIL COking coal nil 50,000 nil 29/05 39) AL Saffiah GAC Sytne Mon nil 8,550 nil 21/05 40) New Creation BSS Maize 30,000 nil nil 21/05 41) TCI Prabhu GPRSL T.Logs nil 250 nil 22/05 42) MP Panamax Seatrans Steam Coal nil 30,000 nil 22/05 43) Unity Realay CONT nil nil 250/200 22/05 44) Thor Wind JMB Rock Phos nil 27,000 nil 23/05 45) Miramix ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 5,500 nil 24/05 46) Vishwa Vijay ACT Marine I.Ore 67,000 nil nil 25/05 47) Passat Spring BTL CONT nil nil 450/400 25/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL