May 27- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 13 Expected Vessels 36 Total Vessels 61 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV SPAR TAURUS BSS Steam Coal 26/05 ----- ----- nil 6,000 nil 14,400 2) MV YUTAI BREEZE BSS Potash 21/05 ----- ----- nil 8,390 nil 9,650 3) MV BYRON IOS Maize 09/05 ----- ----- 4,000 nil nil 24,363 4) MV WADI TIBA SAIL Coking Coal 23/05 ----- ----- nil 19,000 nil 48,710 5) MV OCEAN MELODY ESHWAR SS PET Coke 25/05 ----- ----- nil 8,220 nil 16,740 6) MV PORT MELBORNE INFINITY Iron Ore 21/05 ----- ----- 9,530 nil nil 8,570 7) MV VINASHIP ESSKAY SS Steel Cargo 17/05 ----- ----- 1,190 nil nil 8,767 8) MV CARMENCITA BSS Lime Stone 21/05 ----- ----- nil 12,260 nil 17,877 9) MT DST QUEEN MONSHIP Alumina 24/05 ----- ----- 4,000 nil nil 26,600 10) MT LOURDES ATLANTIC FO 26/05 ----- ----- nil 4,025 nil 1,938 11) MT SUVARNA ATLANTIC MS 25/05 ----- ----- 4,800 nil nil 15,000 12) MV ODIGITRIA BENLINE Rock Phos 21/05 ----- ----- nil 7,700 nil 20,443 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Venus Glory JMB LPG nil 26,000 nil 09/05 --- 2) Maple AtlantiC Propane nil 22,630 nil 13/05 --- 3) Ocean Star IOS Maize 27,300 nil nil 17/05 --- 4) Otzais AtLANTIC Gypsum nil 45,000 nil 19/05 --- 5) G G Singh AVBGPR Crude 74,500 nil nil 19/05 --- 6) Hellen InteGRAL Palm 5,000 nil nil 20/05 --- 7) Brightoil Grace AtlANTIC CRude Oil nil 270,000 nil 20/05 --- 8) Sulphur Guardian MRMAPL Sulphur nil 12,000 nil 21/05 --- 9) Tayson LOTUS Maize 12,600 nil nil 23/05 --- 10) POS Island InteGRAL M.Ore nil 23,500 nil 23/05 --- 11) Chang Pyung IOS Maize 27,500 nil nil 25/05 --- 12) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Food Grains 3,000 nil nil 25/05 --- 13) Thor Wind JMB Rock Phos nil 27,000 nil 26/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Hakuta JMB I.ORe 75,000 nil nil 27/05 2) Yue Hai LOTUS Maize 21,000 nil nil 27/05 3) Tamil Anna Seaport T.Coal 40,000 nil nil 27/05 4) MP Panax Seatrans Steam Coal nil 30,000 nil 27/05 5) Star Eracle Seatrans Steam Coal nil 30,000 nil 27/05 6) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 450/400 27/05 7) AL Saffiah GAC Styrene nil 8,550 nil 27/05 8) Core Leader NavSHIP Alumina nil 35,700 nil 27/05 9) Vishwa Vijay ACT Marine I.Ore 67,000 nil nil 28/05 10) APJ Akhil Seaport T.Coal 40,000 nil nil 28/05 11) Jai veekali Posiedon Cement 6,000 nil nil 28/05 12) Karri Billi SAIL COking coal nil 50,000 nil 28/05 13) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 28/05 14) DR Astro Seaport Palm Oil nil 5,000 nil 28/05 15) Vedika Prem ATLANTIC HSD&SKO nil 38,655 nil 28/05 16) Bali SAIL COking coal nil 50,000 nil 29/05 17) Doric Pride SAIL COking coal nil 30,000 nil 29/05 18) Fu Wen Shan Seaways Anodes nil 3,460 nil 29/05 19) Maa Hung Everet T.Logs nil 6,000 nil 29/05 20) New Creation BSS Maize 30,000 nil nil 30/05 21) Feng Hai Monship C.SOda nil 7,200 nil 30/05 22) Margartia ATLANTIC HSD nil 60,000 nil 30/05 23) Chandi Prasad Essar I.ORe 110,000 nil nil 31/05 24) Muroto GAC I.Sand 13,000 nil nil 31/05 25) Vega Rose Seahorse M.ORe nil 31,450 nil 31/05 26) Kota Permasan Seaways CNTR nil nil 100/100 31/05 27) Gati Pride Synergy T.Logs nil 2,500 nil 31/05 28) Aventcum KKT M.Ore nil 35,000 nil 31/05 29) Elina B ADMIRAL Gypsum nil 574,000 nil 01/06 30) Grand Fortuna AS Shipping Anodes 2,000 5,770 nil 03/06 31) Euro Max BTL CNTR nil nil 400/450 03/06 32) Front Glory GAC CRude Oil nil 135,000 nil 03/06 33) Valiant Star Jyothi Rock Phos nil 46,700 nil 04/06 34) Southern Royal JMB Styrene nil 10,000 nil 05/06 35) Jag Amisha ATLANTIC HSD nil 40,000 nil 06/06 36) Front Hakata ATLANTIC CRude Oil nil 254,082 nil 08/06 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL