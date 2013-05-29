May 29- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 19 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 31 Total Vessels 60 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV HAKUTA JMB Iron Ore 27/05 ----- ----- 45,000 nil nil 34,877 2) MT BRIGHTOIL GRACEATLANTIC Crude Oil 20/05 ----- ----- nil 40,000 nil 12,957 3) MV SPAR TAURUS BSS Steam Coal 26/05 ----- ----- nil 4,000 nil 36,422 4) LPG/C. VENUS GLORYJMB LPG 09/05 ----- ----- nil 16,000 nil 4,000 5) MV STAR ERACLE SEATRANS Steam Coal 27/05 ----- ----- nil TOCOME nil 30,000 6) MV YUTAI BSS Potash 21/05 ----- ----- nil 3,659 nil 350 7) MV OCEAN STAR IOS Maize 17/05 ----- ----- 4,460 nil nil 21,927 8) MV TAYSON 4 LOTUS Maize 23/05 ----- ----- 2,190 nil nil 10,410 9) MV TCI PRABHU GPRSPL Food Grains 25/05 ----- ----- 921 nil nil 1,903 10) MV BYRON IOS Maize 09/05 ----- ----- 2,380 nil nil 20,198 11) MV POS ISLAND INTEGRAL M. ORE 23/05 ----- ----- nil 15,616 nil COMP 12) MV OTZIAS ATLANTIC Gypsum 19/05 ----- ----- nil 17,000 nil 3,951 13) MV OCEAN MELODY ESHWAR SS PET Coke 25/05 ----- ----- nil 7,330 nil 3,205 14) MV TAMIL ANNA SEAPORT Thermal Coal 28/05 ----- ----- 10,710 nil nil 32,132 15) MV VINASHIP ESSKAY SS Steel Cargo 17/05 ----- ----- 1,578 nil nil 7,189 16) MV CARMENCITA BSS Lime Stone 21/05 ----- ----- nil 10,168 nil 900 17) MV THOR WIND JMB R.Phos 26/05 ----- ----- nil 4,120 nil 22,880 18) MT AL SHAFFIAH GAC Styrene 27/05 ----- ----- nil 6,891 nil 495 19) MV ODIGITRIA BENLINE Rock Phos 21/05 ----- ----- nil 6,800 nil 9,031 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Maple AtlantiC Propane nil 22,630 nil 13/05 --- 2) Hellen InteGRAL Palm Methney 5,000 nil nil 20/05 --- 3) Sulphur Guardian MRMAPL Sulphur nil 12,000 nil 21/05 --- 4) Chang Pyung IOS Maize 27,500 nil nil 25/05 --- 5) MP Panamax Seatrans Steam coal nil 30,000 nil 27/05 --- 6) Vishwa Vijay ACT Marine I.ORe 67,000 nil nil 28/05 --- 7) Yue Hai LoTUS MAize 21,000 nil nil 28/05 --- 8) APJ Akhil SEAPORT T.COal 40,000 nil nil 28/05 --- 9) Core Leader Navship Alumina nil 35,700 nil 28/05 --- 10) Feng Hai Monship C.SOda nil 7,200 nil 28/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Ocean Melody IOS MAize 30,000 nil nil 29/05 2) Bali SAIL COking coal nil 50,000 nil 29/05 3) Doric Pride SAIL COking coal nil 30,000 nil 29/05 4) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 29/05 5) New Creation BSS Maize 30,000 nil nil 30/05 6) Maersk Drurby Maersk CNTR nil nil 897/100 30/05 7) DR Astro Seaport C.Palm Oil nil 5,000 nil 30/05 8) Vedika Prem ATLANTIC HSD&SKO nil 38,655 nil 30/05 9) Muroto GAC I.Sand 13,000 nil nil 31/05 10) Fu Wen Shan Seaways Anodes nil 3,460 nil 31/05 11) Maa Hung Everet t.Logs nil 6,000 nil 31/05 12) Vega Rose Seahorse M.ORe nil 31,450 nil 31/05 13) Kota Permasan Seaways CNTR nil nil 100/100 31/05 14) Gati Pride Synergy T.Logs nil 2,500 nil 31/05 15) Aventcum KKT M.Ore nil 35,000 nil 31/05 16) Chandi Prasad Essar I.ORe 110,000 nil nil 01/06 17) While Halo BSS I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 01/06 18) Maori Maiden Eshwar SS CP Coke 30,000 nil nil 01/06 19) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 01/06 20) Elina B ADMIRAL Gypsum nil 574,000 nil 01/06 21) Odigitra Eshwar SS Alumina 30,000 nil nil 02/06 22) Grand Fortuna AS Shipping Anodes 2,000 5,770 nil 03/06 23) Flora InteGRAL COking coal nil 80,406 nil 03/06 24) Euro Max BTL CNTR nil nil 400/450 03/06 25) Margatia ATLANTIC HSD nil 60,000 nil 03/06 26) Front Glory GAC CRude Oil nil 135,000 nil 03/06 27) Valiant Star Jyothi Rock Phos nil 46,700 nil 04/06 28) Southern Royal JMB Styrene nil 10,000 nil 05/06 29) Jag Amisha Atlantic HSD nil 40,000 nil 05/06 30) Hellenic Wind Seatrans Steam Coal nil 70,000 nil 06/06 31) Front Hakata ATLANTIC CRude Oil nil 254,082 nil 08/06 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL