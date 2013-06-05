Jun 05Port conditions ofVishakapattanam as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 20 Expected Vessels 31 Total Vessles 64 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV ELINA B ADMIRAL Gypsum 01/06 ----- ----- nil 5,920 nil 51,078 2) MV NIKOLAOS SAIL Coking Coal 04/06 ----- ----- nil 400 nil 48,800 3) MT MARGARITA ATLANTIC HSD 03/06 ----- ----- nil 20,348 nil 42,506 4) MV MAORI MAIDEN ESHWAR SHIP Coke 29/05 ----- ----- 9,200 nil nil 5,254 5) MV CHANG PYUNG IOS Maize 25/05 ----- ----- 1,780 nil nil 9,610 6) MV CORE LEADER OL NAVSHIP Alumina 28/05 ----- ----- nil 2,930 nil 20,150 7) MV AVENTICUM KKTLPL M.Ore 03/06 ----- ----- nil 15,000 nil 1,061 8) MV MAAN AUNG EVERETT Timber Logs 02/06 ----- ----- nil 2,554 nil 3 9) MV SANMAR PHOEN SEAPOL Coal 03/06 ----- ----- 15,718 nil nil 10) MV JAG RISHI SREE BINNI CLO & FINES 04/06 ----- ----- 17,000 nil nil 22,531 11) MV HELGA PUYVAST Blocks 03/06 ----- ----- 720 nil nil 16,180 12) MT RABINDRANATH ATLANTIC HSD 02/06 ----- ----- nil 6,860 nil 9,156 13) MT PACIFIC OASIS ATLANTIC Condensate 03/06 ----- ----- nil 5,600 nil 1,710 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jag Aanchal nil HSD nil 23,448 nil 29/05 --- 2) Maple AtlantiC Prop&Baut nil 22,630 nil 13/05 --- 3) Hellen InteGRAL Palm Methney 5,000 nil nil 20/05 --- 4) Yue Hai LoTUS MAize 21,000 nil nil 28/05 --- 5) Ocean Melody IOS MAize 30,000 nil nil 30/05 --- 6) Densa Falcon IOS MAize 31,500 nil nil 30/05 --- 7) Muroto GAC I.SAnd 12,500 nil nil 31/05 --- 8) DR Astro Seaport Cru Palm Oil nil 5,000 nil 31/05 --- 9) Yong Xin Esskay Steel Cargo 20,000 nil nil 01/06 --- 10) Fu Wen Shan Seaways Anodes nil 3,460 nil 01/06 --- 11) Gati Pride Synergy T.Logs nil 2,500 nil 01/06 --- 12) RN Tagore ATLANTIC Naptha&MS 15,000 nil nil 02/06 --- 13) Tamil Kamaraj Seapol t.COal 40,000 nil nil 03/06 --- 14) Flora InteGRAL COking coal nil 22,995 nil 03/06 --- 15) Jag Amisha AtlANTIC HSD nil 40,000 nil 03/06 --- 16) Yangtze Dignity IOS MAize 31,000 nil nil 04/06 --- 17) Gas Maser ATLANTIC A.Ammonia nil 8,101 nil 04/06 --- 18) Tan Binh Tinna Lime Stone nil 6,600 nil 04/06 --- 19) Guyou JMB Lime Stone nil 30,000 nil 04/06 --- 20) Berge Nantong IOS LPG nil 20,000 nil 04/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Harsha Prem Sanco HSD nil 10,000 nil 03/06 2) Ram Prasad Essar I.Ore 100,000 nil nil 05/06 3) Ipanema Pennisular MAize 27,500 nil nil 05/06 4) Valliant Star Jyothi Phosphate nil 46,700 nil 05/06 5) Hawk SAIL COking coal nil 49,120 nil 05/06 6) Maersk Dalton Maersk CONT nil nil 400/100 05/06 7) STX Ace IOS HSD nil 2,500 nil 05/06 8) While Halo BSS I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 06/06 9) Tamil Periyar Seapol T.Coal 40,000 nil nil 06/06 10) Grand Fortuna AS Shipping Anodes 2,000 5,770 nil 06/06 11) Suvarna Swarajya ATLANTIC HSD&MS/PY 16,000 5,000 nil 06/06 12) Anna Elisabeth BSS Steam Coal nil 54,343 nil 06/06 13) Vega Rose Seahorse M.Ore nil 31,450 nil 06/06 14) BW Danuta GPRSPL LPG nil 20,000 nil 06/06 15) Maple Opal Chowgule I.ORe 40,000 nil nil 07/06 16) Spar Tarus Sree Binni I.ORe 40,000 nil nil 07/06 17) Southern Royal JMB Styrene nil 10,000 nil 07/06 18) Yaan Baye Synergy M.Ore nil 6,300 nil 07/06 19) STX Inifinity AtlanTIC C.SOda nil 5,000 nil 07/06 20) Front Hakata AtlaNTIC CRude Oil nil 254,082 nil 07/06 21) Unity Relay CONT nil nil 250/250 08/06 22) Silver Fern Focus CONT nil nil 300/350 08/06 23) Archigetis SAIL COking coal nil 50,000 nil 09/06 24) Kamlesh Essar I.ORe 106,000 nil nil 10/06 25) Kirri Billi ACT Mag I.ORe 70,000 nil nil 10/06 26) New Creation BSS MAize 30,000 nil nil 10/06 27) LEO SAIL COking coal nil 30,000 nil 10/06 28) OEL Victory Relay CONT nil nil 250/250 10/06 29) APL Bangkok APLC CONT nil nil 426,500 10/06 30) Ionic Hunters OSL Steam Coal nil 33,000 nil 11/06 31) CMG Maxie IOS MOP nil 32,999 nil 12/06 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL