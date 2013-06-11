Jun 11Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 20 Waiting Vessels 15 Expected Vessels 27 Total Vessels 62 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV KAMLESH ESSAR Iron Ore P 10/06 ----- ----- 24,000 nil nil 73,200 2) MV ARCHIGTIS SAIL Coking Coal 10/06 ----- ----- nil 15,000 nil 63,747 3) MV OEL VICTORY RELAY CNTR 11/06 ----- ----- nil nil 1,590 11,162 4) MV ANNA ELISABETH B.S.S Steam Coal 06/06 ----- ----- nil 4,800 nil 45,523 5) Barge JUBILEE -VI B.S.S Steam Coal ----- ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 2,000 6) MT JAG AMISHA ATLANTIC HSD 03/06 ----- ----- nil 800 nil 29,200 7) MV YUE HAI LOTUS Maize 28/05 ----- ----- 2,950 nil nil 15,425 8) MV OCEAN MELODY IOS Maize 29/06 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 30,000 9) MV FU WEN SHAN SEAWAYS B.An & Pil 01/06 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 3,460 10) MV CORE LEADER OL NAVSHIP Alumina 28/05 ----- ----- nil 2,350 nil COMP 11) MV ELINA B ADMIRAL Gypsum 01/06 ----- ----- nil 5,800 nil 3,216 12) Barge JUBILEE -V B.S.S Steam Coal ----- ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil COMP 13) MV GRANDE FORTUNA AS SHIPPING B.An & Gr 07/06 ----- ----- nil 1,515 nil 2,931 14) MV YONG XIN 201 SEAWAYS Steel Cargo 01/06 ----- ----- 3,061 nil nil 13,022 15) MV FLORA INTEGRAL Coking Coal 03/06 ----- ----- nil 15,950 nil 23,950 16) MV VISWA PRERNA SAIL Coking Coal 09/06 ----- ----- nil 4,000 nil 13,000 17) MV HELGA PUYVAST G.Blocks 03/06 ----- ----- 395 nil nil 1,464 18) MT VICTORY ATLANTIC MS 10/06 ----- ----- nil 1,159 nil 50 19) MT SUVARNA SWAR ATLANTIC HSD 07/06 ----- ----- 3,400 nil nil 7,600 20) MV VALIANT STAR JYOTHI Rockphosp 05/06 ----- ----- nil 8,400 nil 15,908 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Hellen InteGRAL Palm Meth 5,000 nil nil 20/05 --- 2) Densa Falcon IOS MAize 31,500 nil nil 30/05 --- 3) Yangtze Dignity IOS MAize 31,000 nil nil 04/06 --- 4) Tan Binh Tinna Lime Stone nil 6,600 nil 04/06 --- 5) Berge Nantong IOS LPG nil 20,000 nil 04/06 --- 6) Danuta GPRSPL Prop&Bau nil 28,967 nil 05/06 --- 7) Ipanema Pennisular MAize 27,500 nil nil 06/06 --- 8) Tamil Periyar Seapol T.COal 40,000 nil nil 06/06 --- 9) Asphat Alliance AtlaNTIC Bitumen 5,000 nil nil 06/06 --- 10) Grand Fortuna Asshipping GB 2,000 nil nil 07/06 --- 11) Densa Lion BSS Steam Coal nil 53,902 nil 07/06 --- 12) Front Hakata AtlantIC Crude Oil nil 112,731 nil 07/06 --- 13) Glorios Sawar IOS MAize 25,000 nil nil 09/06 --- 14) Ivs Knot Eshwar Alumina 30,600 nil nil 10/06 --- 15) Kikyo AtlANTIC LPG nil 21,000 nil 10/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) While Halo Bss I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 11/06 2) Zy Hi Sheng IOS MAize 27,000 nil nil 11/06 3) Ionic Hunters OSL Steam Coal nil 33,000 nil 11/06 4) Great Mary Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 12/06 5) Maa Saleha Beagum BSS MAize 40,000 nil nil 12/06 6) CMG Maxie IOS MOP nil 32,999 nil 12/06 7) Perth Sree Binni I.ORe 40,000 nil nil 12/06 8) Lia AdmiRAL Gypsum nil 55,047 nil 12/06 9) Maersk Dartford Maersk CNTR nil nil 400/100 12/06 10) Swarna Pushp ATLANTIC HSD nil 40,966 nil 12/06 11) STX Ace IOS HSD nil 25,000 nil 12/06 12) Ocean Wind ACT Mag I.ORe 70,000 nil nil 13/06 13) Spar Tarus Sree Binni I.ORe 40,000 nil nil 13/06 14) Jag Rani Sree Binni I.ORe 41,000 nil nil 13/06 15) Star Eracle Sree Binni I.Ore 40,000 nil nil 13/06 16) Mizunghai Maru SAIL COking coal nil 50,000 nil 13/06 17) Yaan By Nie Synergy M.Ore nil 6,300 nil 13/06 18) Thor Integrity Seahorse M.ORe nil 21,600 nil 13/06 19) STX Infinity ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 5,000 nil 13/06 20) New Creation BSS MAize 30,000 nil nil 15/06 21) Siva Emerland Eshwar Pet Coke nil 22,250 nil 15/06 22) Kota Kya SEAWAYS CNTR nil nil 100/100 15/06 23) Stx Crocus Navship Steam Coal nil 57,000 nil 16/06 24) Unity RELAY CNTR nil nil 250/250 16/06 25) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 450/400 17/06 26) Genco Normandy Seatrans Steam Coal nil 33,000 nil 18/06 27) Desert Concord BSS M.ORe nil 21,300 nil 18/06 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL