UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
Jun 11Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 20 Waiting Vessels 15 Expected Vessels 27 Total Vessels 62 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV KAMLESH ESSAR Iron Ore P 10/06 ----- ----- 24,000 nil nil 73,200 2) MV ARCHIGTIS SAIL Coking Coal 10/06 ----- ----- nil 15,000 nil 63,747 3) MV OEL VICTORY RELAY CNTR 11/06 ----- ----- nil nil 1,590 11,162 4) MV ANNA ELISABETH B.S.S Steam Coal 06/06 ----- ----- nil 4,800 nil 45,523 5) Barge JUBILEE -VI B.S.S Steam Coal ----- ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 2,000 6) MT JAG AMISHA ATLANTIC HSD 03/06 ----- ----- nil 800 nil 29,200 7) MV YUE HAI LOTUS Maize 28/05 ----- ----- 2,950 nil nil 15,425 8) MV OCEAN MELODY IOS Maize 29/06 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 30,000 9) MV FU WEN SHAN SEAWAYS B.An & Pil 01/06 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 3,460 10) MV CORE LEADER OL NAVSHIP Alumina 28/05 ----- ----- nil 2,350 nil COMP 11) MV ELINA B ADMIRAL Gypsum 01/06 ----- ----- nil 5,800 nil 3,216 12) Barge JUBILEE -V B.S.S Steam Coal ----- ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil COMP 13) MV GRANDE FORTUNA AS SHIPPING B.An & Gr 07/06 ----- ----- nil 1,515 nil 2,931 14) MV YONG XIN 201 SEAWAYS Steel Cargo 01/06 ----- ----- 3,061 nil nil 13,022 15) MV FLORA INTEGRAL Coking Coal 03/06 ----- ----- nil 15,950 nil 23,950 16) MV VISWA PRERNA SAIL Coking Coal 09/06 ----- ----- nil 4,000 nil 13,000 17) MV HELGA PUYVAST G.Blocks 03/06 ----- ----- 395 nil nil 1,464 18) MT VICTORY ATLANTIC MS 10/06 ----- ----- nil 1,159 nil 50 19) MT SUVARNA SWAR ATLANTIC HSD 07/06 ----- ----- 3,400 nil nil 7,600 20) MV VALIANT STAR JYOTHI Rockphosp 05/06 ----- ----- nil 8,400 nil 15,908 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Hellen InteGRAL Palm Meth 5,000 nil nil 20/05 --- 2) Densa Falcon IOS MAize 31,500 nil nil 30/05 --- 3) Yangtze Dignity IOS MAize 31,000 nil nil 04/06 --- 4) Tan Binh Tinna Lime Stone nil 6,600 nil 04/06 --- 5) Berge Nantong IOS LPG nil 20,000 nil 04/06 --- 6) Danuta GPRSPL Prop&Bau nil 28,967 nil 05/06 --- 7) Ipanema Pennisular MAize 27,500 nil nil 06/06 --- 8) Tamil Periyar Seapol T.COal 40,000 nil nil 06/06 --- 9) Asphat Alliance AtlaNTIC Bitumen 5,000 nil nil 06/06 --- 10) Grand Fortuna Asshipping GB 2,000 nil nil 07/06 --- 11) Densa Lion BSS Steam Coal nil 53,902 nil 07/06 --- 12) Front Hakata AtlantIC Crude Oil nil 112,731 nil 07/06 --- 13) Glorios Sawar IOS MAize 25,000 nil nil 09/06 --- 14) Ivs Knot Eshwar Alumina 30,600 nil nil 10/06 --- 15) Kikyo AtlANTIC LPG nil 21,000 nil 10/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) While Halo Bss I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 11/06 2) Zy Hi Sheng IOS MAize 27,000 nil nil 11/06 3) Ionic Hunters OSL Steam Coal nil 33,000 nil 11/06 4) Great Mary Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 12/06 5) Maa Saleha Beagum BSS MAize 40,000 nil nil 12/06 6) CMG Maxie IOS MOP nil 32,999 nil 12/06 7) Perth Sree Binni I.ORe 40,000 nil nil 12/06 8) Lia AdmiRAL Gypsum nil 55,047 nil 12/06 9) Maersk Dartford Maersk CNTR nil nil 400/100 12/06 10) Swarna Pushp ATLANTIC HSD nil 40,966 nil 12/06 11) STX Ace IOS HSD nil 25,000 nil 12/06 12) Ocean Wind ACT Mag I.ORe 70,000 nil nil 13/06 13) Spar Tarus Sree Binni I.ORe 40,000 nil nil 13/06 14) Jag Rani Sree Binni I.ORe 41,000 nil nil 13/06 15) Star Eracle Sree Binni I.Ore 40,000 nil nil 13/06 16) Mizunghai Maru SAIL COking coal nil 50,000 nil 13/06 17) Yaan By Nie Synergy M.Ore nil 6,300 nil 13/06 18) Thor Integrity Seahorse M.ORe nil 21,600 nil 13/06 19) STX Infinity ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 5,000 nil 13/06 20) New Creation BSS MAize 30,000 nil nil 15/06 21) Siva Emerland Eshwar Pet Coke nil 22,250 nil 15/06 22) Kota Kya SEAWAYS CNTR nil nil 100/100 15/06 23) Stx Crocus Navship Steam Coal nil 57,000 nil 16/06 24) Unity RELAY CNTR nil nil 250/250 16/06 25) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 450/400 17/06 26) Genco Normandy Seatrans Steam Coal nil 33,000 nil 18/06 27) Desert Concord BSS M.ORe nil 21,300 nil 18/06 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)