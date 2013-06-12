Jun 12- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 16
Waiting Vessels 17
Expected Vessels 30
Total Vessels 63
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV KAMLES ESSAR I.Ore Pelle 10/06 ----- ----- 49,800 nil nil 23,400
2) MV ARCHIGTIS SAIL Coking Coa 10/06 ----- ----- nil 16,268 nil 48,547
3) MV ANNA ELISABETH B.S.S Steam Coa 06/06 ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil 43,943
4) MT JAG AMISHA ATLANTIC HS 03/06 ----- ----- nil 22,600 nil 6,600
5) MV YUE HAI LOTUS Maiz 28/05 ----- ----- 1,870 nil nil 13,499
6) MV OCEAN MELODY IOS Maiz 29/06 ----- ----- 860 nil nil 27,494
7) MV FU WEN SHAN SEAWAYS B.Anode 01/06 ----- ----- nil 542 nil 5,205
8) MV TAMIL PERIYAR SEAPOL Thermal Coa 06/06 ----- ----- 4,260 nil nil 39,679
9) MV TAN BINH -24 TINNA VIETRA Lime Ston 04/06 ----- ----- nil 450 nil 6,150
10) Barge JUBILEE B.S.S Steam Coal 04/06 ----- ----- nil 1,000 nil 1,000
11) MV GRANDE FORTUNA AS SHIPPING B.Anode 07/06 ----- ----- nil 1,011 nil 6,920
12) MV YONG XIN 201 SEAWAYS Steel Carg 01/06 ----- ----- 1,134 nil nil 11,888
13) MV FLORA INTEGRAL Coking Coa 03/06 ----- ----- nil 8,700 nil 17,108
14) MV VISWA PRERNA SAIL Coking Coa 09/06 ----- ----- nil 11,857 nil COMP
15) MV HELGA PUYVAST G.Blocks 03/06 ----- ----- TOCOME nil nil 1,464
PUYVAST Steel Carg 03/06 ----- ----- 1,199 nil nil 696
16) MV VALIANT STAR JYOTHI Rockphos 05/06 ----- ----- nil 5,100 nil 11,970
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Hellen InteGRAL Palm Methney 5,000 nil nil 20/05 ---
2) Densa Falcon IOS MAize 31,500 nil nil 30/05 ---
3) Yangtze Dignity IOS MAize 31,000 nil nil 04/06 ---
4) Berge Nantong IOS LPG nil 20,000 nil 04/06 ---
5) Danuta GPRSPL Propane nil 28,967 nil 05/06 ---
6) BW Daunta GPRSPL Propane 28,967 nil nil 05/06 ---
7) Ipanema Pennisular MAize 27,500 nil nil 06/06 ---
8) Asphat Alliance AtlaNTIC Bitumen 5,000 nil nil 06/06 ---
9) Grand Fortuna Asshipping GB 2,000 nil nil 07/06 ---
10) Densa Lion BSS Steam Coal nil 53,902 nil 07/06 ---
11) Front Hakata AtlantIC Crude Oil nil 112,731 nil 07/06 ---
12) Glorios Sawar IOS MAize 25,000 nil nil 09/06 ---
13) Ivs Knot Eshwar Alumina 30,600 nil nil 10/06 ---
14) Kikyo AtlANTIC LPG nil 21,000 nil 10/06 ---
15) While Halo BSS I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 11/06 ---
16) Zy Hi Sheng IOS MAize 27,000 nil nil 11/06 ---
17) Ionic Hunters OSL STeam Coal nil 33,000 nil 11/06 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) CMG Maxie IOS MOP nil 32,999 nil 12/06
2) Lia AdmiRAL Gypsum nil 55,047 nil 12/06
3) Maersk Dartford Maersk CNTR nil nil 400/100 12/06
4) Thor Integrity Seahorse M.ORe nil 21,600 nil 12/06
5) Swarna Pushp ATLANTIC HSD nil 40,966 nil 12/06
6) Great Mary Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 12/06
7) Maa Saleha Beagum BSS MAize 40,000 nil nil 12/06
8) Perth Sree Binni I.ORe 40,000 nil nil 13/06
9) Atro BSS I.Ore 20,000 nil nil 13/06
10) Spar Tarus Sree Binni I.ORe 40,000 nil nil 13/06
11) Jag Rani Sree Binni I.ORe 41,000 nil nil 13/06
12) Star Eracle Sree Binni I.Ore 40,000 nil nil 13/06
13) STX Infinity ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 5,000 nil 13/06
14) APKJ Kias Seapol T.COal 20,000 nil nil 14/06
15) Mizunghai Maru SAIL COking coal nil 50,000 nil 14/06
16) Yaan By Nie Synergy M.Ore nil 6,300 nil 14/06
17) STX Ace IOS HSD nil 25,000 nil 14/06
18) Genco Avenrenge BSS I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 15/06
19) New Creation BSS MAize 30,000 nil nil 15/06
20) Siva Emerland Eshwar Pet Coke nil 22,250 nil 15/06
21) Kota Kya SEAWAYS CNTR nil nil 100/100 15/06
22) GAEA Esskay C.Soda nil 12,466 nil 15/06
23) Stx Crocus Navship Steam Coal nil 57,000 nil 16/06
24) Xi Hua SAIL COking coal nil 50,000 nil 16/06
25) Unity RELAY CNTR nil nil 250/250 16/06
26) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 450/400 17/06
27) Ocean Wind ACT Mag I.ORe 70,000 nil nil 18/06
28) Genco Normandy Seatrans Steam Coal nil 33,000 nil 18/06
29) Desert Concord BSS M.ORe nil 21,300 nil 18/06
30) Gaschem Hamburg JMB L.Ammonia nil 8,000 nil 23/06
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High
SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;
MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock;
CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil;
DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed
rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine
Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;
RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR:
Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon
Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES:
W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude
Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL :
C PALM OIL