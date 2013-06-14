Jun 14Port conditions of Vishakhapatnam as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 15 Waiting Vessels 17 Expected Vessels 39 Total Vessles 71 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV LIA ADMIRAL GYPSUM 12/06 ----- ----- nil 2,100 nil 52,947 2) MV WHITE HALO B.S.S I.ORE FINES 11/06 ----- ----- 33,060 nil nil 1,000 3) MV DENSA LION B.S.S Steam Coal 07/06 ----- ----- nil nil nil 51,659 4) Barge JUBI B.S.S Steam Coal ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 2,000 5) MT SWARNA PUSHP ATLANTIC HSD 12/06 ----- ----- nil 35,100 nil 5,866 6) MV YUE HAI LOTUS Maize 28/05 ----- ----- 1,629 nil nil 11,712 7) MV OCEAN MELODY IOS Maize 29/06 ----- ----- 2,605 nil nil 24,911 8) MV FU WEN SHAN SEAWAYS B.Anodes 01/06 ----- ----- nil 2,242 nil 1,059 9) MV CMB MAXIME I.O.S MOP 12/06 ----- ----- nil 4,950 nil 28,049 10) MV TAMIL PERIYAR SEAPOL Thermal 06/06 ----- ----- 17,432 nil nil 11) MV TAN BINH -24 TINVIE Lime Stone 04/06 ----- ----- nil 2,466 nil 12) MV GRANDE FORTUNA AS SHIP Granite 07/06 ----- ----- nil nil nil 1,920 13) MV YONG XIN 201 SEAWAYS Steel Cargo 01/06 ----- ----- 2,957 nil nil 7,169 14) MV ANNA ELISABETH B.S.S Steam Coal 06/06 ----- ----- nil 16,920 nil 22,916 15) MV IVS KNOT ESHWAR ALUMINA 10/06 ----- ----- 27,000 nil nil 3,600 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Hellen InteGRAL Palm Me 5,000 nil nil ----- 20/05 2) Densa Falcon IOS MAize 31,500 nil nil ----- 30/05 3) Yangtze Dignity IOS MAize 31,000 nil nil ----- 04/06 4) Berge Nantong IOS LPG nil 20,000 nil ----- 04/06 5) Danuta GPRSPL Propan nil 28,967 nil ----- 05/06 6) Ipanema Pennisular MAize 27,500 nil nil ----- 06/06 7) Asphat Alliance AtlaNTIC Bitumen 5,000 nil nil ----- 06/06 8) Grand Fortuna Asshipping GB 2,000 nil nil ----- 07/06 9) Front Hakata AtlantIC Crude Oil nil 112,731 nil ----- 07/06 10) Glorios Sawar IOS MAize 25,000 nil nil ----- 09/06 11) Kikyo AtlANTIC LPG nil 21,000 nil ----- 10/06 12) Zy Hi Sheng IOS MAize 27,000 nil nil ----- 11/06 13) Ionic Hunters OSL STeam Coal nil 33,000 nil ----- 11/06 14) Botofogo Pennisular I.Ore 70,000 nil nil ----- 13/06 15) Perth Sree Binni I.ORe 40,000 nil nil ----- 13/06 16) APJ Kais Seapol T.Coal 20,000 nil nil ----- 13/06 17) Thorintegrity Seahorse M.Ore nil 21,600 nil ----- 13/06 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Atro BSS I.Ore 20,000 nil nil 14/06 2) Prince Hendry Esskay I.Sand 12,000 nil nil 14/06 3) Maa Saleha BSS Maize 40,000 nil nil 14/06 4) Great Mary Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 14/06 5) Mizunghai Maru SAIL COking coal nil 50,000 nil 14/06 6) Star Capeela ESskay Pet Coke nil 20,000 nil 14/06 7) STX Infinity Atlanti C.Soda nil 5,000 nil 14/06 8) STX Ace IOS HSD nil 25,000 nil 14/06 9) Genco Avenrenge BSS I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 15/06 10) Jag Rani Sree Binni IORe 41,000 nil nil 15/06 11) Spar Tarus Sree Binni I.ORe 40,000 nil nil 15/06 12) Yaan By Nie Synergy M.Ore nil 6,300 nil 15/06 13) Kota Kya SEAWAYS CONT nil nil 100/100 15/06 14) Silver Fern Focus Cont nil nil 300/300 15/06 15) Jag Puspha Sravan HSD nil 18,000 nil 15/06 16) Star Eracle Sree Binni I.ORe 40,000 nil nil 16/06 17) New Creation BSS MAize 30,000 nil nil 16/06 18) Siva Emerland Eshwar Pet Coke nil 22,250 nil 16/06 19) Xi Hua SAIL COking coal nil 50,000 nil 16/06 20) Stx Crocus Navship Steam Coal nil 57,000 nil 16/06 21) Ocean Wind ACT Mag I.ORe 70,000 nil nil 17/06 22) Hiberna BSS Maize 25,000 nil nil 17/06 23) Orchid Atlantic FO&LSHS 21,000 nil nil 17/06 24) Rabindrath Tagore ATlantic MS&SKO 25,000 nil nil 17/06 25) Unity RELAY CONT nil nil 250/250 17/06 26) Gaea Esskay C.Soda nil 12,466 nil 17/06 27) Sanmar Seredane Atlantic MS&SKO 20,000 nil nil 18/06 28) Genco Normandy Seatrans Steam Coal nil 33,000 nil 18/06 29) Passat Spring BTL Cont nil nil 400/450 18/06 30) OEL Victory RELAY Cont nil nil 250/250 18/06 31) Pearl Bridge Sravan A.Nirate nil 13,850 nil 19/06 32) Captain Harry Admiral Gypsum nil 55,047 nil 19/06 33) Wadi Safga ACT Mag I.ORe 67,000 nil nil 20/06 34) Chandi Prasad Essar I.ORe 110,000 nil nil 20/06 35) Yong An Jyoth DAP nil 38,500 nil 20/06 36) Wadi Almoyk SAIL COking coal nil 50,000 nil 20/06 37) Almajeda GAC A.Ammonia nil 4,000 nil 20/06 38) Gaschem Hamburg JMB L.Ammonia nil 8,000 nil 23/06 39) Common Calpyso SEatrans Steam Coal nil 35,000 nil 24/06 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL