Jun 17- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 33 Total Vessels 50 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV TAMIL PERIYAR SEAPOL Thermal Coal 16/06 ----- ----- 14,540 nil nil 20,442 2) MV ARCHIGTIS SAIL Coking Coal 16/06 ----- ----- nil 13,000 nil 7,913 3) MV TAN BINH -24 TINNA VIETRA Lime Stone 14/06 ----- ----- nil 3,400 nil 2,752 4) Barge JUBILEE BSS Steam Coal 14/06 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 5) MV GRANDE FORTUNA AS SHIPPING Granite 16/06 ----- ----- TOCOME nil nil 1,920 6) MV YONG XIN 201 SEAWAYS Steel Cargo 16/06 ----- ----- 1,762 nil nil 10,126 7) MV FLORA INTEGRAL Coking Coal 16/06 ----- ----- nil 8,970 nil 9,286 8) MV ANNA ELISABETH BSS Steam Coal 16/06 ----- ----- nil 6,900 nil 37,807 9) MV IVS KNOT ESHWAR ALUMINA 14/06 ----- ----- TOCOME nil nil 30,600 10) MV VALIANT STAR JYOTHI Rockphos 16/06 ----- ----- nil 6,500 nil 5,643 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Hellen InteGRAL Palm Methne 5,000 nil nil 20/05 --- 2) Densa Falcon IOS MAize 31,500 nil nil 30/05 --- 3) Yangtze Dignity IOS MAize 31,000 nil nil 14/06 --- 4) Berge Nantong IOS LPG nil 20,000 nil 14/06 --- 5) Danuta GPRSPL Propane nil 28,967 nil 15/06 --- 6) Ipanema Pennisular MAize 27,500 nil nil 16/06 --- 7) Asphat Alliance AtlaNTIC Bitumen 5,000 nil nil 16/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Perth Sree Binni I.ORe 40,000 nil nil 17/06 2) Atro BSS I.Ore 20,000 nil nil 17/06 3) Spar Tarus Sree Binni I.ORe 40,000 nil nil 18/06 4) APKJ Kias Seapol T.COal 20,000 nil nil 18/06 5) Thor Integrity Seahorse M.ORe nil 21,600 nil 18/06 6) STX Infinity ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 5,000 nil 19/06 7) Almajeda GAC Ammonia nil 4,000 nil 20/06 8) Botafogo Pennisular I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 23/06 9) Jag Rani Sree Binni I.ORe 41,000 nil nil 24/06 10) Maa Saleha BSS Maize 40,000 nil nil 17/06 11) Great Mary Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 17/06 12) Mizunghai Maru SAIL COking coal nil 50,000 nil 18/06 13) STX Ace IOS HSD nil 25,000 nil 18/06 14) Genco Avenrenge BSS I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 18/06 15) Yaan By Nie Synergy M.Ore nil 6,300 nil 19/06 16) Kota Kya SEAWAYS CNTR nil nil 100/100 20/06 17) GAEA Esskay C.Soda nil 12,466 nil 23/06 18) Silver Fern Focus CNTR nil nil 300/300 24/06 19) Star Eracle Sree Binni I.ORe 40,000 nil nil 16/06 20) New Creation BSS MAize 30,000 nil nil 16/06 21) Siva Emerland Eshwar Pet Coke nil 22,250 nil 16/06 22) Stx Crocus Navship Steam Coal nil 57,000 nil 16/06 23) Xi Hua SAIL COking coal nil 50,000 nil 16/06 24) Unity RELAY CNTR nil nil 250/250 16/06 25) Hiberna BSS Maize 25,000 nil nil 17/06 26) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 450/400 17/06 27) Ocean Wind ACT Mag I.ORe 70,000 nil nil 18/06 28) Genco Normandy Seatrans Steam Coal nil 33,000 nil 18/06 29) Desert Concord BSS M.ORe nil 21,300 nil 18/06 30) Pearl Bridge Sravan A.Nirate nil 13,850 nil 19/06 31) Chandi Prasad Essar I.ORe 110,000 nil nil 20/06 32) Gaschem Hamburg JMB L.Ammonia nil 8,000 nil 23/06 33) Common Calpyso SEatrans Steam Coal nil 35,000 nil 24/06 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL