Jun 20Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 19 Waiting Vessels 18 Expected Vessels 25 Total Vessles 62 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV XIN HUA SAIL Coking Coal 17/08 ----- ----- nil 13,801 nil 27,667 2) MV UNITY RELAY I & E 18/06 ----- ----- nil nil 10,805 25,418 3) MV PASSAT SPRING BTL I & E 18/06 ----- ----- nil nil 18,158 950 4) MT FRONT HAKATA ATLANTIC Crude Oil 07/06 ----- ----- nil 11,000 nil 112 5) MV STX CROCUS NAVSHIP Steam Coal 16/06 ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil 47,400 6) Barge JUBILEE -VI B.S.S Steam Coal 16/06 ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil 7) LPG/C. BERGE INTEROCEAN LPG 04/06 ----- ----- nil 10,552 nil 8) MT STAR CA ESSKA C.P.Cok 14/06 ----- ----- 5,500 nil nil 258 9) MV OCEAN MELODY IOS Maize 29/06 ----- ----- 3,510 nil nil 7,729 10) MT HELLEN INTEGRAL Palm 20/05 ----- ----- nil 908 nil 1,783 11) MV SIVA ESHWAR C.P. Coke 16/06 ----- ----- 1,620 nil nil 1,100 12) MV LIA ADMIRAL Gypssum 12/06 ----- ----- nil 9,150 nil 15,335 13) MV IONIC HUNTRESS OSL Steam Coal 11/06 ----- ----- nil 14,000 nil 2,348 14) MV GREAT MARY PUYVAST Granite 17/06 ----- ----- nil nil nil 32,700 15) MV TAMIL ANNA SEAPOL Thermal 18/06 ----- ----- 1,572 nil nil 4,428 16) MV JAG RANI SREE BINNI Iron Ore 16/06 ----- ----- 25,000 nil nil 18,720 17) MV DENSA LION B.S.S Steam Coal 07/06 ----- ----- 27,370 nil nil 6,179 18) MT JAG PUSHPA SRAVAN HSD 17/06 ----- ----- nil 13,270 nil 6,455 19) MT ORCHIDS ATLANTIC FO & LSHS 16/05 ----- ----- nil 500 nil 17,500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Yue Hai Lotus MAize 10,613 nil nil ----- 28/05 2) Densa Falcon IOS MAize 31,500 nil nil ----- 30/05 3) Yangtze Dignity IOS MAize 31,000 nil nil ----- 04/06 4) Danuta GPRSPL Propan nil 28,967 nil ----- 05/06 5) Ipanema Pennisular MAize 27,500 nil nil ----- 06/06 6) Asphat Alliance AtlaNTIC Bitumen 5,000 nil nil ----- 06/06 7) Glorios Sawar IOS MAize 25,000 nil nil ----- 09/06 8) Kikyo AtlANTIC LPG nil 21,000 nil ----- 10/06 9) Zy Hi Sheng IOS MAize 27,000 nil nil ----- 11/06 10) Ionic Hunters OSL STeam Coal nil 33,000 nil ----- 11/06 11) Prince Hendry Esskay I.Sand 12,000 nil nil ----- 14/06 12) Yaan By Nie Synergy M.ORe nil 6,300 nil ----- 15/06 13) Rabindrath Tagore AtLANTIC MS&SKO 25,000 nil nil ----- 16/06 14) Tamil Kamaraj Seapol T.COal 22,000 nil nil ----- 18/06 15) Suvarna Swarajya AtLANTIC HSD&MS 12,000 nil nil ----- 18/06 16) Jag Laxmi KR&Sons Trns L Cr 27,000 nil nil ----- 18/06 17) Sanmar Seredane ATLANTIC MS&SKO 20,000 nil nil ----- 18/06 18) Gaea Esskay SHIP C.Soda nil 12,466 nil ----- 18/06 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Hiberna Bss MAize 25,000 nil nil 19/06 2) Ocean Hawk EshWAR A.Powder 30,600 nil nil 19/06 3) Swarna Godavari ATLANTIC Trns L 27,000 nil nil 19/06 4) Pearl Bridge Sravan A.Nirate nil 13,850 nil 19/06 5) Yong An Jyoth DAP nil 38,500 nil 19/06 6) OEL Victory RELAY Cont nil nil 250/250 19/06 7) Maersk Delmont GPRSPL CONT nil nil 400/100 19/06 8) Captain Harry Admiral Gypsum nil 55,047 nil 19/06 9) Wadi Safga ACT Mag I.ORe 67,000 nil nil 20/06 10) Chandi Prasad Essar I.ORe 110,000 nil nil 21/06 11) Spar Tarus Sree BINNI I.Ore 40,000 nil nil 21/06 12) Desert Condor Bss M.Ore nil 21,300 nil 21/06 13) Buxharmony Chakiat CONT nil nil 306/350 21/06 14) Genco Auvergne SC&CO I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 22/06 15) Fair lady SAIL COking coal nil 50,000 nil 21/06 16) Genco Narmondy Seatrnas STeam Coal nil 33,000 nil 22/06 17) Gaschem Hamburg JMB L.Ammonia nil 8,000 nil 23/06 18) East JMB MOP nil 30,000 nil 24/06 19) Common Calpyso SEatrans Steam Coal nil 35,000 nil 25/06 20) Strom Rider NavSHIP A.Powder 31,500 nil nil 25/06 21) Euro Max BTL CONT nil nil 400/450 25/06 22) Ram Prasad Essar I.Ore 100,000 nil nil 25/06 23) New Creation Bss MAize 30,000 nil nil 25/06 24) Rickmers Dubai Ula Steel Cargo 4,000 nil nil 27/06 25) Almajeda GAC A.Ammonia nil 4,000 nil 28/06 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL