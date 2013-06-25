Jun 25- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 11 Expected Vessels 26 Total Vessels 50 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV EURO MAX BTL CNTR 24/06 ----- ----- nil nil 275 845 2) MT LEADER ATLANTIC HSD 23/06 ----- ----- nil 50,500 nil 12,452 3) MV YANGTZE DIGNITYIOS Maize 04/06 ----- ----- 3,090 nil nil 15,530 4) MV YUE HAI BSS Maize 28/05 ----- ----- TOCOME nil nil 10,613 5) MV MAA SALEHA BSS Maize 16/06 ----- ----- 4,400 nil nil 26,885 6) MV YONG AN 2 JYOTHI SHG DAP 19/06 ----- ----- nil 6,450 nil 3,700 7) MV CAPTAIN HARRY ADMIRAL Gypsum 19/06 ----- ----- nil 19,000 nil 8,997 8) MV GENCO NORMANDY SEATRANS Steam Coal 21/06 ----- ----- nil 11,700 nil 8,785 9) MV STAR CAPELLA ESSKAY SHG CPCoke 14/06 ----- ----- 2,118 nil nil 10,904 10) MV VISHVA DIKSHA SEAPOL Thermal Coal 22/06 ----- ----- 16,990 nil nil 5,037 11) MV STX CROCUS NAVSHIP Steam Coal 16/06 ----- ----- nil 8,868 nil COMP 12) MV FOUR HAMBURG SREE BINNI Iron Ore CLO 23/06 ----- ----- TOCOME nil nil 34,500 13) MT GASCHEM HAMBURGJMB L Ammonia 24/06 ----- ----- nil 7,650 nil 50 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Densa Falcon IOS MAize 31,500 nil nil 30/05 --- 2) Danuta GPRSPL Propane nil 28,967 nil 05/06 --- 3) Ipanema Pennisular MAize 27,500 nil nil 06/06 --- 4) Asphat Alliance AtlaNTIC Bitumen 5,000 nil nil 06/06 --- 5) Glorios Sawar IOS MAize 25,000 nil nil 09/06 --- 6) Kikiyo AtlANTIC LPG nil 21,000 nil 10/06 --- 7) Zy Hi Sheng IOS MAize 27,000 nil nil 11/06 --- 8) Pearl Bridge Sravan ANirate nil 13,850 nil 19/06 --- 9) Hiberina BSS MAize 25,000 nil nil 21/06 --- 10) Desert Condor BSS MORe nil 21,300 nil 22/06 --- 11) East JMB MOP nil 30,000 nil 24/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Ram Prasad Essar IOre 100,000 nil nil 25/06 2) TCI prabhu GPRSPL Food grains 3,000 nil nil 25/06 3) Orchid AtlanTIC FO 24,000 nil nil 25/06 4) Storm Rider Navship APowder nil 31,500 nil 25/06 5) Genco Auvergne SC&CO IOre 35,000 nil nil 26/06 6) Common Calpyso SEatrans Steam Coal nil 35,000 nil 26/06 7) Grand Braker BSS STeam Coal nil 53,902 nil 26/06 8) Maersk Darlington Maerst CNTR nil nil 897/100 26/06 9) Olympic Fair AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 130,000 nil 26/06 10) Kang Shun SC&CO IORe 35,000 nil nil 27/06 11) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 200/200 27/06 12) AL Saffiah gAC SMonomer nil 8,550 nil 27/06 13) Rickmers Dubai Ula Steel Cargo 4,000 nil nil 28/06 14) Almajeda GAC Ammonia nil 4,000 nil 28/06 15) Athina Carra SAIL Coking Coal nil 45,000 nil 28/06 16) Valliant Star Everun Dolomite nil 42,600 nil 28/06 17) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 28/06 18) Tiger Di Esskay SHG STeam Coal nil 55,000 nil 29/06 19) Lord Eversun Pet Coke nil 48,525 nil 29/06 20) DL Race Esskay SHG Acetone nil 2,500 nil 30/06 21) Rina BSS STeam Coal nil 55,050 nil 30/06 22) You Long Ling ACT Bauxite nil 28,390 nil 30/06 23) Atlantic Lengend BSS CCoal nil 77,363 nil 01/07 24) Yangtec Classic IOS MOP nil 27,000 nil 03/07 25) Arabian Orchid GAC Styrene nil 7,850 nil 03/07 26) Josco Changzhou BSS MOP nil 35,000 nil 06/07 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL