Jun 26Port conditions ofVisakhapatnam as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 13 Expected Vessels 28 Total Vessles 53 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV ELINA B ADMIRAL Gypsum 01/06 ----- ----- nil 5,920 nil 51,078 2) MT LEADER ATLANTIC HSD 23/06 ----- ----- nil 10,042 nil 2,500 3) MV TCI PRABHU GPRSPL Food Grains 25/06 ----- ----- nil nil 3,000 4) MV YANGTZE DIGNITYIOS Maize 04/06 ----- ----- 2,970 nil nil 13,075 5) MV YUE HAI LOTUS Maize 28/05 ----- ----- 4,030 nil nil 6,541 6) MV MAA SALEHA B.S.S Maize 16/06 ----- ----- 7,000 nil nil 19,980 7) MV YONG AN 2 JYOTHI SHIP D.A.P 19/06 ----- ----- nil 3,595 nil COMPL 8) MV DESERT CONDOR B.S.S M. Ore 22/06 ----- ----- nil 12,000 nil 14,000 9) MV CAPTAIN HARRY ADMIRAL Gypsum 19/06 ----- ----- nil 11,554 nil COMPL 10) MV STAR CAPELLA ESSKAY SHIP Coke & Steel 14/06 ----- ----- 2,149 nil nil 8,755 11) MV VISHVA DIKSHA SEAPOL Thermal Coal 22/06 ----- ----- 11,709 nil nil COMPL 12) MV FOUR NABUCCO SREE BINNI Iron Ore 23/06 ----- ----- 33,350 nil nil COMPL Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Densa Falcon IOS MAize 31,500 nil nil 30/05 --- 2) Danuta GPRSPL Prop&Bautne nil 28,967 nil 05/06 --- 3) Asphat Alliance AtlaNTIC Bitumen 5,000 nil nil 06/06 --- 4) Ipanema Pennisular MAize 27,500 nil nil 06/06 --- 5) Glorios Sawar IOS MAize 25,000 nil nil 09/06 --- 6) Kikiyo AtlANTIC LPG nil 21,000 nil 10/06 --- 7) Zy Hi Sheng IOS MAize 27,000 nil nil 11/06 --- 8) Pearl Bridge Sravan A.Nirate nil 13,850 nil 19/06 --- 9) Hiberina Bss MAize 25,000 nil nil 21/06 --- 10) East JMB MOP nil 30,000 nil 24/06 --- 11) Ram Prasad Essar I.Ore 100,000 nil nil 25/06 --- 12) Orchids Atlantic FO,LSHS,&LDO 24,000 nil nil 25/06 --- 13) Storm Rider Navship A.Powder nil 31,500 nil 25/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Maersk Darlington Maerst CONT nil nil 897/100 26/06 2) Unity Relay CONT nil nil 200/200 26/06 3) Genco Auvergne SC&CO I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 27/06 4) OEL Victory Relay CONT nil nil 250/250 27/06 5) Olympic Fair AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 130,000 nil 27/06 6) Rickmers Dubai Ula Steel Cargo 4,000 nil nil 28/06 7) Good Trade Seapol T.Coal 40,000 nil nil 28/06 8) Athina Carra SAIL Coking Coal nil 45,000 nil 28/06 9) Valliant Star Everun Dolomite nil 42,600 nil 28/06 10) Kang Shun SC&CO I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 29/06 11) Grand Breaker BSS Steam Coal nil 53,902 nil 29/06 12) Tiger Di Esskay SHIP STeam Coal nil 55,000 nil 29/06 13) Lord Eversun Pet Coke nil 48,525 nil 29/06 14) Silver Fern Focus Trans Cont nil nil 500/350 29/06 15) DL Race Esskay SHIP IPA&Acetone nil 2,500 nil 29/06 16) All Cargo Arathi Synergy T.Logs nil 6,000 nil 29/06 17) Vedika Prem Atlantic HSD nil 17,000 nil 29/06 18) Common Calypso Seatrans Steam Coal nil 35,000 nil 30/06 19) Rina Bss STeam Coal nil 55,050 nil 30/06 20) You Long Ling ACT Bauxt&Stl nil 28390/2325 nil 30/06 21) Atlantic Lengend Bss C.Coal nil 77,363 nil 01/07 22) APL Bankok APL Cont nil nil 250/500 01/07 23) AL Saffiah GAC S.Monomer nil 8,550 nil 02/07 24) Birch IOS Alumina nil 24,750 nil 02/07 25) Yangtec Classic IOS MOP nil 27,000 nil 03/07 26) Arabian Orchid GAC Monomer&Meth nil 7,850 nil 05/07 27) Josco Changzhou Bss MOP nil 35,000 nil 06/07 28) Royal Pearl Seatrans R Phsophate nil 11,200 nil 06/07 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL