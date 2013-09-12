Sep 12Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 15
Waiting Vessels 16
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessles 48
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) M.V ATLANTIC HAWK I.O.S IUrea 07/09 ----- ----- nil 3,095 nil 54,272
2) M.V EISHO CHOWGULE EIron Ore 07/09 ----- ----- 37,300 nil nil 30,900
3) M.V PASSAT SPRING BTL CNTR 09/09 ----- ----- nil nil 8,793 16,495
4) M.V EMERALD STAR B.S.S ISteam Coal 07/09 ----- ----- nil 4,000 nil 40,165
5) M.T J.L NEHRU AVBGPR I Crude Oil 06/09 ----- ----- nil 29,000 nil 20,407
6) M.T AYAME ATLANTIC ILP Gas 01/09 ----- ----- nil 2,800 nil 7,340
7) M.V CORE J.M. BAXI Steel Cargo 05/09 ----- ----- 4,306 nil nil 3,898
8) M.V TESORO G.P.R.S.P.L ISulphur 07/09 ----- ----- nil 5,805 nil 1,745
9) M.V. PINE LE A.S. SHIP IBAKED AN 08/09 ----- ----- nil 1,221 nil 4,261
10) M.V ELBE G.F.S.A ICoking Coal 06/09 ----- ----- nil 12,500 nil 32,535
11) M.V.COMMON VENT EVERSUN IPET Coke 04/09 ----- ----- nil 8,000 nil 1,815
12) M.V. GLOVIS MA BSS E I.ORE & MS 03/09 ----- ----- 5,620 nil nil 10,583
13) M.V. ROSE BA NAVSH EIron Ore 01/09 ----- ----- 1,200 nil nil 42,600
14) M.V.CHANG H SREE BI EIron Ore 07/09 ----- ----- 15,700 nil nil 11,527
15) M.V. TYP JYOTHI SHIP IUrea 06/09 ----- ----- nil 3,100 nil 26,575
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Eastern Sun Esskay Steel Cargo 250 nil nil 22/08 ---
2) Rose Blasa Navship OreSTeam Co 50,000 45,211 nil 01/09 ---
3) Kamlesh Essar I.Ore 88,500 nil nil 03/09 ---
4) Common Venture SC&CO I.ORe 55,000 nil nil 04/09 ---
5) Yangtze Xing ZhongPosideon I.ORe 50,000 nil nil 06/09 ---
6) Thetis Glory JMB LPG nil 20,000 nil 06/09 ---
7) Tesoro Eshwar CP Coke 30,000 nil nil 07/09 ---
8) Sher Punjab SC&CO I.ORe 42,000 nil nil 08/09 ---
9) Pine Leader A S Shipping Granite 3,000 nil nil 08/09 ---
10) Tong Ji M Seatrans Rock Phos nil 8,430 nil 09/09 ---
11) Elbe JMB I.ORe 70,000 nil nil 10/09 ---
12) Chandi Prasad Essar I.Ore 90,000 nil nil 10/09 ---
13) Kobarid Esskay Sand 11,780 nil nil 10/09 ---
14) Asphat alliance Atlantic Bitumen 4,500 nil nil 10/09 ---
15) Diana Island Admiral Bitumen 17,000 nil nil 10/09 ---
16) Maersk Delmont Maersk Cont nil nil 400/100 11/09 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Maersk Delmont Maersk Cntr nil nil 400 12/09
2) SKUA Seaways Steel Cargo nil 20,000 nil 12/09
3) AL Saffiah GAC Styrenem Mon nil 10,425 nil 12/09
4) Dalian sTand ChoWGULE Bauxite nil 53,995 nil 12/09
5) Unity Relay Cntr nil nil 250 12/09
6) Vishva Nidhi Puyvast Urea nil 36,010 nil 13/09
7) Navious ProsperityGAC Coking COal nil 55,000 nil 13/09
8) Xin Tang Merchant Coking COal nil 50,000 nil 13/09
9) OEL Victory Relay Cntr nil nil 250 13/09
10) Apipradee Naree BSS Lime Stone nil 44,000 nil 13/09
11) STX Clover Grand STeam Coal nil 35,300 nil 15/09
12) Condor Seshorse Cntr nil nil 500 15/09
13) Pacific Cr JyOTHI SHIP Rock Phos nil 49,270 nil 16/09
14) Camber Seatrans L.ammonia nil 8,000 nil 16/09
15) Euro Max BTL Cntr nil nil 500 16/09
16) Blue Eternity Integral M.ORe nil 22,000 nil 16/09
17) Crystal Wind ACT MAG I.ORe 70,000 nil nil 20/09
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High
SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;
MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock;
CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil;
DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed
rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine
Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;
RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR:
Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon
Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES:
W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude
Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL :
C PALM OIL