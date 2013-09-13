Sep 13Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 14 Expected Vessels 32 Total Vessles 59 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M.V DALIAN STAR D CHOWGULE Bauxite 12/09 ----- ----- nil 7,260 nil 46,735 2) M.V SHER E PUNJAB S.C & CO Iron Ore 08/09 ----- ----- 26,938 nil nil 400 3) M.V UNITY RELAY CNTR 12/09 ----- ----- nil nil 5,944 6,782 4) M.V OEL VICTORY RELAY CNTR 12/09 ----- ----- nil nil 1,801 1,657 5) M.V. ROSE BALSAM NAVSHIP Iron Ore 01/09 ----- ----- 4,000 nil nil 4,823 6) JUBILEE - VI B.S.S Iron Ore 01/09 ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil COMP 7) M.V SKUA SEAWAYS S.Cargo 11/09 ----- ----- 2,670 nil nil 17,580 8) M.V. PINE LEADER A.S. SHIP BAKED ANODES 08/09 ----- ----- nil 1,355 nil 439 9) M.V ATLANTIC HAWK I.O.S Urea 07/09 ----- ----- nil 6,850 nil 41,504 10) M.V. COMMON VE S.C & CO Iron Ore 10/09 ----- ----- 4,050 nil nil 51,572 11) M.V EMERALD STAR B.S.S Steam Coal 07/09 ----- ----- nil 9,520 nil 20,047 12) M.T AL SHAFFIAH GAC Styre & Meth 12/09 ----- ----- nil 30 nil 10,395 13) M.V. TYPHOON JYOTHI SHIP Urea 06/09 ----- ----- nil 2,900 nil 16,428 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Eastern Sun Esskay Steel Cargo 250 nil nil 22/08 --- 2) Kamlesh Essar I.Ore 88,500 nil nil 03/09 --- 3) Yangtze Xing Zhon Posideon I.ORe 50,000 nil nil 06/09 --- 4) Thetis Glory JMB LPG nil 20,000 nil 06/09 --- 5) Elbe JMB I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 07/09 --- 6) Tesoro Eshwar CP Coke 30,000 nil nil 07/09 --- 7) Pine Leader A S Shipping Granite 3,000 nil nil 08/09 --- 8) Orchid Atlantic FO 15,000 nil nil 08/09 --- 9) Tong Ji Men Seatrans Rock Phos nil 8,430 nil 09/09 --- 10) Chandi Prasad Essar I.Ore 90,000 nil nil 10/09 --- 11) Common Venture SC&CO I.ORe 55,000 nil nil 10/09 --- 12) Asphat alliance Atlantic Bitumen 4,500 nil nil 10/09 --- 13) Marigoul GAC I.ORe 52,800 nil nil 11/09 --- 14) Peace Sky Monship Alumina 30,600 nil nil 12/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Diana Island Admiral Mill Scale 17,000 nil nil 13/09 2) AS Oriella IOS Palm metleye 5,000 nil nil 13/09 3) Vishva Nidhi Puyvast Urea nil 36,010 nil 13/09 4) Navious Prosperit GAC Coking COal nil 55,000 nil 13/09 5) Apipradee Naree BSS Lime Stone nil 44,000 nil 13/09 6) Castle Gate SC&CO I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 14/09 7) All Cargo Aarthi Synergy T.Logs nil 3,630 nil 14/09 8) Silver Fern Focus Cont nil nil 300/300 14/09 9) Jag Aanchal Atlantic HSD nil 25,024 nil 14/09 10) Tamil Periyar Seapol T.COal 45,000 nil nil 15/09 11) STX Clover Grand STeam Coal nil 35,300 nil 15/09 12) Suvarna Swarajya Atlantic SK,BS,H& Na 25,000 4,000 nil 16/09 13) Pacific Crown JyOTHI SHIP Rock Phosp nil 49,270 nil 16/09 14) Transceden Time IOS NP in bulk nil 30,663 nil 16/09 15) Camber Seatrans L.ammonia nil 8,000 nil 16/09 16) Euro Max BTL Cont nil nil 450/500 16/09 17) Condor Seshorse Cont nil nil 450/500 16/09 18) JL Rotterdam Atlantic S.ACid nil 10,000 nil 16/09 19) Blue Eternity Integral M.ORe nil 22,000 nil 16/09 20) Pioneer Tinna Lime Stone nil 6,600 nil 16/09 21) Sanmar Seredane Atlantic HSD&MS nil 31,779 nil 16/09 22) TCI Prabhu GPRSPL Food G/T.L 3,000 2,500 nil 17/09 23) Ram Prasad Essar I.ORe 85,700 nil nil 18/09 24) Oriental Dragon Seatrans M.ORI.ORe 22,000 nil nil 19/09 25) Ribbon SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 19/09 26) Key Future SAIL COking Coal nil 55,000 nil 19/09 27) Myknos Seas Infinity Lam Coke nil 5,500 nil 19/09 28) Crystal Wind ACT MAG I.ORe 70,000 nil nil 20/09 29) Super grace BSS COking Coal nil 79,338 nil 20/09 30) Doric Arrow SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 20/09 31) Sarwajahan OSL I.ORe 17,000 nil nil 25/09 32) Yasa Nelsin Integral COking Coal nil 79,353 nil 27/09 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL