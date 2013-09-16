Sep 16Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 30 Total Vessles 50 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M.V MARIGOULA GAC Iron Ore 11/09 ----- ----- 15,300 nil nil 37,500 2) LPG/C THETIS GLOR JMB LPG 06/09 ----- ----- nil 6,823 nil 4,116 3) M.V VISHVA NIDHI PUYVAST UREA 13/09 ----- ----- nil 5,540 nil 21,368 4) M.V SKUA SEAWAYS S.Cargo 11/09 ----- ----- 4,098 nil nil 3,511 5) M.V TESORO ESHWAR SHIP CP Coke 07/09 ----- ----- nil 5,730 nil 14,020 6) M.V ATLANTIC HAWK I.O.S Urea 07/09 ----- ----- nil 4,990 nil 25,405 7) M.V APIRADEE NARE B.S.S Lime Stone 13/09 ----- ----- nil 6,500 nil 37,500 8) M.V TONG JIN MEN SEATRANS R.Phosphate 09/09 ----- ----- nil 2,330 nil 50 9) M.V TAMIL PERIYAR SEAPOL Thermal Coal 15/09 ----- ----- 6,500 nil nil 37,400 10) M.V. COMMON VENT S.C & CO Iron Ore 10/09 ----- ----- 16,200 nil nil 13,172 11) M.V EASTERN SUN ESSKAY S.S Steel Cargo 30/08 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 250 12) M.V DIANA ISLAND ADMIRAL Mill Scale 13/09 ----- ----- 11,260 nil nil 7,740 13) M.V. TYPHOON JYOTHI SHIP Urea 06/09 ----- ----- nil 3,200 nil 5,737 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Kamlesh Essar I.Ore 88,500 nil nil 03/09 --- 2) Yangtze Xing Zhon Posideon I.ORe 50,000 nil nil 06/09 --- 3) Chandi Prasad Essar I.Ore 90,000 nil nil 10/09 --- 4) Common Venture SC&CO I.ORe 55,000 nil nil 10/09 --- 5) Castle Gate SC&CO I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 13/09 --- 6) AS Oriella IOS PAlm metleye 5,000 nil nil 13/09 --- 7) Kenza Atlantic FO&LDO nil 1,275 nil 15/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Pacific Crown JyOTHI SHIP Rock Phosp nil 49,270 nil 16/09 2) Transceden Time IOS NP (B) nil 30,663 nil 16/09 3) Condor Seshorse CNTR nil nil 450/500 16/09 4) All Cargo Arathi Synergy T.Logs nil 3,630 nil 16/09 5) Euro Max BTL CNTR nil nil 450/500 16/09 6) Full Wealth BSS I.ORe 41,500 nil nil 16/09 7) Fabulos SW Esskay S.S I.Sand 11,500 nil nil 16/09 8) TCI Prabhu GPRSPL F Gra/T.Logs 3,000 2,500 nil 16/09 9) Suvarna Swarjya Atlantic SK,&Na/P G nil 4,000 nil 16/09 10) Camber Seatrans L.ammonia nil 8,000 nil 16/09 11) Pioneer Tinna Lime Stone nil 6,600 nil 16/09 12) Blue Eternity Integral M.ORe nil 22,000 nil 16/09 13) Jag Aanchal Atlantic HSD nil 25,024 nil 17/09 14) Sanmar Seredane Atlantic HSD&MS nil 31,779 nil 17/09 15) Ram Prasad Essar I.ORe 85,700 nil nil 18/09 16) STX Clover Grand Steam Coal nil 35,300 nil 18/09 17) Key Future SAIL COking Coal nil 55,000 nil 18/09 19) JL Rotterdam Atlantic S.ACid nil 10,000 nil 18/09 20) Maersk Darlington Maersk CNTR nil nil 400/100 18/09 21) Desh Shanthi AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 45,000 nil 18/09 22) Oriental Dragon Seatrans M.ORI.ORe 22,000 nil nil 19/09 23) Myknos Seas Infinity Lam Coke nil 5,500 nil 19/09 24) Crystal Wind ACT MAG I.ORe 70,000 nil nil 20/09 25) Super grace BSS COking Coal nil 79,338 nil 20/09 26) Doric Arrow SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 20/09 27) Shinyo Ayush SAIL COking Coal nil 55,000 nil 20/09 28) Angel No 11 Esskay S.S C.Soda nil 16,000 nil 21/09 29) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 450/500 23/09 30) Sarwajahan OSL I.ORe 17,000 nil nil 25/09 31) Yasa Nelsin Integral COking Coal nil 79,353 nil 27/09 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL