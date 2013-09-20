Sep 20Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 17 Waiting Vessels 15 Expected Vessels 26 Total Vessles 58 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M.V CHANDI PRASAD ESSAR Iron Ore 10/09 ----- ----- 32,000 nil nil 18,000 2) M.V WEI HE SAIL COKING COAL 19/09 ----- ----- nil 24,000 nil 21,000 3) M.V. CASTLE GATE S.C & CO Iron Ore 13/09 ----- ----- 2,000 nil nil 5,425 4) M.V HANJIN VANCO HANJIN CNTR 19/09 ----- ----- nil nil 1,171 26,523 5) M.V VISHVA NIDHI PUYVAST UREA 13/09 ----- ----- nil 3,350 nil 7,771 6) M.V SKUA SEAWAYS S.Cargo 11/09 ----- ----- 1,394 nil nil COMP 7) M.V TRANSCENDEN T I.O.S N.P 16/09 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 30,663 8) M.V ATLANTIC HAWK I.O.S Urea 07/09 ----- ----- nil 2,830 nil 14,912 9) M.V KEY FUTURE SAIL COKING COAL 18/09 ----- ----- nil 7,500 nil 15,000 10) M.V PIONEER A TINNA Lime Stone 16/09 ----- ----- nil 600 nil 6,000 11) M.V. TCI PRABHU GPRSPL T. LOGS 17/09 ----- ----- nil 1,174 nil 1,301 12) M.V TAMIL KAMARAJ SIC [ L ] Thermal Coal 18/09 ----- ----- 19,500 nil nil 11,302 13) M.V EASTERN SUN ESSKAY S.S Steel Cargo 30/08 ----- ----- 772 nil nil 10,737 14) M.V PACIFIC CROWN JYOTHI R. PHOS 16/09 ----- ----- nil 6,770 nil 26,955 15) M.T SANMAR SERE ATLANTIC HSD & MS 18/09 ----- ----- nil 9,630 nil 8,743 16) M.T KENZA SRAVAN F.O & LDO 15/09 ----- ----- nil 110 nil 1,164 17) Lpg.c / CAMBERLEY SEATRANS L. AMMONIA 18/09 ----- ----- nil 4,400 nil 3,600 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Kamlesh Essar I.Ore 88,500 nil nil 03/09 --- 2) Yangtze Xing Zhon Posideon I.ORe 50,000 nil nil 06/09 --- 3) Castle Gate SC&CO I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 13/09 --- 4) AS Oriella IOS PAlm metleye 5,000 nil nil 13/09 --- 5) Transceden Time SPAN Pig Iron 31,500 nil nil 16/09 --- 6) Fabulos SW Esskay S.S I.Sand 11,500 nil nil 17/09 --- 7) TCI Prabhu GPRSL F Gra/T.Logs 3,000 2,500 nil 17/09 --- 8) Star Nortia GPRSL I.Ore 52,800 nil nil 18/09 --- 9) Ram Prasad Essar I.ORe 85,700 nil nil 18/09 --- 10) Myknos Seas Infinity Lam Coke nil 5,500 nil 18/09 --- 11) Prem Mala AtlantIC HSD nil 11,000 nil 18/09 --- 12) Full Wealth BSS I.ORe 40,500 nil nil 19/09 --- 13) Suvarna Swarjya AtlaNTIC SKO,Nap/PY G 25,000 4,000 nil 19/09 --- 14) AL Majedha GAC Ammonia nil 5,000 nil 19/09 --- 15) Wei He SAIL COking Coal nil 55,000 nil 19/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* x) Crystal Wind ACT MAG I.ORe 70,000 nil nil 20/09 2) Vinalines Star BSS Mill Scale 22,000 nil nil 20/09 3) Sanmar Seredane Atlantic SKO&HSD&MS 15,000 31,779 nil 20/09 4) JL Rotterdam Atlantic S.ACid nil 10,000 nil 20/09 5) Shinyo Ayush SAIL COking Coal nil 55,000 nil 20/09 6) Oriental Dragon Seatrans M.ORI.ORe 22,000 nil nil 21/09 7) Sulphur Guardian JyOTHI Molten Sulp nil 12,000 nil 21/09 8) Doric Arrow SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 21/09 9) Angel No 11 Esskay S.S C.Soda nil 16,000 nil 21/09 10) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 250 21/09 11) Silver Fern Focus CNTR nil nil 300/300 21/09 12) Liquid Success GAC Paralyxene nil 9,523 nil 21/09 13) Super grace BSS COking Coal nil 79,338 nil 22/09 14) Jag Aanchal ATLANTIC HSD nil 25,024 nil 22/09 15) ML Nehru AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 49,774 nil 22/09 16) Nan Chang Hai DS Narayan Steel Slabs 21,500 nil nil 23/09 17) Oryx M Navship A.Powder 30,600 nil nil 23/09 18) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 450/500 23/09 19) Arundel Castle InteGRAL Steel Plate 9,500 nil nil 24/09 20) Sarwajahan OSL I.ORe 17,000 nil nil 26/09 21) AMS Pegasus SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 26/09 22) Furniness London SAIL COking Coal nil 51,506 nil 26/09 23) Doric Pride SAIL COking Coal nil 28,000 nil 27/09 24) Yasa Nelsin Integral COking Coal nil 79,353 nil 28/09 25) Southern Koala Esskay S.S Ph. Acid nil 9,500 nil 28/09 26) Nsosco Glory IOS Urea nil 49,519 nil 30/09 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL