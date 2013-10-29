Oct 29Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 19 Waiting Vessels 28 Expected Vessels 32 Total Vessles 79 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M.V MALATHI ESSAR IRON ORE 17/10 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 54,367 2) M.V ANEMONE MERCHANT Iron Ore 21/10 ----- ----- 17,700 nil nil 52,065 3) M.V EURO MAX BTL CNTR 28/10 ----- ----- nil nil 6,918 13,359 4) M.V DRAGON SAIL COKING COAL 26/10 ----- ----- nil 28,000 nil 22,000 5) M.V CHANG YANG PI INFINITY Urea 05/10 ----- ----- nil 1,505 nil 319 6) M.V DIANA SEA TRANS DAP 16/10 ----- ----- nil 8,380 nil 7,197 7) M.V ALAED I O S A.Nitr & G.C 05/10 ----- ----- nil 1,456 nil 4,440 8) M.V TCI PRABHU GPRSPL Food Grains 17/10 ----- ----- 828 nil nil 1,872 9) M.V ORSOLINA BOTT I.O.S Urea 05/10 ----- ----- nil 5,510 nil 22,654 10) M.V GRIZZLY SAIL COKING COAL 25/10 ----- ----- nil 16,050 nil 8,950 11) M.V TIAN ZHU FENG CHOWGULE BAUXITE 19/10 ----- ----- nil 7,500 nil 44,153 12) M.V ENY INFINITY Steam Coal 16/10 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 12,371 13) M.V GEM OF PARADI SEAPOL Thermal Coal 19/10 ----- ----- 5,000 nil nil 33,600 14) M.V WESTERN TOSCA ESHWAR Pet.Coke 25/10 ----- ----- nil 9,660 nil 14,164 15) M.V LADY CELINE ESSKAY Steel Cargo 09/10 ----- ----- 5,439 nil nil 23,493 16) M.V LADY GLORIA BENLINE CAUSTIC SODA 28/10 ----- ----- nil 3,290 nil 8,625 17) M.T SAMPURNA SW ATLANTIC HSD, SKO&MS 27/10 ----- ----- nil 9,000 nil 23,500 18) M.T HARI SAGAR ATLANTIC SKO, ATF&MS 28/10 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 4,245 19) M.V VINALINES OC SEA TRANS SULPHUR 20/10 ----- ----- nil 2,300 nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Alaed IOS S Car/A Nir 5,000 7,515 nil 05/10 --- 2) Jag Aanchal AtlantIC HSD nil 27,001 nil 10/10 --- 3) Shanghai AVBGPR CRude Oil nil 134,000 nil 11/10 --- 4) Global Frontiner KR & SONS Urea nil 43,000 nil 13/10 --- 5) Shandong Tong IOS DAP nil 48,390 nil 14/10 --- 6) NGOC Son Tinna Lime Stone nil 6,200 nil 15/10 --- 7) Oriental Trader SC&CO I.ORe 36,502 nil nil 16/10 --- 8) Sea Lord ULA Garnet Sand 3,230 nil nil 16/10 --- 9) Dianna Seatrans Alumina/DAP 30,600 32,609 nil 16/10 --- 10) Mandarain crown BSS Steam cOal nil 42,950 nil 19/10 --- 11) Tenacity NavSHIP I.ORe 28,000 nil nil 22/10 --- 12) Rainbow Harmony Admiral Pig Iron 30,000 nil nil 24/10 --- 13) Orchids AtlantIC LSHS 6,000 nil nil 25/10 --- 14) REA Deblines Steam cOal nil 50,618 nil 25/10 --- 15) Olympic Leagcy AtlantIC CRude Oil nil 16,506 nil 25/10 --- 16) Maharajan Agarsen AVB GPR CRude Oil nil 140,000 nil 25/10 --- 17) Parisana Eshwar CP Coke 25,000 nil nil 26/10 --- 18) Marine Stars SAIL COking Coal nil 52,042 nil 26/10 --- 19) AU Co Seaways Steel Cargo 5,700 nil nil 27/10 --- 20) Nosco Trader The Royal Maize 6,500 nil nil 27/10 --- 21) Sunny Young SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 27/10 --- 22) Jag Ratan Chowgule I.ORe 43,500 nil nil 28/10 --- 23) African Orchid Esskay Steel Plates 15,000 nil nil 28/10 --- 24) Vinalines Ocean ChowGULE Steel Plates 10,000 nil nil 28/10 --- 25) Lanna Naree Monship Alumina 30,600 nil nil 28/10 --- 26) Tamil Kamaraj Seapol T.COal 44,000 nil nil 28/10 --- 27) Aphat Alliance ATLANTIC Bitumen 6,000 nil nil 28/10 --- 28) Lanna Naree IOS MOP nil 32,164 nil 28/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) RYSY BSS COking Coal nil 75,000 nil 29/10 2) Victory ATLANTIC FO nil 5,000 nil 29/10 3) Lourdes AtlANTIC FO nil 1,974 nil 29/10 4) Ram Prasad Essar LOG I.Ore 130,000 nil nil 30/10 5) Free Jupiter ChowgulE Steel Plates 10,000 nil nil 30/10 6) United Tamobra Puyvast Steel Plates 14,216 nil nil 30/10 7) Mahoni Puyvast GB 8,000 nil nil 30/10 8) BOW Victor Esskay P.Acid nil 7,625 nil 30/10 9) SC Stealth ATLANTIC C.Soda/Ace nil 15,900 nil 30/10 10) Kang Fu KR & SONS I.ORe nil 45,500 nil 31/10 11) Coco Gyun Everett T.Logs nil 7,200 nil 31/10 12) Vinaship sEa Esskay S Slabs/GB 25,000 nil nil 01/11 13) Baranee Naree Bss Steam cOal nil 19,150 nil 01/11 14) Kota Permassan Seaways Cont nil nil 100/100 01/11 15) TU Son Synergy T.Logs nil 5,400 nil 01/11 16) Jin Zhou SC&CO I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 03/11 17) Ocean Friend AS Shipping GB 3,000 nil nil 03/11 18) Gas Cat Seatrans A.Ammonia nil 4,501 nil 03/11 19) Spar Rigel GAC Bauxite nil 51,530 nil 03/11 20) Kikyo ATLANTIC Prop & But nil 30,600 nil 03/11 21) BW Confidence IOS Prop & But 22,000 nil nil 03/11 22) Vinalines Star BSS Mills Scale 22,000 nil nil 04/11 23) Huge Sw Esskay I.SAnd 11,000 nil nil 04/11 24) sOuthern Royal ATLANTIC Strene Mon nil 7,700 nil 04/11 25) Atro NavSHIP I.Ore 38,000 nil nil 05/11 26) Rainbow Seaaways Steel Cargo 20,000 nil nil 05/11 27) Sonomo SAIL COking Coal nil 72,739 nil 05/11 28) IIT Puma GPRSPL T.Logs nil 1,480 nil 06/11 29) Loreto NavSHIP Steam cOal nil 40,550 nil 07/11 30) Capitola SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 07/11 31) Eternity Bss M.ORe nil 17,770 nil 07/11 32) Red Seto BSS COking Coal nil 74,469 nil 08/11 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL