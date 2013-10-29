Oct 29Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 19
Waiting Vessels 28
Expected Vessels 32
Total Vessles 79
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) M.V MALATHI ESSAR IRON ORE 17/10 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 54,367
2) M.V ANEMONE MERCHANT Iron Ore 21/10 ----- ----- 17,700 nil nil 52,065
3) M.V EURO MAX BTL CNTR 28/10 ----- ----- nil nil 6,918 13,359
4) M.V DRAGON SAIL COKING COAL 26/10 ----- ----- nil 28,000 nil 22,000
5) M.V CHANG YANG PI INFINITY Urea 05/10 ----- ----- nil 1,505 nil 319
6) M.V DIANA SEA TRANS DAP 16/10 ----- ----- nil 8,380 nil 7,197
7) M.V ALAED I O S A.Nitr & G.C 05/10 ----- ----- nil 1,456 nil 4,440
8) M.V TCI PRABHU GPRSPL Food Grains 17/10 ----- ----- 828 nil nil 1,872
9) M.V ORSOLINA BOTT I.O.S Urea 05/10 ----- ----- nil 5,510 nil 22,654
10) M.V GRIZZLY SAIL COKING COAL 25/10 ----- ----- nil 16,050 nil 8,950
11) M.V TIAN ZHU FENG CHOWGULE BAUXITE 19/10 ----- ----- nil 7,500 nil 44,153
12) M.V ENY INFINITY Steam Coal 16/10 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 12,371
13) M.V GEM OF PARADI SEAPOL Thermal Coal 19/10 ----- ----- 5,000 nil nil 33,600
14) M.V WESTERN TOSCA ESHWAR Pet.Coke 25/10 ----- ----- nil 9,660 nil 14,164
15) M.V LADY CELINE ESSKAY Steel Cargo 09/10 ----- ----- 5,439 nil nil 23,493
16) M.V LADY GLORIA BENLINE CAUSTIC SODA 28/10 ----- ----- nil 3,290 nil 8,625
17) M.T SAMPURNA SW ATLANTIC HSD, SKO&MS 27/10 ----- ----- nil 9,000 nil 23,500
18) M.T HARI SAGAR ATLANTIC SKO, ATF&MS 28/10 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 4,245
19) M.V VINALINES OC SEA TRANS SULPHUR 20/10 ----- ----- nil 2,300 nil COMP
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Alaed IOS S Car/A Nir 5,000 7,515 nil 05/10 ---
2) Jag Aanchal AtlantIC HSD nil 27,001 nil 10/10 ---
3) Shanghai AVBGPR CRude Oil nil 134,000 nil 11/10 ---
4) Global Frontiner KR & SONS Urea nil 43,000 nil 13/10 ---
5) Shandong Tong IOS DAP nil 48,390 nil 14/10 ---
6) NGOC Son Tinna Lime Stone nil 6,200 nil 15/10 ---
7) Oriental Trader SC&CO I.ORe 36,502 nil nil 16/10 ---
8) Sea Lord ULA Garnet Sand 3,230 nil nil 16/10 ---
9) Dianna Seatrans Alumina/DAP 30,600 32,609 nil 16/10 ---
10) Mandarain crown BSS Steam cOal nil 42,950 nil 19/10 ---
11) Tenacity NavSHIP I.ORe 28,000 nil nil 22/10 ---
12) Rainbow Harmony Admiral Pig Iron 30,000 nil nil 24/10 ---
13) Orchids AtlantIC LSHS 6,000 nil nil 25/10 ---
14) REA Deblines Steam cOal nil 50,618 nil 25/10 ---
15) Olympic Leagcy AtlantIC CRude Oil nil 16,506 nil 25/10 ---
16) Maharajan Agarsen AVB GPR CRude Oil nil 140,000 nil 25/10 ---
17) Parisana Eshwar CP Coke 25,000 nil nil 26/10 ---
18) Marine Stars SAIL COking Coal nil 52,042 nil 26/10 ---
19) AU Co Seaways Steel Cargo 5,700 nil nil 27/10 ---
20) Nosco Trader The Royal Maize 6,500 nil nil 27/10 ---
21) Sunny Young SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 27/10 ---
22) Jag Ratan Chowgule I.ORe 43,500 nil nil 28/10 ---
23) African Orchid Esskay Steel Plates 15,000 nil nil 28/10 ---
24) Vinalines Ocean ChowGULE Steel Plates 10,000 nil nil 28/10 ---
25) Lanna Naree Monship Alumina 30,600 nil nil 28/10 ---
26) Tamil Kamaraj Seapol T.COal 44,000 nil nil 28/10 ---
27) Aphat Alliance ATLANTIC Bitumen 6,000 nil nil 28/10 ---
28) Lanna Naree IOS MOP nil 32,164 nil 28/10 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) RYSY BSS COking Coal nil 75,000 nil 29/10
2) Victory ATLANTIC FO nil 5,000 nil 29/10
3) Lourdes AtlANTIC FO nil 1,974 nil 29/10
4) Ram Prasad Essar LOG I.Ore 130,000 nil nil 30/10
5) Free Jupiter ChowgulE Steel Plates 10,000 nil nil 30/10
6) United Tamobra Puyvast Steel Plates 14,216 nil nil 30/10
7) Mahoni Puyvast GB 8,000 nil nil 30/10
8) BOW Victor Esskay P.Acid nil 7,625 nil 30/10
9) SC Stealth ATLANTIC C.Soda/Ace nil 15,900 nil 30/10
10) Kang Fu KR & SONS I.ORe nil 45,500 nil 31/10
11) Coco Gyun Everett T.Logs nil 7,200 nil 31/10
12) Vinaship sEa Esskay S Slabs/GB 25,000 nil nil 01/11
13) Baranee Naree Bss Steam cOal nil 19,150 nil 01/11
14) Kota Permassan Seaways Cont nil nil 100/100 01/11
15) TU Son Synergy T.Logs nil 5,400 nil 01/11
16) Jin Zhou SC&CO I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 03/11
17) Ocean Friend AS Shipping GB 3,000 nil nil 03/11
18) Gas Cat Seatrans A.Ammonia nil 4,501 nil 03/11
19) Spar Rigel GAC Bauxite nil 51,530 nil 03/11
20) Kikyo ATLANTIC Prop & But nil 30,600 nil 03/11
21) BW Confidence IOS Prop & But 22,000 nil nil 03/11
22) Vinalines Star BSS Mills Scale 22,000 nil nil 04/11
23) Huge Sw Esskay I.SAnd 11,000 nil nil 04/11
24) sOuthern Royal ATLANTIC Strene Mon nil 7,700 nil 04/11
25) Atro NavSHIP I.Ore 38,000 nil nil 05/11
26) Rainbow Seaaways Steel Cargo 20,000 nil nil 05/11
27) Sonomo SAIL COking Coal nil 72,739 nil 05/11
28) IIT Puma GPRSPL T.Logs nil 1,480 nil 06/11
29) Loreto NavSHIP Steam cOal nil 40,550 nil 07/11
30) Capitola SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 07/11
31) Eternity Bss M.ORe nil 17,770 nil 07/11
32) Red Seto BSS COking Coal nil 74,469 nil 08/11
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High
SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;
MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock;
CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil;
DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed
rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine
Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;
RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR:
Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon
Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES:
W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude
Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL :
C PALM OIL