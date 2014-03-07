Mar 07Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 15 Waiting Vessels 11 Expected Vessels 43 Total Vessles 69 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) PORT MOUTON B.S.S I.Ore 03/03 ----- ----- 2,300 nil nil 3,686 2) Barge JUBILEE B.S.S I.Ore n.a. ----- ----- 1,500 nil nil 500 3) BADRI PRASAD ESSAR I.Ore 03/03 ----- ----- 40,700 nil nil 15,376 4) CHRIS INTEGRAL Coking Coal 06/03 ----- ----- nil 8,700 nil 65,946 5) RACHA BHUM CHAKIAT CNTR 06/03 ----- ----- nil nil 224/4754 714/18476 6) Lpg.C/YUYO SPIRIT ALTNATIC LP Gas 20/02 ----- ----- nil 9,307 nil 18,761 7) GLORIOUS KAMAGA JM Baxi Steel Plates 28/02 ----- ----- 3,005 nil nil 2,271 8) ANNA BARPARA B.S.S I.Ore 01/03 ----- ----- 9,700 nil nil 9,300 9) BAO SHENG OSL L.Stone 06/03 ----- ----- nil 13,700 nil 28,300 10) Barge JUBILE B.S.S Iron Ore n.a. ----- ----- 2,000 nil nil COMP 11) AGRIA SREE BINNI Iron Ore 05/03 ----- ----- 24,740 nil nil 16,151 12) JIN YI SEATRANS Steam Coal 03/03 ----- ----- nil 10,940 nil 25,610 13) NORD FUJI ESHWAR Alumina 03/03 ----- ----- 21,400 nil nil COMP 14) LOURDES ATLANTIC Fuel Oil 04/03 ----- ----- nil 3,960 nil 3,960 15) ORCHIDS ATLANTIC FO & LD Oil 01/03 ----- ----- 6,400 nil nil 15,100 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Arete WMSPL LPG nil 27,000 nil 27/02 --- 2) Paragon WMSPL LPG nil 28,000 nil 01/03 --- 3) Prabhu Sakthi Forbes I.ORe 70,000 nil nil 03/03 --- 4) Bright World AtLANTIC Tolune nil 2,850 nil 04/03 --- 5) Aquamarine AtlANTIC LPG nil 30,000 nil 04/03 --- 6) Vinaship Diamond Esskay S.S Steel Cargo 20,000 nil nil 05/03 --- 7) Fabulos Saw Esskay S.S Ilmenet 11,000 nil nil 06/03 --- 8) AS Varesia IOS Maize 45,000 nil nil 06/03 --- 9) Torm Ohio IOS FO 31,500 nil nil 06/03 --- 10) Ocean Probe Focus CNTR nil nil 350/350 06/03 --- 11) Guo Yuon SAIL COking Coal nil 30,000 nil 06/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Dawn Meerut Debline Naptha 15,000 nil nil 07/03 2) Malhari AtlANTIC Hsd 9,000 nil nil 07/03 3) Suvarna Swarjaya AtlanTIC HSD,MS 30,000 nil nil 07/03 4) Marlye Bone Jyothi Urea nil 38,200 nil 07/03 5) ARK Pioneer JMB C.SOda nil 6,000 nil 07/03 6) Interprid RepublicAtlanitc C.Soda nil 5,239 nil 07/03 7) Unicorn Essar Lime Stone nil 44,030 nil 07/03 8) Southern Royal AtLANTIC S.Monomer nil 6,680 nil 07/03 9) Kauvery Spirit AtlantiC Crude Oil nil 141,223 nil 07/03 10) Jindal Varad Essar I.ORe 75,300 nil nil 08/03 11) Trans Ocean Chowgule S.Cargo 25,000 nil nil 08/03 12) Global Frontiner Eshwar Alumina 30,600 nil nil 08/03 13) Almonra GAC SHIPPING A.Ammonia nil 7,474 nil 08/03 14) Santa Katarina BSS Lime Stone nil 46,000 nil 08/03 15) Harsha Vardhana AVBGPR Passenger nil nil nil 08/03 16) MTM North Sound JMB C.Soda nil 16,000 nil 08/03 17) NGM Sailor Esdi MaritimeSTeam Coal nil 156,661 nil 09/03 18) Doric Vlaviour Seahorse M.Ore nil 26,021 nil 09/03 19) Arabian Orchid GAC Styrene nil 10,808 nil 09/03 20) Pacific Dolphin BSS I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 10/03 21) Ince Kastamonu GAC Ilmenet nil 13,500 nil 10/03 22) Wish Way Merchant Cutter 5,300 nil nil 10/03 23) Mighty Royal Monship Alumina 30,600 nil nil 10/03 24) Lady Celinie Eshwar Pet Coke nil 25,544 nil 10/03 25) Titan Vision Monship C.Soda nil 8,000 nil 10/03 26) Euro Max BTL CNTR nil nil 400/450 10/03 27) Ocean Seagull Puyvast Granite 6,000 nil nil 11/03 28) Bunga Kantan JMB C.SOda nil 17,000 nil 11/03 29) Silver Fern Focus CNTR nil nil 150/150 11/03 30) Meratus Gornto Focus CNTR nil nil 300/100 11/03 31) Ayame Atlanitc LPG nil 10,723 nil 11/03 32) Kiran Essar I.Ore 146,000 nil nil 12/03 33) Grand Fortuna AS Shipping Granite 3,000 nil nil 12/03 34) Lucy Trader WMSPL Crane 2,040 nil nil 12/03 35) Safmarine Mulas Maersk CNTR nil nil 400/100 13/03 36) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 150/250 13/03 37) Sinar Kutai IntEGRAL M.Ore nil 24,488 nil 13/03 38) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 13/03 39) Eliza GAC SHIPPING Crude Oil nil 252,678 nil 13/03 40) Doric Liberty SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 14/03 41) Ocean Scorpil BSS COking Coal nil 80,000 nil 16/03 42) Eide Trader WMSPL Crane 400 nil nil 18/03 43) Luminos Halo Chowgule COking Coal nil 52,500 nil 25/03 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL